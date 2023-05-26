Top 10 Best solar system batteries Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

About BMS:

Our batteries have BMS. BMS has responsible overcharge / overdischarge defense, overcurrent / overtemperature / lower temperature security, multi-stage fault prognosis protection

Requirements:

1.Certification: CE ROHS MSDS UN38.3

2.Improve Parts/Extras: Grade A

3.Product: Lithium iron phosphate

4.Max steady charge present: 1C

5.Max steady discharge current: 1C

6.Peak discharge present: 2C in three to five seconds

7.Voltage: 12V

8.Utmost protection voltage: 14.6V

9.End Voltage: 10V

10.Terminal: M8

11.Charging temperature: 0℃-45℃

12.Discharge temperature: -20℃-60℃

13.Storage temperature: -20℃-45℃

Protection Precaution:

1.Do not toss battery into drinking water or make it damp

2.Maintain the battery away from warmth resource

3.Do not throw the battery into hearth or warmth the battery

4.Forbid to hammer to trample the battery

5.Forbid disassembling the battery in anyway

✅Applications – This product or service is ideal for Trolling Motor , Photo voltaic, RV, Goft cart, Bass Boats, Off Grid Applications, House Appliances, Marine, Caravan,Professional medical Equipment, Electric powered Scooters, industrial , searching, garden and garden instruments etcetera.

✅Features – The flat discharge curve of this battery can preserve a voltage above 12v and can use up to 90% of the ability. Nevertheless, direct-acid batteries only have 50% running time. For that reason, compared with direct-acid batteries, lithium iron phosphate batteries absolutely increase the use performance and operating time. Coupled with the light pounds of lithium iron phosphate batteries, it will come to be the ideal alternative for out of doors routines.

✅Built In BMS – Our battery has created-in BMS, with overcharge, overdischarge, overcurrent and limited circuit safety. BMS can nicely protect the battery from hurt. In addition, Lifepo4 battery has no memory purpose and can be recharged at any time. When compared with guide-acid batteries, lithium iron phosphate batteries are very risk-free and will not explode or burn off. And the products utilized are all environmentally pleasant, no need to have to insert acid and h2o. it can be set up and applied immediately.

✅Performance – 12v 80ah max constant cost and discharge recent is 80ah. The peak discharge present-day is 160ah in 3~5 seconds. It must be pointed out that the linked system can not exceed the electricity of the battery. The battery change only controls USB, you can use USB to charge your mobile phones or tablets or other units. Regardless of whether the battery swap is turned on, you can use the battery for load.

✅Warranty – Our batteries have a top quality guarantee. If there is a high quality dilemma with the battery, please connect photos and explain the battery difficulty in depth by way of e-mail. So that our technicians can make a judgment and then have out warranty measures.

