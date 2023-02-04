Top 10 Best solar shade Reviews

Top 10 Rated solar shade in 2023 Comparison Table
- PEACE OF MIND: Set lights to automatically adjust with seasons so your family always comes back to a well-lit home; enable smart away to randomly turn your lights on/off to look like you’re home even if you’re away (Caséta Smart Hub, L-BDG2-WH, required)
- MOST CONNECTED: Caséta connects with more leading smart home devices – including Alexa, Apple HomeKit, the Google Assistant, Ring, Serena shades and Sonos – than any other smart lighting control brand (Caséta Smart Hub required)
- CONTROL YOUR WAY: Caséta puts the smarts in the switch so you can control a variety of ways – via the free Lutron app, your voice or from the wall; schedule lights to change at set times or activate scenes with the touch of a button (Caséta Smart Hub required)
- GET MORE, SPEND LESS: One Caséta smart switch can control many bulbs at once; make many bulbs smart, even your existing bulbs. Get smart control of multiple styles of dimmable LED, incandescent, and halogen bulbs
- WORKS IN ANY HOME: Unlike other smart dimmer switches, Caséta works in any home, of any age, as it does not require a neutral wire
- Controls Lutron Caséta wireless dimmers and plug-in lamp dimmers (sold separately)
- Turns lights on/off as well as brighten and darken them
- Adjust lights from anywhere in the room
- Coordinating tabletop pedestal and wall plate sold separately
- 10-year battery life (battery included)
- Cordless Blinds: Filter out light with the Achim Cordless Light Filtering Mini Blinds. These lightweight, vinyl blinds with no cords to get tangled are child and pet safe. Durable, high quality construction resists warping, fading, and sagging.
- Find the Perfect Fit: Blinds will fit windows 3/8" (0.95 cm) smaller and 1/2" (1.27 cm) wider than stated size. Actual blind is 1/2 " (1.27 cm) narrower than stated size. Actual slat size is 1".
- Easy to Install: Includes all the hardware you will need with simple instructions to make installation easy and convenient! Features hidden mounting brackets designed for inside, outside, or ceiling installation.
- How to Use: When the sun is too bright or you want to take in the view, simply lift or lower the bottom rail to raise or lower blinds. Use the tilt wand to filter in the ideal amount of light and privacy.
- Choose from a Wide Variety of Styles: Available in 5 colors: Alabaster, White, Black, Woodtone, and Grey, and 5 drop lengths: 25”, 42”, 48”, 64”, and 72” so you’re sure to find the perfect fit for your home.
- VOICE CONTROL: The Philips Hue Go White and Color Portable Smart Light Table Lamp works with Alexa smart home devices for voice control (hue hub required, Alexa smart device and hub sold separately). For the full Hue experience and to take advantage of voice activation purchase the Philips Hue Hub (Model: 458471). Search "Philips Hue Hub" or "B016H0QZ7I" to find this product on Amazon.
- LIMITLESS POSSIBILITIES: The wireless, portable and rechargeable Hue Go lasts up to 3 hours without needing a charge. Control through the Hue home automation system or via the on-product button. Customize your own personal light show on the go, capable of 16 million colors and shades of white light.
- EASY AND CONVENIENT: Control your Philips Hue Go even without your smart device at hand. Activate smart light settings directly by pressing the button on the product. Or connect with the Hue Hub (sold separately) to control with the Philips Hue App.
- EXPAND YOUR ECOSYSTEM: Expand your smart lighting system with Hue accessories (sold separately) such as a Hue Dimmer switch, Hue Tap, or Hue Motion Sensor.
