Top 10 Best solar sensor lights Reviews

Product Description

Industrial Satin Black Gooseneck Barn Light Fixture for Indoor/Outdoor Use



17-inch Industrial Satin Black Gooseneck Barn Light Fixture with 22in. Long Gooseneck Arm



The Traditional 17 in. Satin Black Gooseneck Barn Light, also referred to as Vintage Wall Mount Gooseneck Light Fixture, is 17in. Diameter and is available with gooseneck arm lengths ranging from 10″ to 24″ long to accommodate most applicationsFovero RLM’s are UL Listed for Wet Locations [E.502113] and are professionally manufactured using durable cold rolled steel material and die cast zinc.All shades, at the exception of the Galvanized, incorporate white liners for increased light reflectivityAll RLM Barn Shades are interchangeable with gooseneck arms ranging from 10” to 24” long

Farmhouse Gooseneck Barn Light

Specifications

17in. Diameter RLM Barn Shade with Gooseneck Arm100-240VAC Operating VoltageE26 Standard Medium Lampholder. 200W A21 Inc. Max. Comes with 8ft Cord to Hard Wire

17in. Satin Black Wall-Mounted Vintage Gooseneck Barn Light



Fovero RLM Collection

Each Wall-Mounted RLM Gooseneck Barn Light Fixtures comes with 8-feet of wire length, and can take up to 200W A21 Incandescent Bulb, or just about any LED Bulb with a standard E26 Medium Base.

For dimmability, wire it to a dimmer switch, and match it with a dimmable bulb!

The Industrial RLM Gooseneck Barn Light can be used for a wide array of application such as:

Garages, Porch, & Patio Accent Lighting

Barns, Farmhouse Wall Lighting

Awnings, Storefront, Restaurants

Commercial, Industrial, and Residential Use

Specification



Dimensions (LxWxH)

30.29″ x 17″ x 14.31″

Bulb Base

E26 Medium Base Socket

Wattage

200W A21 Incandescent Max / LED & CFL Compatible

Voltage

120-240VAC

Certification

UL Listed for Wet Locations [E.502113]

Wire Length

8ft Long Cord to be Hard-Wired

Features



Vintage Style Barn Light

Fovero RLM Gooseneck Barn Lights go as far back as the 19th century. This retro design exhibits a vintage industrial feeling. Traditional, Classic, yet Simple.

Durable & Exquisite

The Fovero RLM Gooseneck Barn Light incorporates a white liner on the inside of the shade to increase overall reflectivity.

LED Bulb Included

9W LED Equals 60W Incandescent800 Lumens5000K (Cool White)15,000+ Life Hours RatedNon-Dimmable

Complementary Popular Light Fixtures from Fovero RLM Family

Mounting

Ceiling-Mount

Ceiling-Mount

Wall-Mount

Wall-Mount

Wall-Mount

Wall-Mount

Shade Diameter

14 inch

17 inch

8 inch

10 inch

12 inch

14 inch

Wire/Cord Length

10ft. SVT Cord

10ft. SVT Cord

12in. Wire

8ft. Wire

8ft. Wire

8ft. Wire

Max Wattage

200W A21 Inc.

200W A21 Inc.

100W A19 Inc.

200W A21 Inc.

200W A21 Inc.

200W A21 Inc.

Certification

UL Listed Dry Location

UL Listed Dry Location

UL Listed Wet Location

UL Listed Wet Location

UL Listed Wet Location

UL Listed Wet Location

Shade Dimension: 17 in. Diameter x 9 in. Height

Ideal for Sign Lighting, Barn Lighting, Awnings, Storefronts, Awnings, Wall Lighting, among many other great applications

Comes with a 4.50in. Round Mounting Plate for Heavy-Duty Outdoor Weatherproof Round Junction Box

Painted using durable powder coating to enable Superior Protection, even in the toughest environments!

UL Listed for Wet Location & Compatible with LED Bulbs, CFLs, and Incandescents

