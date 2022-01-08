Top 10 Best solar system decals Reviews

solar system decals – Are you finding for top 10 great solar system decals for the money in 2022? Our AI system had scanned more than 47,417 customer satisfaction about top 10 best solar system decals in 2022, we have come up with the top 10 rated products you may be interested in. We have ranked the best brands from Artificial Intelligent and Big Data, as you see below:
- ECO-FRIENDLY WALL DECOR: We use commercial grade high quality MATTE vinyl that looks like paint once applied to the wall. Non-toxic, safe & sane, no peculiar smell, environmental protection. Removable, but NOT reusable. Apply decals in area that is out of reach of small children
- WAKE UP WALLS: With our decorative wall decals, it is easy to create a new look and change the style of any room in a matter of minutes. This solar system wall sticker pack is the perfect way to add a bold, vibrant space theme to your child’s room, add a unique and affordable do-it-yourself design impact to your home
- PEEL & STICK: No sticky residue, no need to worry about damaging wall paints. Removable wall decals can be applied to almost all clean, smooth, dust and grease free surface. (walls, mirrors, windows, furniture, electronics etc.) Great wall decor for living room, bedroom, classroom, playing room, stores, stairs, nursery, office, corridors, windows or club decoration
- BE YOUR OWN DECORATOR: Home decorating can be so easy. No more hiring someone to do it for you. Not recommended for application to unpainted wood, textured walls, stucco, concrete, brick or over grout lines. Please wait at least 3 weeks after painting walls to allow the paint to cure
- PACKAGE INCLUDES: features all 8 planets: Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune. The pack also features a sun, our moon and a couple of asteroids! Let your creativity go wild, decorate your dwelling house so that it will appear to be an elegant and comfortable world. Let’s start the fun of hands-on home decorations
- The product you are going to receive contains 9 pieces Sun Earth , 27 pieces stars and 12 pieces shooting stars stickers. There’s nothing more wondrous to kids of any age than the sky above. Now you can create your own galaxy！
- Easy to Apply: Just peel off and stick. YOU CAN DIY IT BY YOUR OWN IDEA！We created space decoration for kids room with an extraordinarily luminous powder. Can be widely applied to any clean, dry and smooth surfaces like cupboard cabinet panels, ceramic or glass surfaces and furniture surfaces besides wall surfaces. Note: You can use a hair dryer or a heat gun to help you peel off the stickers more easier.
- Size: Sun 11.8"×11.8", Jupiter 11"×11" , Saturn 5.2"×11.8", Uranus 7.9"×7.9" , Neptune 7.9"×7.9" , Earth 6.7"×6.7" , Venus 5.9"×5.9" , Mars 4.7"×4.7" , Mercury 4"×4" ，Stars 1.4"×5.5"，Shooting Stars 6.3"×11.4".
- High quarlity & Long Lasting Glow: With thick fluorescent planets and durable glowing stars, your solar system is here to stay as long as you like. We created space decoration for kids toddlers room with an extraordinarily luminous powder. NOTE: this product needs to absorb daylight in the daytime, then it will glow automatically in the night Applies on walls.
- Lifetime Guarantee: If you’re not thrilled with the quality, staying power or overall glow of your glowing stars planetarium, we’re right here with a quick refund or replacement.
- 🌞LEARN AND PLAY – Playing is our brain’s favourite way of learning. Decowall stickers are not only a great educational tool but also a fun way to decorate your room.
- 👽ADD COLOURS WITHOUT PAINTING – Decorate your room instantly. Bring colour and life into your room without the hassle of painting and cleaning.
- ⭐DIY & EASY PEEL AND STICK – Quickly apply your decals without making a mess. Time for a change? Simply remove and reposition without leaving any sticky residue on the wall.
- 🌛HIGH QUALITY DESIGNED BY DECOWALL’S ILLUSTRATORS – All of our stickers are carefully designed by our team of talented artists and made to the highest quality at affordable prices.💡DIMENSIONS - 4 sheets of 50cm(w) x 25cm(h) (19.7" x 9.8")
- 💎100% Refund or Resend Guarantee : If our Sticker did not meet your requirement, please contact us for the 100% satisfied solution
- 💎100% Refund or Resend Guarantee : If our Sticker did not meet your requirement, please contact us for the 100% satisfied solution
- HAVE YOU EVER SEEN THE WONDER IN YOUR CHILDREN’S EYES AS THEY STARE AT THE STARS? Imagine bringing that sense of awe into their very bedrooms. Fluorescent wall Stickers from LiderStar do just that. Suitable for all ages (yes, even adults) for boys and girls alike. Create a calming and serene environment for slowing down at the end of the day.
