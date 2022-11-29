Top 10 Best solar salt for water softener Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Scale in pipes: a common problem that occurs in most pipes, boilers, and angles of pipes that water flows. Scale can lead to high-pressure drops in pipes, loss of energy, loss of flow, and even corrosion effects. But how is it created, and why? Water carries various mineral compounds at very low levels, most often in the ppm [parts per million] range. Those minerals or salts have a different capacity of being dissolved in water and this capacity changes with temperature. Think of salt and sugar. Salt has a very high solubility in water whereas sugar is limited; this means that you continuously add salt in water, and it will keep dissolving without precipitation of solids on the bottom of your glass. Sugar, on the other hand, will cause solids to precipitate on the bottom of the glass and this is a measure of their different solubility. The situation is largely affected by temperature and this can be observed easily by heating a ‘saturated’ mixture of sugar in water; in this case, an increase of temperature will lead to a great increase of sugar solubility and all precipitated solids will disappear into the aqueous solution! As a matter of fact, if you heat up water from 68F to 194F, it will be able to dissolve the double amount of sugar!

However, not all cases are alike; in some cases, solubility decreases with temperature increase and such a case is Calcium Carbonate [CaCO3] which is the main component of scale in pipes. Calcium Carbonate falls out of aqueous solutions when the temperature is increased, especially locally in pipes and infrastructure. The phenomenon is known, and is well described by a chemical balance between the dissolved and solid forms:

CaCO3[solid] <> (Ca2+) + (CO2)3

CaCO3 is the solid falling out of the solution and thus crystallizing on the pipe internal surface, whereas (Ca2+) and (CO2-)3 are the cations and anions dissolved in water.

There are different ways to fight, reduce, and eliminate scale in pipes and infrastructure. All of those aim at disrupting the balance between the solid and the dissolved ions and/ or modifying the crystallization of calcium carbonate at the internal surfaces. Among them, the use of electric field is standing out. When an electric field is applied in the pipe or other infrastructure that contains flowing water, it forces anions and cations to move at different speeds and at opposite directions, according to the electric field. This phenomenon, has two main results:

The frequency of the electric fields forces the cations and ions to continuously move in a ‘stirring’ fashion that enhances the mixing and the separation, thus minimizing the degree of solidification [towards creation of scale]The increased velocities of ions lead to the formation of solid calcium carbonate at shorter times. This means that instead of calcite formation [which is the stable and hard scale], a soft, easy to remove form of vaterite is formed. To clarify this, it is all about thermodynamics, or how much time is available for a process to happen. In every day, layman terms, imagine that you have to paint a wall; if you take one day, you will achieve a high quality, resistant layer of paint that will last for years; if however you try to complete the task in 10 minutes, the paint will not have the time to be brushed everywhere and thus the result will be poor and will fail soon. In the same fashion, Calcium and Carbonate ions do not have the time required to reach the optimum positions and instead of building a strong layer, they build a layer with cavities, peaks and holes, and different connectivity thus is easily removed by flowing water

Yarna uses exactly this approach, based on optimized electric fields that can operate under different conditions and geometries.

The YARNA Capacitive Electronic Water Descaler Series operate with customized isolated copper impulse bands that are designed to firmly connect to the pipe. They are extremely thin and flexible with minimized isolation. This way, they achieve minimal spacing loss and maximize the direct-contact-ratio to 97.5%. Their special copper material with a high alloy purity degree converts into the best possible transfer output. The copper treatment bands are a crucial factor in the performance of the water treatment.

Because the YARNA Capacitive Electronic Water Descaler Series don’t have any direct contact with the water, it makes it a very reliable and maintenance-free solution.

Our continuous development approach is driving us to design novel devices with lower power consumption and wider applicability to almost every application.

Max Hardness

NO LIMIT. Works with any hardness level

Maximum Pipe Outer Diameter

1″ (25.4mm)

Impulse Cable Length

2 x 50″ (2 x 1.2m)

Impulse Cable Width

0.5″ (11mm)

Mount Type

PIPE or WALL. You can chose to secure the main unit directly to the pipe or on a nearby flat surface.

Dimensions (Command Unit)

7″ x 2″ x 2″ (180 x 50 x 50mm)

Power Adaptor In

90-240V 50-60Hz

Power Adaptor Out

24VDC 1A

Power Cord Length

60″ (1.5m)

Max Pipe Diameter

3/8 – 1″

3/8 – 2″

3/8 – 2″

3/8 – 4″

Voltage at Output

24V

24V

30V

48V

Induction Wire Length

5 ft

5 ft

5 ft

6.5 ft

Power Source

External (wall adaptor)

External (wall adaptor)

Internal

Internal

IP Rating

IP54 (Indoor / Outdoor use)

IP42 (Indoor use only)

IP55 (Indoor / Outdoor use)

IP65 (Indoor / Outdoor use)

Intended Use

Residential

Residential

Residential

Commercial and Residential

Power Cord Length

5 ft

5 ft

6.5 ft

6.5 ft

Impulse Bands Length

5 ft

5 ft

5 ft

5 ft

Enclosure Material

ABS

Aluminum

Carbon Fiber

Carbon Fiber

WaveForm Real Time Display

No

No

No

YES 2.5″ TFT

HOW IT WORKS BETTER: Yarna CWD24 is a PATENTED water descaler whole house that treats water with electric impulses which are generated in the electronic unit & are controlled by a computerized micro-chip. The signal-frequencies are transmitted via the ULTRA FLAT IMPULSE BANDS that are wrapped around the pipe. The bands form a frequency-field that changes the crystals in the water as it flows by. By that, the crystals won’t stick one to another forming the limescale that breaks your appliances.

WHO BENEFITS FROM YARNA: we serve home owners and small businesses, by reducing the effects of hard water and protecting the appliances. Our customers report cleaner pipes and faucets, lower costs for DESCALING, heating and better overall water. Depending on the condition of your plumbing (how large the limescale deposits are), it might take up to three months to notice a significant improvement.

EASY & CLEAN INSTALLATION: You need access to a Min 10” of free pipe space and a Max 1” pipe diameter. However, you do NOT need any tools or specialized help. It takes 15 minutes to install and will work Maintenance Free. Our water descaler whole house works with ANY pipe type up to 1” thick: iron, copper, stainless steel, plastic, PVC, PE-x, compound pipes.

WHY DESCALING IS BETTER THAN SOFTENING:Our YARNA water descaler system does NOT eliminate wanted minerals like Calcium and Magnesium which are good for the body. Hence, the hardness level of the water will remain unchanged before and after the treatment but no more the negative effects. It prevents minerals from forming scale deposits, which is the main disadvantage of hard water. Unlike a traditional water softener, YARNA does NOT also use salt or waste any water.

RISK-FREE 365 DAYS – 100% MONEY BACK GUARANTEE: Our promise is that you will enjoy a limescale-free environment as long as our YARNA house water softner system descaler is installed. To that end, should you not be satisfied with the product’s performance, you have a whole year to return it for a full refund.