Permeable Fabric Material

Material is made of virgin (non-recycled) high density polyethylene, fabric has been treated with UV stabilized compound, preventing shade sails from dried out, tearing and fading, significantly extend the lifespan, also let the air and water to go through to prevent pooling water and catch less wind.

Rust Free D- Ring

D rings are attached to each corner for easy installation, made of 314 rust free stainless steel, bigger and stronger than competitor’s, corners are constructed with extra amount of stitched seams to maximize the strength of D rings.

Reinforced Edge

All edges are constructed with heavy duty double layered reinforced stitched seams, prevents frayed edges and out of shape

Curved Edges

Edges are made slightly curved based on precisely calculated radian, helps shade sail to stay tight and neat after installation, prevent shade sail from sagging in the middle for best appearance and performance. If you prefer straight edges, please let us know.

95% UV Blockage

Blocks 95% of harmful UV, significantly reduce the temperature and UV sunlight in shaded area during summer time, ideal for patio, swimming pool, balcony, carport etc. Breathable fabric allows water and air to go through freely, no pooling water in rainy days, resistant to both UV and water, no maintenance needed.

We Make Custom Size

We also accept custom made orders, just let us know the size and color, we can get it done in a few days.

How to Measure

Shade sail’s measurement should be taken from corner to corner.Approximate how much area you want to shade. Locate 4 mounting points, they can be roof, trees, poles, wall, etc.Take measurement of the 4 mounting points, leave 0.5 ft to 1 ft space for the hardware kits between the shade sail and the mounting points.Install the hardware kits on 4 mounting points.

How to Install

If the space between shade sail and hardware kit is more than 1 ft, use cable wires as extension, to connect the shade sail to the hardware kits.Install the shade sail, connect the D-ring to the hardware kits or cable wires.Adjust the turnbuckles to create tension.

★【VIRGIN, UV STABLIZED COMPOUND & THICK MATERIAL】: The only sun shade sail on the market that are made of 190 GSM 100% virgin (Non-recycled) HDPE material. Our virgin HDPE fabric went through 20000 hours of laboratory UV testing and it is proved to be 70% more durable compaTurquoise to recycled HDPE under sun exposure, fabric has been treated with UV stabilized compound, preventing shade sails from dried out, tearing and fading, significantly extend the lifespan.

★【95% UV BLOCKAGE & BREATHABLE WOVEN FABRIC】: Blocks 95% of harmful UV, significantly Turquoiseuce the temperature and UV sunlight in shaded area during summer time, ideal for patio, swimming pool, balcony, carport etc. Breathable fabric allows water and air to go through freely, no pooling water in rainy days, resistant to both UV and water, no maintenance needed.

★【STRUCTURE DESIGNED FOR DURABILITY】: All edges are constructed with heavy duty double layeTurquoise reinforced stitched seams, prevents frayed edges and out of shape. Each corner ends with stainless steel D-ring for easy hanging, extra heavy stitching to help the D-rings strongly attached to the shade sail.

★【INSTALLATION GUIDE】: Installation hardware kits are requiTurquoise and sold separately, each D-ring will require one cable rope (DO NOT use nylon ropes, they break easily!!). Connect the other ends of cables to existing poles, trees or wall with shade sail hardware kits, high quality ColourTree hardware kits and cables are strongly recommended for best performance and appearance.

★【WARRANTY】: Shade sails come with 3 years limited warranty, under normal weather and usage. Your 100% satisfaction is our goal. Custom size sun shade sail will take 3-7 business days to make.