- SPACE THEMED BEDROOMS are “IN” and your child will love the outer space wall decor that you create for him/her. In this highest quality and lifelike set we provide you with 8 realistic planets, the Sun and 19 stars in different sizes. Just charge for 3 mins before you stick them on, turn off the light and wait for the magic to happen all night long. In addition to that we have created a fabulous child-friendly eBook.
- WHAT’S THIS EBOOK? I’m glad you asked! Child-friendly, informative and educational, this book will catch the imagination of toddlers to teens. The older kids can read it for themselves and mom, dad, grandma, grandpa and older siblings will have fun reading it to the young ones as they stare up at the stars on the ceiling. We tell you a little bit about each planet, just enough to keep everyone interested and wanting more.
- STARRY, STARRY NIGHT - If you’re looking for that something special for birthday then this is it! The decals come in a flat box that looks just like a vinyl record cover. Imagine the look on their faces when they receive this! It’s great for kids who are already interested in astronomy and astronomy gifts make a great impression on those who haven’t yet begun.
- NOT YOUR AVERAGE KIDS’ WALL STICKERS. The quality of all LiderStar products far exceeds anything you are likely to purchase anywhere else. This can be seen from the excellent, true to life representation of the planets and stars and the effort we put in to not just decorating but also educating. BUY NOW and see for yourself! All LiderStar products are backed with a LIFETIME GUARANTEE.
- DECORATE YOUR HOME - The wall murals stickers can be widely applied to most smooth, flat and clean and surfaces like cupboard cabinet panels, ceramic or glass surfaces and furniture surfaces besides wall surfaces.
- EASY TO APPLY - Just Peal Off and Stick. Peel it away from the backing and apply it to your wall while smoothing out any air pockets. You’ll have great looking wall stickers for your home in no time!
- SAFE FOR WALLS - Always removable and leaves no sticky residue. The adhesive of our wall stickers is strong enough to adhere to the walls for the long run, but not so strong to stick permanently, you’ll love the flexibility provided by custom wall stickers.
- BEST GIFT IDEA FOR KIDS OR ADULTS - The stars and plants kit comes in a colorful box which makes it a best gift for kids, who can use their imagination to create a wonderful decor in their bedroom or playroom.
- GREAT TEACHING AND EDUCATIONAL TOOL - This animals wall decols and the effort we put in to not just decorating but also educating. All HUGE ME products are backed with a LIFETIME GUARANTEE.
- QUANTITY: Each set of planet wall stickers includes 1 sun, 9 planets and lots of stars, total 31 pcs.
- PEEL & STICK: Easy to apply without extra glue, simple to remove without leaving any sticky residue.
- ENVIRONMENT FRIENDLY: The space wall stickers is made of high quality PVC, environmental, waterproof and harmless to human body.
- EDUTAINMENT: A good educational tool and a fun way to decorate kids’ room.
- DIMENSIONS: The solar system stickers come in sheet of 40.9”( W ) x 12.2”( H ).
- PVC material is safe and tasteless. Colorful glow solar system planets stickers are the best choice for decorating children's activity areas, such as libraries, kids bedrooms, nurseries, daycare centers, etc. Whether it is day or night, the plain wall are instantly brought to life.
- Glow in the dark stars and planet wall stickers you received contains 51pcs stars and 9 planets of bright solar system, they are great as decorations for the themed parties, or as a good education gift for curious kids etc.
- Glow planets stickers need to be charged by light to emit light, and can be reused. Open the curtains during the day, or turn on the light or flashlight to irradiate the decals for at least 15 minutes, so that the wall decor will get enough light, and will shine in the dark night.
- Our luminous decals provide exquisite gift bags, no need to re-wrap, which meets your gift-giving needs. If you are looking for a surprise gift for your kids, this is undoubtedly a great choice for you.
