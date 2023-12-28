Top 10 Best solar security cameras wireless outdoor Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Control Your Cameras, Hands-Free

Want to see who’s there? Just by voice-activated command, you can always see what your child is doing. Actions speak louder than words? No, words are enough.

7-Day Free Cloud Storage

Want an extra guard for your storage? Relink offers basic free plan to store past-7-day motion triggered video for 1 camera.

Playback and Save Clips

Never miss a moment. You can download and review your videoes stored on Reolink Cloud or SD card anytime.

Reolink Argus Eco (Black)



Specifications

Video Quality and Frame Rate: 1080P 15 frames/sec

Field of View: Fixed lens, 100° diagonal

WiFi: 2.4Ghz Only

Charging Methods: 5V2A DC/Reolink Solar Panel

Storage: Up to 64GB micro SD card/Reolink Cloud Storage

Night Vision: Up to 10 m (33ft)

Weather proof: IP65 Certified Weatherproof

Working Temperature: -10° to 55° C (14° to 131° F)

What’s in the box?

1 x Reolink Argus Eco (with Rechargeable Battery)

1 x Solar Panel (with mount and cable)

1 x Wall Mount and Mounting Hole Template

1 x Antenna

1 x Micro USB Cable

1 x Reset Needle

1 x Pack of Screws

1 x Quick Start Guide

Network

3G/4G LTE

3G/4G LTE

2.4Ghz Only

2.4Ghz Only

2.4Ghz Only

2.4G/5Ghz

Weatherproof

Weatherproof for Outdoors/Indoors

Weatherproof for Outdoors/Indoors

Weatherproof for Outdoors/Indoors

Weatherproof for Outdoors/Indoors

Weatherproof for Outdoors/Indoors

Weatherproof for Outdoors/Indoors

Motion Detection

PIR Motion Detection

PIR Motion Detection

PIR Motion Detection

PIR Motion Detection

PIR Motion Detection

PIR Motion & Person/Vehicle Detection

Night Vision

Starlight Night Vision

Starlight Night Vision

Starlight Night Vision

Starlight Night Vision

Color Night Vision

Color Night Vision

Pan/Tilt/Zoom

6x Digital Zoom

Pan: 355°/Tilt: 140°/6x Digital Zoom

6x Digital Zoom

Pan: 355°/Tilt: 140°/6x Digital Zoom

6x Digital Zoom

6x Digital Zoom

This bundle includes Eco Black Camera *1 and Solar Panel*1.

The items may ship seperately.