Top 10 Best solar string light Reviews

Solution Description

Qedertek 2 Pack Solar Xmas Lights, 72ft 200 LED 8 Lights Modes Fairy Ornamental String Lights



Features

Photo voltaic driven led mild strings, Small voltage electric power, Non plug-in, No utility electrical power costs

Energy saving outside christmas lights, significant vitality conservation amount.

Lighting sensor engineering, the string lights will light-weight up automatically at dusk and routinely turns off at dawn

Specifications

LED Shade: Amazing White

Setting: Indoor/Outdoor

LED Quantity: 2 × 200 LED

Solar Panel: 2V/300mA

Battery sort: Rechargeable 1800mAH NI-MH Battery

Gentle Resource: LED

Switch: ON/OFF, MODE

Working Mode: Flash/Constant on

Charging Time: 6-8h

Light-weight Length: 72ft (22m)

Size among 2 blubs:.3ft(.1m)

Size from Solar panel to 1st stake: 6.5ft (2m)

Warm Tips

1. If the floor is also hard, try out to soften the floor with water ahead of you set up the solar panel

2. It is instructed for the photo voltaic panel to be entirely billed for 8hrs at the 1st use.

3. Established up the angle adjustable photo voltaic panel the place there is more than enough sunlight.

4. Convert the light-weight on and set light mode prior to charging the photo voltaic electricity, so it will mild up at dusk.

What is actually in the Box

2 x Qedertek 200 LED Photo voltaic Xmas Lights

2 x Photo voltaic Panels with Ground Stakes

1 x Consumer Instruction

Solar Driven STRING LIGHTS: 200 shiny white solar lights on the 72ft light-weight strand (6.5ft guide cable incorporated), run by created-in 1800mA NI-MH batteries, very low voltage electricity, non plug-in

Very long Operating TIME: Solar panel change sunshine into energy through the day, and it lights up automatically at night time. Lights keep for far more than 8 hours at night if solar panel absorbs enough daylight throughout working day.

Easy TO Work & Set up: Photo voltaic panel with ground stakes stand, 2 switches, On/Off and 8 Method swap

IP65 Water-proof: Can endure all kinds of temperature, such as weighty rain and snow

INDOOR AND Outdoor DECORATIONS: The out of doors string lights illuminate through night, include heat and charming environment to your house, backyard, patio, lawn, porch, gate, party, garden, and so on