- SMART HOME DEVICE COMPATIBILIITY: Control your Philips Hue lights with your voice using smart home devices like Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant. Pair it for home automation with your existing Nest or Samsung SmartThings system.80 CRI from 2000-4000K
- Control From Anywhere: Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app (Compatible w/ Android & iOS)
- Voice Control: Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and MicroSoft Cortana supported devices for a hands free experience
- Compact Design: Won't block the other wall outlet allowing two Smart Plugs to be installed side by side
- Kasa scenes & schedules: Schedule the Smart plug to automatically switch on and off when away or set a scene for controlling many devices with a single button
- Note: Requires a secured 2.4 GigaHertz Wi Fi network connection
- Car Top Carrier: Our convenient roof cargo carrier allows you to keep your gear up top, so you can transport belongings and passengers without compromising on safety, comfort, or convenience
- Intuitive Features: Specially designed to keep your gear dry, our waterproof car roof cargo carrier features welded seams, an urethane-coated zipper, and a hook-and-loop-close zipper flap
- Quality Construction: Constructed of UV-protected PVC semi-coated mesh, our durable vehicle cargo carriers are designed to keep your belongings dry and won't fly off your roof
- Simple Setup: Simply attach the straps of the roof bag to your vehicle’s roof rack or use the included car clips to attach the straps to your vehicle’s door frame weather molding
- Seamless Storage: Our rooftop cargo bag folds down for storage in the included stuff sack; Car roof bag, 4 attachment straps, 4 car clips, and stuff sack with sewn-in setup guide included
- SIMPLE CLASSIC DESIGN: Incorporate a simple, classic lighting design into your home décor with the Five Light Collection’s Five-Light Chandelier is ideal for any dining room or sitting room in new traditional or rustic settings.
- WHITE-SLEEVED LIGHT BASES: White-sleeved candle covers decorate light bases as they surround the vintage frame.
- TEXTURED BLACK FINISH: Swooping curved arms coated in a farmhouse-inspired textured black finish add volume to the light fixture.
- SIZE: Measures 21-inch width by 16-inch height.
- WARRANTY: Our 1-year Limited Warranty guarantees your complete satisfaction with your purchase and includes professional after-sales customer service support. Make your purchase today to begin your journey to a whole new lighting experience.
- Camping Tent For Truck Bed: This tailgate tent makes it simple to stay dry and sleep comfortably off the ground inside your vehicle; Perfect for weekend warriors and seasoned professionals, this pickup truck tent turns any spot into a cozy campsite
- Intuitive Features: The perfect tent for truck bed camping, our off-the-ground tent includes 2 gear pockets for small personal items, an overhead lantern hook, glow-in-the-dark zipper pulls, and a sky view vent
- Quality Construction: Water-resistant outdoor tent features a floorless design, color-coded poles and pole pockets, tape-sealed seams, and protective heavy-duty straps and plastic buckles that won't damage your vehicle’s finish
- Sleeps 2: Must-have truck camping accessories, our floorless truck tents for camping sleep 2 adults; Tent, rainfly, and stuff sack with sewn-in setup guide are included
- Simple Setup: All our truck bed tent’s attachment points are accessible from outside the truck bed, and set up is completed with your feet planted firmly on the ground - no step stool required
- 5 light chain chandelier
- Oil rubbed bronze finish
- Requires 5 vintage filament 60 Watt bulbs, Type C (not included)
- (3) 60 Watt max E26 Type A Bulb (not included)
- Hardwired, Wall outlet switch
- 486pcs glass cut, 63 crystals
- Expertly crafted with top quality materials
- Finished in an antiqued bronze patina.
Our Best Choice: ColourTree 10′ x 13′ White Rectangle CTAPR1013 Sun Shade Sail Canopy Mesh Fabric UV Block – Commercial Heavy Duty – 190 GSM – 3 Years Warranty
Product Description
Permeable Fabric Material
Material is made of virgin (non-recycled) high density polyethylene, fabric has been treated with UV stabilized compound, preventing shade sails from dried out, tearing and fading, significantly extend the lifespan, also let the air and water to go through to prevent pooling water and catch less wind.
Rust Free D- Ring
D rings are attached to each corner for easy installation, made of 314 rust free stainless steel, bigger and stronger than competitor’s, corners are constructed with extra amount of stitched seams to maximize the strength of D rings.
