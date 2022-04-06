Top 10 Best solar string light Reviews

Top 10 Best solar string light in 2022 Comparison Table
- MADE OF QUALITY AND TOUGH MATERIAL: Nothing is more exciting than these color- changing string lights that will turn your evening into fun party vibes, only choosing safe and reliable materials that will last longer than other traditional string lights. Use only strong cords, with all-weather protection bulbs that can withstand sun, rain, snow, and wind, with a hook on top of each bulb's socket to easily hang around trees, fence, and patio umbrella.
- MULTI-COLOR RAINBOW EFFECTS LEDs - PREP YOUR PARTY LIKE NEVER BEFORE! Enjoy the array of colors on each bulb that creates a lively atmosphere at many celebrations, parties, and events at home and other outdoor venues. This backyard RGBW globe string lights have 16 million colors that give colorful illumination which complements any party themes, from cozy to more energetic settings. Multicolored bulb patterns + smart app sync to music, turn your patio into a dance floor, dance with the beat.
- DOUBLE CONTROL OPTIONS: Our G40 solar string lights control made easier and more functional using the smart app via Bluetooth and sync lighting or use the IR remote for more advanced control, directly press on and off, change colors or adjust the brightness of your liking. Feel the moment during Christmas, holidays, birthdays, weddings, and more.
- G40 STRING LIGHTS WITH 8 SCENE MODES: Decorating any celebrations, special events, and family or friends gatherings is a breeze of the air! It has 8 scene modes that are sure to match any night parties at home or for commercial use. Decorate your porch, patio, garden, or backyard and even restaurant and café with outdoor space. Brighten up your backyard dinners with friends and family or if you are up for a romantic evening together with your date.
- STRONG & SAFE + ENERGY EFFICIENT: Every led bulb is crafted of shatterproof plastic that will not easily break or damage when accidentally falls. Unlike other Bluetooth string lights that are 110V which is pretty risky compared to these user-friendly party string lights that have 5V only. Save a dime when setting up through Bluetooth app control to lights on and countdown for turning off so you can easily switch on and off to save energy.
- ✅【24-hours LONG BATTERY LIFE】The 5200mA high-capacity power battery pack can continuously supply power for total 24 hours with a full charge. It automatically lights up at night and cut off power after 8 hours. Even on rainy days, without charging, it can still light up your garden for 3 nights.
- ✅【Shatterproof and Waterproof】The outdoor string lights solar powered are made of strong and flexible rubber strands with shatterproof LED plastic bulbs that are sturdier than traditional glass bulbs. More importantly, these are waterproof, through winter snow and summer storms, they still going like clock work.
- ✅【Soft Amber Light】 The solar lights outdoor have beautiful, soft amber light which creates a romantic and a pleasant party ambiance , suitable for use in porch, gazebo and patio. And they are a 1 watt LED which is the equivalent to 10 watts incandescent.
- ✅【4 Lightning Modes】 The outdoor solar string lights have 4 lightning modes，such as steady light，slow flash，ranging from quick flash and to the pulsating light.
- ✅【FULL SATISFACTION】Our company has been researching solar products for decades, so we can proudly assure you that we support all product warranty. If your product stops working within 5 years, please contact us immediately and we will solve your problem within 24 hours.
- SHATTERPROOF SOLAR STRING LIGTHS OUTDOOR CREATE DELIGHTFUL AMBIENCE - Outdoor solar string lights are made of durable plastic, for balcony gazebo to illuminate your party or other outside banquets. Shatterproof solar outdoor string lights create bistro cafe bars ambience for yard backyard garden deck pregola canopy when you drinking, dancing or singing. Solar edison string lights outdoor can be a gift to your friends and guests, commercial grade solar lights bring warmness and joyful to them.
- WEATHERPROOF SOLAR EDISON STRING LIGHTS OUTDOOR WITH REPLACEMENT BULBS - IP65 waterproof solar lights outdoor string with durable black strand can withstand cloudy, damp, windy, foggy, rainy, snowy and extreme temperature weather. Sufeimas outdoor string lights solar powered include 2 plastic replacement bulbs, please be sure to screw the string light bulbs into sockets tightly, this will prevent water from flowing into the joints between two strands of solar outdoor lights string.
