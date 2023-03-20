Top 10 Best solar spot light outdoor Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Adjustable Light

High brightness solar spotlights with 20 lumen output and adjustable beam size. Flexible light neck for easy positioning to accent pathway and landscape

Solar Powered

Let the sun do the work using advanced crystalline solar panel to recharge during the day for bright illumination at night (10 ft. cable from panel to each light)

Easy Setup

Quick and painless installation with no wiring required. Simply switch on the power and mount using the included ground stakes

Dusk to Dawn

Dusk to dawn sensor detects natural light to keep lights off during the day and automatically turns on at night

Home Zone Security Solar Spotlight, 6-Pack



Upgrade your home garden landscape with decorative solar spotlights from Home Zone Security. Equipped with long lasting cool white LED lights and unique flexible light heads, these solar spotlights are a reliable, long-lasting solution for beautiful accent lighting and additional safety throughout the night.

With continuous developments in LED technology, LED lighting has never been more affordable and accessible for everyday use. Each set of three spotlights is attached to a solar panel with 10 ft. cable so you can place the panel in an area that receives enough sunlight during the day. Installation takes minutes and with no wiring required, place your solar spotlights around your garden to upgrade your home with elegant landscape accent lighting at night.

Specifications

Material: Plastic

Power: Crystalline solar panel with rechargeable battery

Battery Type: AA rechargeable batteries

Brightness: 20 lumens (per light)

Color Temperature: 4500K

Cable Length: 10 ft. (per light)

Pack: 2 sets of 3 lights and panel (6 total lights)

About Home Zone Security



Our unique assortment of motion activated and solar powered products provide automated home lighting solutions that are reliable, intuitive, and cost efficient. Although security is of importance, we strongly believe a home should retain its symbol of comfort. That’s why our products are designed to complement and boost home appearance with modern and contemporary aesthetics. With Home Zone Security, you can rest easy with the peace of mind that your home stays alert and bright throughout the night.

Solar Panel

Crystalline

Crystalline

Crystalline

Crystalline

Ambient Light Sensor

✓

✓

✓

✓

Batteries Included

✓

✓

✓

✓

LED Brightness

20 lumens

4 lumens

60 lumens

12 lumens

Color Temperature

4500K

5000K

3000K

3000K

Unit Size

Dia. 1.2 x 25 in.

2.4 x 2.4 x 15.8 in.

7.1 x 7.1 x 65 in.

5.6 x 5.6 x 6.0 in.

Usage Type

solar spotlight, decorative pathway light, in-ground solar lights, garden and landscape accent light

path light, decorative pathway light, in-ground solar lights

post lamp, pot plant lantern, solar landscape and garden accent light

post cap light, deck light, fence post light, decorative light, accent lighting

✔ SOLAR POWERED: Let the sun do the work with solar outdoor spotlights lights from Home Zone Security featuring long lasting cool white LED lights with adjustable beam focus to upgrade your home landscape with elegant accent lighting

✔ EASY SETUP: Quick and painless installation with no wiring required. Simply use the included ground stakes to install your lighting anywhere in your garden and yard

✔ AUTO-ON SENSOR: Dusk to dawn sensor to keep light off during the day while charging and automatically triggers at night for hours of illumination

✔ ADJUSTABLE POSITIONING: Designed with flexible light neck for easy positioning and 10 ft. cable to detached solar panel for optimal placement

✔ BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Tested and approved for outdoor weather resistance backed with our 1-year no hassle product warranty