- After-sales service guarantee: If you have any questions or suggestions, please feel free to contact us, we will provide you with a satisfactory answer as soon as possible.
- 【Extra bright and Long-Lasting Glow】ust put this galaxy luminous stickers under a flashlight or natural light for 20 minutes, it can continue to glow for 8-15 hours, because the stickers need to absorb light before glowing, the longer the time to absorb light, then the longer the glowing time. After absorbing the light, a glowing universe will appear in front of your eyes at night.
- 【Sky Blue Universe Decoration Design】A total of 1040 glowing stickers, stars of various sizes and an 11-inch full moon as well as Jupiter, rockets, satellites, comets and more from the universe can help you create more dreamy rooms and ceilings. Turn your bedroom into a starry world where starlight accompanies your children to sleep in the dark.
- 【Easily Paste and removable Wall Decals】Our glow in the dark wall stickers are self-adhesive. They stick securely to the wall and will not fall off. When you want to remove these stickers, just peel them off easily, leaving no residue on the wall and no damage.
- 【Brilliant Galaxies and Nobel Universe】Every child is very curious about space, and our glow-in-the-dark stickers can be combined with any combination to create your own style of starry sky. It is the perfect gift for boys or girls. The glow in the dark stars for ceiling wall decals set can be a beautiful decoration for Christmas, birthday parties or other celebrations, helping you to create a warm atmosphere.
- ✅Security and satisfaction guarantee✅Philbinden has always focused on customer experience, providing better and more perfect decorative products for customers,we are a professional manufacturer of stickers, and the materials we use are absolutely safe and non-toxic.If you are not satisfied with our product, you can get a full refund or replacement within 6 months.
Our Best Choice for solar system decals
Bollepo Glow in the Dark Moon Wall Art Stickers – Night Light Glowing Wall Decal with Removable Adhesive for Boy and Girl Bedroom, Party Decor, Child’s Playroom, Baby Nursery or Classroom -11.8”/30cm
[ad_1] ☾ Bollepo 30cm Glow In The Dark Full Moon
The fear of darkness is no joke, and affects millions of lives today.
☾ The solution is one click away!
Say goodbye to your child’s fear of the dark.
☾ We’ve got the solution that you have been looking for!
With our visually appealing and eco friendly sticking up on the wall,
its soft glow will light up any dark room just enough to allow your children
to sleep comfortably while also putting an end to their fear of darkness!
☾ Take action and Get an ‘BOLLEPO’ Full Moon today for yourself or a loved one!
☾ Instructions
BOLLEPO Glow In The Dark Moon stores light from another source, and then shines that back to you as a glow when the lights are shut off. It must be charged prior to application, by exposing it either to indoor or outdoor light.
1. Keep the sticker under the indoor/outdoor (sunlight) for at least an hour.
2. Peel and stick it on a dry and clean surface (flat surface is recommended).
3. Position it in an area that receives sufficient exposure to light during day time.
☾ You liked it? Let us know! We always want to know about our customers’ experience!
Is Discontinued By Manufacturer:No
Product Dimensions:12 x 12 x 0.19 inches; 1.6 Ounces
Date First Available:April 24, 2017
Manufacturer:Bollepo
ASIN:B071DMRDCV
NO MORE FEAR OF THE DARK – Are any of your children afraid of the dark? Bring their bedroom alive with our glow in the dark moon! Our easy-to-apply moon sticker decals emit soft colors at night, allowing children to sleep comfortably while also putting an end to their stress of darkness. Once they see how beautiful their moon glows at night, they will be eager to go to bed!
ENJOYED BY CHILDREN AND ADULTS – Astronomy is adorned by both children and adults, which is why our Glowing Moon is perfect for anyone who enjoys gazing into a beautifully lit night sky.
PERFECT GIFT – Our glow moon stickers make for the perfect gift for boys or girls of any age! Is someone you know having a “Toy Story” Buzz Lightyear-themed birthday party? Then you definitely need to get them a moon decal, perfect for recreating their own galaxy and beyond! Our adhesive moon stickers can be stuck onto any clean, non-textured surfaces including walls, lockers, ceilings, or any other similar surface.
100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED – We stand behind our high-quality glow-in-the-dark moon decals. If, for any reason, you’re not happy with our product, please do not hesitate to contact us for immediate service.
