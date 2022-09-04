Top 10 Best solar security lights with motion sensor Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Power: 350 W ——————————————— Lumen: 18000LM

LED QTY: 400 LED —————————————- Irradiation Area: 150 Square Meters

Full Charge illumination Time: 4-6H ——————– Discharge Time: 11-13H

Shell material: ABS+ PC ———————————- Light source: High-brightness led lamp beads( brighter，More resistant to temperature）

Color temperature: 6500K ~ 6500K (cool white) ——– Angle: 120 degree

Waterproof rate: IP66 ———————————– Battery capacity: 6.4V/20000mah

Control system: Button Control + Motion Sensor (Radar/Induction) + Remote Control

-4~120° Harsh Weather Resistance

Robust new ABS plastic and aluminum alloy,IP66 Waterproof, anti-surge,dustproof Heat dissipation extend the life of outdoor lighting, high temperature resistance, anti-aging, et

6V/13W Solar Panel

20% High-efficiency conversion of solar energy

20000mah battery

fully charged can be used for 12 hours

Easy to install, this solar street light comes with a 40cm long fixed light pole set, which can be fixed on various walls, pillars, and street light poles,Motion sensing distance 3-8 meters

350W 18000LM Solar Flood Lights Outdoor with Motion Sensor, Remote Control & Pole



High-brightness LED lamp beads, energy saving, even light, longer-lasting.Polycrystalline Solar panels convert solar energy into electricity, more environmental protectionABS one-piece housing, high hardness, sealed, and waterproof.Easy installation, maintenance-free dependable operation without the need for wiring or trench. Rustproof, waterproof aluminum heavy-duty casing.Please turn on the switch before installation or charging.Application: Outdoor wall or pole in Plaza, Park, Garden, Courtyard, Street, Walkway, Pathway, Campus, Farm, Perimeter Security, etc.Package Included: 1 x Solar Street Light, 1 x Remote Control , 1 x Light pole , 1 pack of screws

Turn On The Light: Please Make Sure That The Solar Light Has Been Fully Charged And The Remote Control Has Batteries (2AAA)



Use the remote control to turn on the solar lights firstIf the remote control does not turn on, please turn on the green button on the light first, and then use the remote control to control the light againIf you can’t turn on the green switch on the light, please press and hold the green button for 5 seconds;off: Force turn off the light2H: Timed 100% brightness 2H Lighting4H: Timed 100% brightness 4H Lighting6H: Timed 100% brightness 6H Lightingrader/induction: Motion sensor mode — 30% brightness lighting when no one;100% brightness lighting when someone passing by, 20S-return to 30% brightness lighting,after the person leavesalways/chang liang/Auto: Always 100% brightness Lighting

[0 Electricity Bills] 400pcs Super bright LEDs Solar Street Ligh provides 350W 18000LM daylight white at full night; 2*3.2v/10000mah battery (lifetime up to 50,000 hours+), Charging for 6 hours, continuous use for more than 12 hours.No extra hard-wire needed, which saves costs on installation and maintenance, electricity bills as well.[Motion Sensor+Remote Control] Solar flood lights outdoor: 1. Light control: Automatically turn on at dusk and turn off at dawn. 2.Motion sensor mode: Solar light turns 100% brightness mode in 2 seconds when motion is detected. It reverts back to 30% energy saving mode again if people out of the detected area. The remote control can timing lighting time.[Easy Installation] Solar power street lights comes with metal bracket and accessories, it can be installed in the walls, pole and other locations. And Maintenance-free dependable operation convenient and no pollution.[IP66 Waterproof] ABS housing, solid and sturdy constructed, IP66 waterproof, which can work in any severe weather all years round.[Brand Warranty Policy] We promise a 60-day money-back guarantee and a 2-year Free After-service and Technical Support from manufacturer seller, please Feel free to contact us if any issue arises

