Top 10 Best solar sun rings Reviews

solar sun rings
- ABSORBS SUNLIGHT: Solar Sun Ring is composed of two sheets of UV-resistant vinyl that convert solar energy into heat, adding free heat to your pool with only the power of the sun
- RETAINS HEAT AND WATER CHEMISTRY: This solar blanket cover retains heat at night and reduces evaporation of water and chemicals
- ALL WEATHER: Water anchors add stability and weight for storms and windy conditions
- SALT WATER OR CHLORINE: Compatible with automatic pool cleaners and not affected by salt or chlorine systems
- EAST TO CLEAN: Easy to clean and store; when not in the water, do not store in direct sunlight as the product can burn whatever items are below it; Color: Sunburst-blue; Dimensions (W x H): 60 x 2 inches
- HEAT YOUR POOL - Solar Sun Rings are passive solar swimming pool heating devices, constructed from two layers of U.V. resistant vinyl. The upper clear layer directs the suns rays onto the bottom blue layer which absorbs about 50% of the sunlight, converting it to heat. The remaining sunlight filters through the ring into your pool water.
- WARMING DISCS - The majority of heat loss from a pool comes from the water surface at night. Solar Sun Rings do not cover the entire surface of your pool; therefore it allows heat to escape. To help keep the warm water in your pool at night we recommend you use additional insulation such as solar fish or a solar blanket.
- WHAT'S INCLUDED - Each unit contains 6 magnets that are used to attach the rings together. Do not over inflate. Do not use as a flotation device.
- SOLAR ACTIVATED - Use the Solar Sun Rings to provide heat to your swimming pool from the sun. Swim comfortably without wasting energy.
- PLEASE NOTE - These Solar Sun Rings are NOT a solar cover or a replacement for a solar cover. These are disc heating devices.
- Solar Sun Rings are passive solar swimming pool heating devices, constructed from two layers of UV resistant vinyl
- The upper clear layer directs the suns rays onto the bottom blue layer which absorbs about half of the sunlight, converting it to heat
- The remaining sunlight filters through the ring into your pool water
- Do not over inflate or use as a flotation device
- Coverage: Solar Sun Rings are warrantied to be clear of manufacturing defects for two years and is limited to materials and workmanship.
- New Solar Sun Ring Swimming Pool/Spa Heater
- Solar heating of pool water during the day.
- Thermal blanket effect to retain heat in water at night.
- Reduces evaporation of water and chemicals.
- Easy break apart prevents entrapment in accidental falls.
- 6-PACK OF SOLAR COVERS: Convenient 6-pack of solar covers uses sunlight to heat the pool throughout the day RETAINS HEAT: Thermal blanket effect helps the water retain heat during the night
- RETAINS HEAT: Thermal blanket effect helps the water retain heat during the night
- REDUCES WATER EVAPORATION: Helps reduce evaporation of water and chemicals
- EASY TO USE: Rings easily break apart to prevent tie-ups in accidental falls
- PRACTICAL DESIGN: Redesigned inner grid with added drainage grommets which allows water to seep through the Solar Sun Rings without sinking; Dimensions (W x H): 60 x 2 inches
Heat YOUR POOL – Photo voltaic Sun Rings are passive solar swimming pool heating units, constructed from two layers of U.V. resistant vinyl. The higher apparent layer directs the suns rays onto the base blue layer which absorbs about 50% of the daylight, converting it to heat. The remaining sunlight filters by means of the ring into your pool drinking water.
WARMING DISCS – The bulk of heat decline from a pool arrives from the h2o area at night. Photo voltaic Sunshine Rings do not protect the total area of your pool consequently it will allow heat to escape. To assistance keep the heat h2o in your pool at evening we suggest you use further insulation such as solar fish or a solar blanket.
What is Integrated – Each unit includes 6 magnets that are employed to connect the rings jointly. Do not more than inflate. Do not use as a flotation system.
Photo voltaic ACTIVATED – Use the Solar Sunlight Rings to deliver warmth to your swimming pool from the sun. Swim easily without having throwing away strength.
Be sure to Notice – These Photo voltaic Solar Rings are NOT a photo voltaic go over or a alternative for a solar deal with. These are floating disc heating gadgets.