Reinforced Edge
All edges are constructed with heavy duty double layered reinforced stitched seams, prevents frayed edges and out of shape
Curved Edges
Edges are made slightly curved based on precisely calculated radian, helps shade sail to stay tight and neat after installation, prevent shade sail from sagging in the middle for best appearance and performance. If you prefer straight edges, please let us know.
95% UV Blockage
Blocks 95% of harmful UV, significantly reduce the temperature and UV sunlight in shaded area during summer time, ideal for patio, swimming pool, balcony, carport etc. Breathable fabric allows water and air to go through freely, no pooling water in rainy days, resistant to both UV and water, no maintenance needed.
We Make Custom Size
We also accept custom made orders, just let us know the size and color, we can get it done in a few days.
How to Measure
Shade sail’s measurement should be taken from corner to corner.Approximate how much area you want to shade. Locate 4 mounting points, they can be roof, trees, poles, wall, etc.Take measurement of the 4 mounting points, leave 0.5 ft to 1 ft space for the hardware kits between the shade sail and the mounting points.Install the hardware kits on 4 mounting points.
How to Install
If the space between shade sail and hardware kit is more than 1 ft, use cable wires as extension, to connect the shade sail to the hardware kits.Install the shade sail, connect the D-ring to the hardware kits or cable wires.Adjust the turnbuckles to create tension.
Size
For All Sizes
10’x13′
10’x13′
10’x13′
10′ x 10′
10′ x 16′
Permeable / Waterproof
Permeable
Permeable
Permeable
Permeable
Permeable
GSM
260 GSM
220 GSM
190 GSM
190 GSM
190 GSM
UV Blockage
95%
95%
95%
95%
95%
Curved Edges
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Material
Stainless Steel
HDPE
HDPE
HDPE
HDPE
HDPE
Rust Free
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Customizable
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Size
12′ x 12′
12′ x 16′
12′ x 18′
14′ x 14′
14′ x 16′
14′ x 18′
Permeable / Waterproof
Permeable
Permeable
Permeable
Permeable
Permeable
Permeable
GSM
190 GSM
190 GSM
190 GSM
190 GSM
190 GSM
190 GSM
UV Blockage
95%
95%
95%
95%
95%
95%
Curved Edges
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Material
HDPE
HDPE
HDPE
HDPE
HDPE
HDPE
Rust Free
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Customizable
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
★【VIRGIN, UV STABLIZED COMPOUND & THICK MATERIAL】: The only sun shade sail on the market that are made of 190 GSM 100% virgin (Non-recycled) HDPE material. Our virgin HDPE fabric went through 20000 hours of laboratory UV testing and it is proved to be 70% more durable compaTurquoise to recycled HDPE under sun exposure, fabric has been treated with UV stabilized compound, preventing shade sails from dried out, tearing and fading, significantly extend the lifespan.
★【95% UV BLOCKAGE & BREATHABLE WOVEN FABRIC】: Blocks 95% of harmful UV, significantly Turquoiseuce the temperature and UV sunlight in shaded area during summer time, ideal for patio, swimming pool, balcony, carport etc. Breathable fabric allows water and air to go through freely, no pooling water in rainy days, resistant to both UV and water, no maintenance needed.
★【STRUCTURE DESIGNED FOR DURABILITY】: All edges are constructed with heavy duty double layeTurquoise reinforced stitched seams, prevents frayed edges and out of shape. Each corner ends with stainless steel D-ring for easy hanging, extra heavy stitching to help the D-rings strongly attached to the shade sail.
★【INSTALLATION GUIDE】: Installation hardware kits are requiTurquoise and sold separately, each D-ring will require one cable rope (DO NOT use nylon ropes, they break easily!!). Connect the other ends of cables to existing poles, trees or wall with shade sail hardware kits, high quality ColourTree hardware kits and cables are strongly recommended for best performance and appearance.
★【WARRANTY】: Shade sails come with 3 years limited warranty, under normal weather and usage. Your 100% satisfaction is our goal. Custom size sun shade sail will take 3-7 business days to make.