- UP TO 8 HOURS WORKING TIME AFTER 8 HOURS CHARGING BY SUNLIGHT - 3W 5.5V solar panel with 3.7V 4400 mAh battery capacity, 500 times charge cycles. Solar panel can be charged in the sunshine no matter the switch is placed 'ON' or 'OFF'. When the environment brightness is less than 10 LUX, solor lights will light up automatically. Solar outdoor string lights include a light sensor, lights can be turned off at dawn and on at dark automatically. 90% energy saving than other outdoor string lights.
- INDOOR AND OUTDOOR STRING LIGHTS SOLAR WITH 4 LIGHTING MODES - Turn light on before pressing the 'MODE' button to cycle through the light settings, 'Continuous light - Slow strobe - Fast strobe - Heartbeat strobe'. LED Solar Outdoor String Lights have an ON/OFF switch, on the back of the solar panel. Solar panel works indirect sulight, but it's better to direct sunlight. All bulbs are replaceable, we provide 2pcs spare per set. Solar LED outdoor string lights can reduce maintenance costs.
- EASY TO INSTALL SOLAR POWERED OUTDOOR STRING LIGHTS DO NOT NEED AN OUTLET - No matter how far away from a building, the outdoor solar lights string can be well lit without an outlet. Please stick the stake into ground or steel tube or screw the solar panel with nails where can receive the sunlight first, then use ceiling hooks, cup hooks or zip ties hang the led solar string lights for fence, swimming pool, patio, tree or terrace, in clustered formations or straight across the space.
- Durable LED Solar Outdoor Lights: 27 ft long string lights with 12 LED lights and detachable solar panel with on/off switch located on the back. 20" between bulbs, 6' from solar panel to the first bulb. The lighted portion is 20 feet. LED bulbs last 20,000 hours and solar panel is rated at 1,000 charge lifespan (can last approximately 2.5 years). Direct sunlight is best for a full charge, though you can get some use from charging in indirect light.
- Commercial Grade WeatherProof Patio Lights with Shatterproof S14 Bulbs: Brightech’s Ambience Pros hanging lights string has our own WeatherTite technology - withstood winds up to 50MPH, rain & snow. The bulbs are shatterproof plastic shells, with heat resistance up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit. Flexible heavy-duty cord withstands the wear of indoor and outdoor use.
- Flexible Installation & Widely used Patio Lights: Solar patio lights string don't need an outlet, place the solar panel almost anywhere with the included stake and clip. Brightech outdoor decorative bistro lights are the perfect decoration for balcony terrace, garden, Bistro, pergola, gazebo, tent, barbecue, city roof, market, cafe, umbrella, dinner, wedding, birthday, party etc.
- Elegant Romantic Ambiance: Brightech outdoor LED string lights use vintage Edison Bulbs. Install this hanging lights string as a canopy over your porch or gazebo for a retro bistro look and a pleasant party ambience. Enjoy until late with Brightech 3000K soft white outdoor lights: They last 5-6 hours on a full charge, i.e. 6 hours of direct sunlight. Indirect sunlight works too, per reviews, but provides less charge/hour.
- Brightech's 2 Year Solar Warranty: We proudly stand behind all of our products 100% and offer a full 2-year warranty for all our solar powered string lights. This will cover if the lights or solar panel stop working within 2 years or if there are any defects within those 2 years.
- 【2022 New Upgraded 4-Pack Super Bright Solar String Lights】: Super Bright 4-Pack Total 160FT 400 LED with Upgraded Larger LED Beads, Unique 8 Lighting Modes & Memory Function & Auto On/Off, Higher Conversion with Larger Size Solar Panel, Larger Capacity Battery, IP65 Waterproof Performance.
- 【Auto On/Off】: It automatically charge at daytime and light up at night. set-in memory chip, save the last use mode automatically, no need to reset.
