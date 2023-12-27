Top 10 Best solar security lights outdoor motion sensor Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Why choose Linkind RGB Multicolored Solar Landscape Spotlights?



With built-in sensor, Linkind LED RGB solar landscape spotlights can detect the changes in the brightness of the external environment, and automatically come on at dusk and go off at dawn. You don’t even have to turn it on or off manually. So convenient!

Don’t worry about the darkness. With a narrower 90 degree lighting angle and 16 high-brightness LEDs, they give out more focused light and shine brighter than those with wider angle. Perfect for illumination and accentuation at dark and specific areas of your house.

The 2-way installation makes it easy to mount in a place where you need. It is equipped with a large solar panel and high capacity rechargeable lithium-ion battery, allowing for long duration of lighting.

WARM TIPS

1. Make sure the LED solar spotlights is FULLY CHARGED of solar power for maximum lighting effect. It is recommended to charge it under direct sunlight for 1-2 days before the first use.

2. Whether the solar landscape spotlight can produce the best lighting effect depends on sunlight intensity, geographical location, weather conditions, seasons and other conditions.

3. The solar spotlight may need more time (at least 6-8 hours) to charge in cold or cloudy weather day.

4. Please make sure the landscape spotlight is installed under direct sunlight without any shade or eave to shelter the solar panel. Otherwise, the lighting time will be shorter.

SPECIFICATIONS:

LED beads: 16pcs

Colors: 8 fixed colors and 1 color cycling

Waterproof Rating: IP67

Beam Angle: 90 Degree

Adjustable Angle: Horizontal 180 degree, vertical 90 degree

Max Working Time: fixed color mode: 12hrs; color cycling mode: 6-12hrs

Material: ABS + PC

Battery: Lithium 18650, 3.7V

Various colors and lighting modes are available to better meet you different demands.

1, Fixed Color Mode:

Short press the back button to switch among 8 fixed colors in a sequence: Red, Green, Blue, Lemon Yellow, Purple, Cyan, Rainbow (3 colors red, green and blue mixed), and Cool White. Max working time: 12 hours

2, Color Cycling Mode:

Long press the button for 2s at any fixed color mentioned above, it will shift to a dynamic status. The solar light will change the colors: red, orange, yellow, green, cyan, blue and purple gradually in a cycle at Low Brightness. Max working time: 12 hours. Short press the button, it will turn to High Brightness. Max working time: 6 hours.

Long press the button for 2s to exit this mode to the fixed color mode.

NOTE: Linkind RGB solar landscape light has memory function. When you set the mode at previous night, it will turn on at the same mode next night.

Waterproof IP67 Rating

Adopting the IP67 waterproof rating and made of high-quality ABS material, the colorful landscape spotlight is solid enough to withstand any extreme weather conditions: storm, snow, frost, heat etc. The jagged stake secures the attachment to the ground.

Adjustable Larger Solar Panel

Easy to adjust the direction of the lights and solar panel by up to 180 degree horizontally and 90 degree vertically, perfect for illumination and accentuation of dark and specific areas of your house or outdoor areas.

2-1 Wireless Installation

You can either stick the multicolored solar landscape spotlights into the ground with the included ground stake or install on the wall with included screws and wall bracket. The colorful lights are especially ideal for decorating your trees, gardens, flowers, walls, or your house in festivals or parties, etc.

WIDE APPLICATIONS



