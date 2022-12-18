Top 10 Best solar sunflower Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Decorate your garden, your world！



Height: 29.5inch / 75cm/0.62lb

Li-ion Battery: 600mAh

Solar Charging Time: 6-8hrs

Working mode: Auto turns on at dusk and off at dawn

Duration of use: Light up 8-10 hours in summer and 6 hours in winter after fully charged.

Package includes:

2x Solar Sunlower Lights2 x Long Extend Pipe1x User’s Manual1 x Box

Solar-Powered Sunflower Solar Lights

Gorgeous Decorationn Lights

Durable materialNo wires & no screws requiredOne-step ground insertion set upDusk to Dawn Auto On/OffIP66 Weatherproof: Withstand all kinds of weather

Widely Application: courtyard, garden,lawn, patio, pathway, driveway, flower pot, etc or outdoor events like party, wedding, camping, BBQ, Vanlentine’s Day, Christmas Day, Halloween festival, etc.

More bright and Long Working Time

The solar sunflower flower with 20 LED hightlight lamp beads is very suitable for decorate your garden,The enlarged solar panel with a 600 mAh battery can efficiently convert the sunlight during the day, and it can last Light up for 8-10 hours at night when it is fully charged. making your garden more beautiful at night.

More real and automatically light up

Exquisite design, enlarged petals, durable materials, and the upgraded outdoor decorative lights can collect direct sunlight during the day, convert solar energy into energy, and automatically light up at dusk.

Durable and IP66 Waterproof

The light string and solar panel are IP66 waterproof standard, perfect for outdoor use, can effectively isolate water and fog. Even on rainy days, you can still see the romantic glow rotating in front of you. The flower solar light will not fade easily when exposed to sunlight.

First

Finally received the long-awaited solar outdoor decorative flowers !first open the box and connect these two parts, it’s very simple!

Second

Turn on this switch, if you want your Sunflower Solar landscape Lights to work for you all the time, please turn it on all the time!

Again

First tear off this protective film, and then let it charge in the sun, please do not cover the solar panels with anything,Also very beautiful during the day!

Now

At night, you can enjoy the fun of this solar sunflower in the garden. It will be more beautiful to use during camping, party and festivals!

🌻LARGER PETALS AND EXQUISITE DESIGN—the petals, leaves, and flower buds are all made of brand-new materials, carefully designed to imitate real flowers. We have also increased the size of the petals to make it look more gorgeous during the day and at night Glowing will make your garden unique.

🌻ENERGY SAVINGEn AND DURABLE—This beautiful solar sunflower light artificial garden pile light is equipped with a 600 mAh rechargeable battery. If it is fully charged during the day, it can work for about 8-10 hours at night. IP65 waterproof class can withstand all kinds of weather which are suitable for outdoor use,advanced visual enjoyment adds colorful colors to life.

🌻EASY TO USE & INSTALLATION—YINGRACE solar garden lights are ready to use out of the box. No additional tools are required to install this decorative garden stake. By pushing this lamp into the ground, quickly install this solar flower, whether you want a beautiful spring, summer, autumn, or winter garden decoration.

🌻WHAT YOU GET—The happiness brought to you by beautiful gardens, flower beds, fences, walkways, terraces, and backyards，100% Satisfaction Guarantee and Friendly Customer Service, 30 Days Free Return & 365 days Free Replacement.