- 【Solar Powered & Energy-Saving】: These string lights are solar powered, “0”electricity cost. Just place the battery panel in sunny area, and the light will automatically turn on at night.(If use Fairy light in daytime, Please cover the solar panel completely .)
- 【8 Lighting Modes】: Press the button, 8 lighting modes for casually choose to satisfy your diverse needs, include Combination, In Waves, Sequential, Slo-glo, Chasing/Flash, Slow Fade, Twinkle/Flash, Steady On.
- 【Widely Used Solar Christmas Lights】:These solar lights outdoor is a great decor choice for Patio, Garden, Yard, Porch, Tree, Wedding, Party, Restaurant, Hotel, Buildings, etc.
- High quality solar gazebo lights: The factory equipped sophisticated and 180 degree adjustable monocrystalline silicon solar panel plus the inbuilt 800mAh rechargeable battery, which can be recharged without sockets and wires. When the built in NiMH battery saves enough solar energy in the daytime, the string lights can automatically work for 8 to10 hours at night
- IP 65 waterproof: Solar powered fairy light is made of solid materials and has IP65 waterproof function. This feature enables it to work continuously for 365 days and be suitable for outdoor use, creating a pleasant atmosphere for courtyard, lawn and tent
- Energy saving led lights: 35.6 feet long string with 60 super bright led bulbs, powered by solar energy, can save electricity and money which enable your life to practice the concept of sustainable development and improve the quality of life. It can still be touched safely after it has been working for some time, which is a friendly product
- Multifunctional 8 lighting modes: Beautiful and brilliant lighting modes include waves, combination, sequential, gradual, chasing flash, slow fade, twinkle flash and steady on. 8 lighting modes can meet all your requirements for different lights
- Widely used: These outdoor balcony lights are the perfect decoration for terrace, pergola, bistro, backyard, deck, barbecue, umbrella, dinner, birthday, Christmas, New Year party and more
- 【 Super-Long 8-in-1 Solar String Lights 】: ( 2-Pack Total 170FT, Each String is 85FT ) Solar Lights Outdoor String with Upgraded LED Bulbs. 8 Lighting Modes & Memory Function & Auto On/Off, Higher Solar Powered Conversion with Larger Size Solar Panel, Larger Capacity Battery(1800mah)
- 【Widely Used Solar Outdoor Christmas Decorations】: This solar patio lights is a great choice for Porch, Roof, Tree, Backyard, Deck, Barbecue, Umbrella, Fence, Pergola, Bistro, Restaurant, Hotel, Commercial building, Shopping Center, Dinner, Birthday, Christmas, New Year Party and more.
- 【Quick Charging Technology & Energy-Saving & High Efficiency】: This outdoor balcony lights charging by solar energy, have no extra utility electric cost, and no need to replace the battery. it can work up to 10-12 hours after being fully charged (6-8 hours).
- 【8 Lighting Modes & Memory Function & Auto On/Off】: These solar twinkle lights have the On/Off button and mode button. You can select 8 different modes to satisfy your diverse needs by pressing the mode button.And the built-in memory chip saves your last modes setting, so there is no need to reset it again.
- NOTES* : 1. Please power ON first before charging, and it will be charged automatically. 2. Be sure the solar panel is in a sunny location – not in a shady area – and the solar panel faces the sun.
- 【Large&High Efficient Solar Panel】The first solar string light which has built-in tempered glass for solar panel to ensure excellent charging performance in low-light. the 5W Monocrystalline silicon which is up to 20.5% Conversion Rate,it's more durable and suitable for long-term use.
- 【Auto Turn on/off】Baxstel outdoor solar string lights has built-in light sensor which control the light automatically to turns on at night and off at dawn.
- 【Perfect shatterproof Led Bulbs】Baxstel 50Ft outdoor string lights for patio are crafted with heavy-duty weathertight technology + SHATTERPROOF PLASTIC 16 hanging LED bulbs. These lights are waterproof and the rubberized, flexible cord is thicker than a traditional cord.
- 【IP65 Waterproof】Baxstel solar string lights are solidly engineered to stand any weather - either rain, sun, or snow. All the components are IP65 waterproof, making it suitable for outdoor usage without any worry of short circuit or weather damage.
