Top 10 Best solar sleeves Reviews

[ad_1] The Nike Dri-In shape Solar Golf Sleeve will not only wick absent sweat, but preserve you safeguarded from the UVA and UVB rays! The extend material molds to your arm conforming to your just about every movement. The silicon strip retains the sleeve secured and the flat-seam building minimizes chaffing. A mesh zip pouch is provided for uncomplicated storage.– Sleeves: Dri-Fit UV 84% polyester 16% spandex – Bag: 100% polyester– UVA and UVB security– Extend material with silicon strip to limit slipping– Flat seam building– Mesh zip pouch for storage– Type: 619399

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Product or service Dimensions‏:‎15.5 x 12 x 2 inches 3.2 Ounces

Product product number‏:‎Dri-In shape Solar Sleeve

Department‏:‎Mens

Date First Available‏:‎July 15, 2014

Manufacturer‏:‎Nike

ASIN‏:‎B0059L37KK

UV safety up to 30 UPF

Is made up of two sleeves and storage bag

Sleeve materials content material: 84% polyester, 16% elasthane/Spandex Dri-Match Jersey

