Top 10 Best solar shed lights Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

JACKYLED Outdoor/Indoor Solar Pendant Lights with Solo Lamp



Looking for a solar-powered light that is controlled by a remote, triggered by motion, suitable for indoor use and light up in daytime? This solar pendant light will get all your expectations covered!

Turn on and off by remote controlWork day and night (Mode 4)Turn on or grow brighter when detecting motion at night (Mode 1 & 2)Light up your indoor spaces while charging outdoorsDimmable from 6 brightness levels

Remote and Motion sensor

With this smart sensor, the motion detection and remote control range can reach up to 19~26 ft away from the light (depending on how high the light is installed).

*Note: If the lights have been connected to the solar panel, Mode 1 & 2 (motion sensing function) will only work when the solar panel is covered or in darkness (at night). If the lights and the solar panel are disconnected, Mode 1 & 2 will work anytime.

4 Lighting Modes



Mode 1 Dim-to-bright with motion at night *

Stay ON at 10% brightness → Motion detected → Grow to the brightness level your previously set (default is 100%).

Mode 2 Off-to-bright with motion at night *

Stay OFF → Motion detected → Turn ON at the brightness level your previously set (default is 100%).

Mode 3 Constant ON in nighttime

Turn ON at dusk, turn OFF at dawn.

Mode 4 Constant ON day and night

Stay ON no matter the solar panel is in direct sunlight or covered.

Light Color

Bright White

Warm White

Bright White

Warm White

Bright White

/

Length of Cord

26ft

9.8ft*2

9.8ft

9.8ft

9.8ft

9.8ft

Remote Control & 6 Brightness Levels: Every setting from charging modes to dimming and turning on and off the lights are all easily controlled by the included remote. The signal from the remote sensor can reach as far as 19~26ft (6-8m) away. At 600 lumens at its brightest level, the solar outdoor lights, built-in 56 pcs LED beads, are dimmable between 6 brightness levels in each mode.

Outdoor Light Indoor Use: Unlike most solar lights that require outdoor installation and only turn on at night, our solar shed lights work indoors and even in daytime! Each light is connected to the solar panel by a 16.4ft cable, which allows you to leave the solar panel outside for charging while hanging the light indoors or under roof.

Solar Powered & Long Illumination: The rechargeable large 4400mAh battery built in each light supports at least 8-10 hours of illumination after the solar panel charged in sunlight for 6-8 hours. This solar powered light is a long- lasting solution for your bill-saving and environment-protection plan. Perfect for garden, yard, patio, balcony, home, kitchen, hallway, workshop, green house working, stair, barn, storage shed, cafe, bar, club etc.

IP65 Waterproof & Easy Setup: Crafted from corrosion resistant ABS plastic and protected by the IP65 waterproof, the garden lights are a year-round partner for both your indoor and outdoor ensembles in all weather conditions like rain, wind, snow, frost.

Detachable Design: The light and the solar panel are designed separately, and the battery is built in the lamp holder instead of the solar panel, so the lamp can be detached and used alone. Once it is fully charged for about 8 hours, it can be used as a portable lamp, a temporary light source for camping or be hung anywhere indoors.