- 【18 Months Warranty】We offer 18months quality guarantee for Baxstel solar led string lights. Please feel free to contact us if have any quality problem or have some advice, we will supply you with a satisfactory solution.
- 【New Upgraded Solar String Lights Outdoor】: Super Bright 2-Pack Each 72ft 200 LEDs String Lights with Upgraded LED Bulbs, Higher Conversion with Larger Size Solar Panel, Larger Capacity Battery(1800mAh ), IP65 Waterproof Performance.
- 【Widely Used Solar Lights Outdoor Decorative】: This starbright solar lights is a great choice for Outdoor Decorations, Patio, Garden, Yard, Porch, Roof, Tree, Wedding, Christmas, Party, Fence, Restaurant, Hotel, Commercial building, Shopping center etc.
- 【Quick Charging Technology & Energy-Saving & High Efficiency】: This outdoor string lights charging by solar energy, have no extra utility electric cost, and no need to replace the battery. it can work up to 10-12 hours after being fully charged (6-8 hours).
- 【8 Lighting Modes & Memory Function & Auto On/Off】: These solar twinkle lights have the On/Off button and mode button. You can select 8 different modes to satisfy your diverse needs by pressing the mode button.And the built-in memory chip saves your last modes setting, so there is no need to reset it again.
- NOTES* : 1. Please power ON first before charging, and it will be charged automatically. 2. Be sure the solar panel is in a sunny location – not in a shady area – and the solar panel faces the sun.
Our Best Choice: Qedertek 2 Pack Solar String Lights, 72ft 200 LED Solar Lights Outdoor Waterproof Decorative Fairy Lights with 8 Lighting Modes for Home, Patio, Lawn, Garden, Party and Holiday Decorations(Cool White)
Solution Description
Qedertek 2 Pack Solar Xmas Lights, 72ft 200 LED 8 Lights Modes Fairy Ornamental String Lights
Features
Photo voltaic driven led mild strings, Small voltage electric power, Non plug-in, No utility electrical power costs
Energy saving outside christmas lights, significant vitality conservation amount.
Lighting sensor engineering, the string lights will light-weight up automatically at dusk and routinely turns off at dawn
Specifications
LED Shade: Amazing White
Setting: Indoor/Outdoor
LED Quantity: 2 × 200 LED
Solar Panel: 2V/300mA
Battery sort: Rechargeable 1800mAH NI-MH Battery
Gentle Resource: LED
Switch: ON/OFF, MODE
Working Mode: Flash/Constant on
Charging Time: 6-8h
Light-weight Length: 72ft (22m)
Size among 2 blubs:.3ft(.1m)
Size from Solar panel to 1st stake: 6.5ft (2m)
Warm Tips
1. If the floor is also hard, try out to soften the floor with water ahead of you set up the solar panel
2. It is instructed for the photo voltaic panel to be entirely billed for 8hrs at the 1st use.
3. Established up the angle adjustable photo voltaic panel the place there is more than enough sunlight.
4. Convert the light-weight on and set light mode prior to charging the photo voltaic electricity, so it will mild up at dusk.
What is actually in the Box
2 x Qedertek 200 LED Photo voltaic Xmas Lights
2 x Photo voltaic Panels with Ground Stakes
1 x Consumer Instruction
Solar Driven STRING LIGHTS: 200 shiny white solar lights on the 72ft light-weight strand (6.5ft guide cable incorporated), run by created-in 1800mA NI-MH batteries, very low voltage electricity, non plug-in
Very long Operating TIME: Solar panel change sunshine into energy through the day, and it lights up automatically at night time. Lights keep for far more than 8 hours at night if solar panel absorbs enough daylight throughout working day.
Easy TO Work & Set up: Photo voltaic panel with ground stakes stand, 2 switches, On/Off and 8 Method swap
IP65 Water-proof: Can endure all kinds of temperature, such as weighty rain and snow
INDOOR AND Outdoor DECORATIONS: The out of doors string lights illuminate through night, include heat and charming environment to your house, backyard, patio, lawn, porch, gate, party, garden, and so on