Top 10 Best solar stake lights outdoor Reviews

These solar powered lights will charge during the day for a gorgeous, colorful display all night long. They are wire-free, electricity-free and renewable energy reliant. Made in the shape of realistic rose flower butterfly/honeybee, these classic, solar-powered outdoor garden lights illuminate your landscaping throughout the year with 7-color changing light at night, bringing more vitality and beauty to your outdoor garden, yard, fence, pathway and giving you extra security as well.

Specifications:

Product Height: 70 cm/27.6 inch

Output Voltage: 1.2 V

Power: 0.4 W

Waterproof Grade: IP65

Package Includes: 3 x Pink Rose, 3 x Yellow Rose, 3 x Blue Rose, 2 x Butterfly, 1 x Bee.

Solar Pathway Lighting

Illuminates hidden obstacles and uneven pathways.

Solar Garden Lighting

Fills your garden with a peaceful, inviting ambiance.

Solar Vestibule Lighting

Makes your front porch brighter, Helpful illumination for visitors.

Solar Stairway Lighting

Do not risk tripping in the dark. Lights up stairs to reduce dangers of falling.

Solar Powered Path Lights: No external electricity required! Just expose the solar rose lights to full sunlight to charge their built-in batteries for 6-8 hours, then the lights can automatically light up for 8-10 hours at night. It saves energy, money and the planet!

Auto On/Off: It is time to get rid of troublesome manual control! Be sure to turn on the power switch first, then these solar garden lights know when to glow according to the ambient light, i.e., they will auto light up at dusk and light off at dawn.

7 Color-Changing Solar Lights: Looks like real blooming roses landed with butterflies or honeybees, the outdoor LED solar lights add more attractive flavor to your yard, driveway, patio, garden, fence and the like, not to mention they automatically glow and change light colors!

Waterproof Garden Lights: You can really count on these solar powered garden lights for years to come! They are designed for IP65 waterproof capability to against rain, snow, sleet or more harsh weather conditions.

Easy to Set up: No wiring, nailing and tools needed. All you need to do is stick the decorative solar path lights into the ground and adjust the angle of the solar panel to make sure it can receive maximum direct sunlight. Bravo! Then just enjoy.