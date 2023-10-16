Top 10 Best solar speakers Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Braxus Solar Portable Bluetooth Speaker – 5w – 20+ Hours Playtime



Braxus Solar Portable Bluetooth Speaker – 5w – 30+ Hours Playtime – IPX6 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker – #000mAh Power Bank For Outdoor Life



With an all-terrain design and all-out stereo sound, the Rugged Braxus speakers bluetooth wireless is ready for fun! Wherever there is sun, with Braxus portable bluetooth speakers you have got an instant party – rock out at the pool, at the campsite, or on a hike trail. Connect your Bluetooth enabled device wirelessly and you can start blasting your favorite tunes in stereo sound. Our super-efficient solar panel powers both the music and it is the only solar powered device that allow you charge your mobile device while you are using it so the fun continues all day long. The super-efficient solar panel of the Rugged Braxus bluetooth speaker generates massive amounts of power to play your tunes all day long – making sure everyone has fun. After the sun goes down and you have to move the party indoors, the Braxus solar powered speaker internal lithium battery will keep the music and fun going for 8 hours. The micro-USB cable will also get additional power for non-stop entertainment. 4.2 BLUETOOTH TECHNOLOGY The speaker compatible with iOS and Android smart phone, tablet, laptop and all Bluetooth-enabled devices within a range up to 70 feet. TINY BUT POWERFUL The outdoor speakers look very cool , compact, palm sized body with 5W driver output for delivering full range and lifelike sound.

Specifications •Bluetooth Specifications: Bluetooth 4.2 •Wireless Transmission Distance: 70 feet •Audio Input: Bluetooth, AUX •Audio Performance: Support AAC, MP3, SBC stero •Audio Signal to Noise Ratio: ≥75dB •Distortion: ≤0.1% •Output Power: 5W •Speaker: F52mm, Double Magnetic 4/5W •Frequency Response: 100Hz-18KHz •Operating Voltage: 3.0-4.2V •Standby Current: 0.2mA •Built-in Battery: Lithium Ion 3.7V/2000mAh •Charing Specifications: 5V/1A •Solar Panel: 5V/100mA •Working Temperature: 32°F-122°F(0℃-50℃)

Braxus Solar Portable Bluetooth Speaker – 5w – 12+ Hours Playtime – Portable Speaker Solar Charger IPX6 Waterproof



UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY

Bluetooth 4.2 ensures instant pairing and maintains a strong connection up to 70 ft. The wireless portable bluetooth speakers are compatible to all Bluetooth-enabled Media Player Devices such as Smartphones, Tablet, Laptop, Desktop, and all major brand electronics. The Braxus wireless speaker is perfect for outings to the beach, boating, camping, and any other adventure you could think of. This waterproof bluetooth speaker is IPX6 rated, the Braxus wireless sp

COMPACT, LIGHT, AND PORTABLE CHARGER

The compact, palm sized body makes it easy to hold. The Braxus shower bluetooth speaker is designed with a silicone case, our speaker is very sturdy and durable, a carabiner and loop is built-in so you can hang the Bluetooth portable speaker on bicycles, backpacks, Golf bag, carts and anywhere you like, so it’s perfect for travel, riding, hiking, sailing ,racing ,camping, fishing trips and more outdoor activities. From Sound performance to its design, it will brighten your day.

LONG BATTERY LIFE

The shower speaker sound is nice and crisp, distortion-free at maximum volume, 5W driver output for delivering full range and powerful sound and support A2DP. The Braxus solar bluetooth speaker has a built-in Li-Ion 3000mAh rechargeable battery lasts up to 30 hours playtime in 70% volume. Recharge in just 2-3 hours with included micro USB cable or leave your blue tooth speaker in the sun for a wireless charging due to the solar power charging feature.

BACKUP SOLAR POWERED SPEAKER

Built-in with the latest high-power solar panel can create 200mAh. It is easier to regain more power for your speaker when you enjoying outdoor activities like BBQ, camping, hiking, riding, etc. Besides, you can use the attached USB cable to charge it via outlet or computer USB port.

【SOLAR BLUETOOTH SPEAKER】 The best outdoor bluetooth speakers or golf cart bluetooth speakers. W/ Its solar capabilities it is easy to regain power to your speaker when outdoors. Our Higher Quality, Clear Sound & Features crushes the competition

【LOUDER VOLUME + WATERPROOF]】Surprisingly loud, the Volume Booster pumps out more volume with no music distortion, even at maximum volume; Our Portable Solar Bluetooth Speakers is the perfect speaker for any room and the ideal Outdoor Speakers.

【30+ HOURS PLAYING TIME & 70FT RANGE】 – Our mini bluetooth speaker music player is small, but it packs a loud punch. Perfect golf cart accessories, atv speaker, or motorcycle bluetooth speakers. Our small bluetooth speaker is a mighty jam speaker

【WIDE COMPATIBILITY】Our wireless bluetooth speakers has been design for broad compatibility with an array of bluetooth devices. Works w/ iphone speaker, oontz angle 3, JBL, Alexa, Jambox bluetooth speaker, anker bluetooth speaker, & tribit bluetooth

【BRAXUS WARRANTY】 Braxus provide a 30 day no questions asked return policy and one year warranty on all their products. You can enjoy your golf cart accessories, bike mountable bluetooth speakers, or utv bluetooth speaker with out having to worry!

