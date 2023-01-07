Top 10 Best solar spot lights outdoor dusk to dawn Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Dusk to Dawn Outdoor Solar LED Light (Stay On All Night)



Rotatable Light Head and Solar Panel

Light head and solar panel ratatable, flexiable to adjust the lighting direction and solar panel towards to sun to get more energy.

All Mounting Components Included

All components included for Side mounting or in-ground mounting. Best choice for outdoor solar lighting.

Solar Motion Sensor Outdoor Light

Solar light will AUTO ON at night in Dim mode. Only when motion detected increase to 100% brightness.(time delay: 60s) Then turn back to Dim light.

Working Mode

Features:

Supper BrightLarger Solar PanelLarge Capacity Durable LiFePO4 batteryIntegrated Solar LightPortable Solar Light

Why Choose EMANER LED Solar Light?



Features:

1. Very bright solar flood light for lighting purpose to light up the area, don’t like others only work as a decor light.

2. Larger solar panel, larger capacity, when sometimes rainy or cloudy it still would work 2~3 nights.

3. LiFePO4 3.2V 4500mAh 32700# battery, 2times larger than the same level LED solar lights.

4. Elegant appearance, better looking than others solar flood lights.

5. Wall-mount or portable ground-mount available, you can take it for camping or others activities.

Features1: Bigger Solar Panel Lifetime 8 years



The solar spotlights adopting advanced high-efficiency solar panel with lifespan for 8years. Bigger solar panel, ours 7″x6″ VS some other less than 4″x6″ Solar panel, we have larger capacity.Please charge 4-5hrs under the sun light before using it.

Features 2: LiFePO4 Bigger Battery – Big Capacity Longer Lasting



Our solar flood light equipped with 4500mAh bigger than others 2200mAh, we have much larger capability. 1500+times deeply charging and discharging, 3-5years lifespan.

It is a technological Battery: LiFePO4 3.2V 4500mAh 32700# battery for our outdoor solar light

Features 3: Wall-mount or portable ground-mount available



Our salar light with Elegant appearance, better looking for home decor. Wall-mount or portable in-ground mount available, you can take it for camping or others outdoor activities.

Note: this solar security light is always stay on at night for security, and when motion detected it becomes very bright.

Features 4: IP65 Waterproof Suitable for Outdoor Landscape Lighting



This solar security lights work with photocell sensor, auto turn on at night, auto turn off in the day time. It is IP65 waterproof suitable for outdoor security lighting or wireless landscape lighting.

There is a switch at the back of the solar panel, please switch on before using it.

Lifetime 8yrs

Big 4500mAh

In-ground or wall mount

For Outdoor IP65

Solar Light Outdoor Specification

Battery: Lithium rechargeable battery LiFePO4 3.2V 32700# batteryCharging Time: 4-5 Hrs under direct sunlight Working Time: 8-12 hrsColor Temperature: about 6000KLED Light Source: 40LEDsSensing distance: 8 metersInstallation method: Wall-Mount or Ground-Mounting

Solar Light Outdoor Working Mode:

No motion detected = stay on 50% brightness. Motion detected = stay on 100% brightness (Time delay 60 sec.) Motion stopped = down to 50% brightness and maintain at 50% brightness til dawn. Note: Turn on the switch before using this solar LED light.

Tips for Users:

Put it under direct the sunlight charge 5hrs before using this solar lamp for the first time.Turn on the switch at the back of solar panel before using this motion detect solar light.Charge 4-5hrs at daytime, normally working 8+ at night.

Note: THE LIGHT STAY ON ALL NIGHT!

FAQ



1. Does it stay on all night? or just light up when motion detected?

This solar light will Auto On at night in Dim mode 50% brightness, when motion detected will increase to 100% brightness, after 60s. it will decrease to 50% brightness again. Stay on all night and Auto Off at dawn.

2. Does it work in the bad weather?

Yes, the solar light work in all weather. Please note that when ALWAYS no enough sunshine charge (winter, rainy, cloudy) the light will become a little weaker than usual.

3. How can I do if it is not working?

Just ask us for the replacement in the fastest and most convenient way.

✨ 〖Super Bright with Large Capacity Battery〗 This outdoor solar powered LED landscape light has 40 LEDs and 4500mAh large capacity Rechargeable 18650 lithium battery, and the battery available to do replacement.

✨〖Dusk till Dawn and Motion Sensor Function〗The Motion Sensor Solar Lights equipped with photocell and motion sensor, dusk to dawn auto turn on/off, when motion detected time delay is 60 seconds. (Note: Turn on the switch before using the lamp)

✨〖Dual Head Rotatable and 2 in 1 Mounting Options〗The Motion Sensor Solar Lights are available for Landscape lighting Ground-Mounting or Security lighting Wall-Mounting. Two heads and Solar Panel Rotatable. Waterproof for Yard Garden Driveway Porch Walkway Pool Patio lighting

✨〖Solar powered & Easy Installation 〗This LED outdoor Solar wall light equipped with high performance solar panel charge 4-6 hours, can work above 8 hours, get all night security lighting without any expense. Simply choose your preferred location to illuminate, easily be installed to a wall and ground.

✨〖Design for Durability〗This outdoor solar light was designed for Durability, 12 months unlimited warranty is offered to our customers, email us for any query and we will be in touch within 12 hours. New replacement unite or refund will be provided during the warranty period.