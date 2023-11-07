Top 10 Best solar rope lights outdoor Reviews

Contents
- Top 10 Rated solar rope lights outdoor in 2023 Comparison Table
- Our Best Choice: GIGALUMI Solar String Lights Outdoor Rope Lights, 2 Pack Solar Powered Outdoor Waterproof Tube Light with 100 LED, 35.7 feet 8 Modes Copper Wire Fairy Lights for Garden Fence Patio Yard (Multicolor)
- SIMPLE CLASSIC DESIGN: Incorporate a simple, classic lighting design into your home décor with the Five Light Collection’s Five-Light Chandelier is ideal for any dining room or sitting room in new traditional or rustic settings.
- WHITE-SLEEVED LIGHT BASES: White-sleeved candle covers decorate light bases as they surround the vintage frame.
- TEXTURED BLACK FINISH: Swooping curved arms coated in a farmhouse-inspired textured black finish add volume to the light fixture.
- SIZE: Measures 21-inch width by 16-inch height.
- WARRANTY: Our 1-year Limited Warranty guarantees your complete satisfaction with your purchase and includes professional after-sales customer service support. Make your purchase today to begin your journey to a whole new lighting experience.
- 5 light chain chandelier
- Oil rubbed bronze finish
- Requires 5 vintage filament 60 Watt bulbs, Type C (not included)
- 【Energy Saving】These latest addlon LED outdoor string lights bulbs dramatically reduce your 98% electricity bills compared with incandescent bulbs.
- 【LED Shatterproof】Including 15 sockets and 16 Shatterproof LED bulbs (1 Spare wick). Adopting independent wick process, provides an additional layer of protection.
- 【IP65 Waterproof 】These weatherproof outdoor patio lights can withstand rain, sun, wind, snow, dampness and extreme temperatures for outside use.
- 【Dimmer Compatible】addlon outdoor string lights can be used with dimmer switch (not included) for greater mood lighting flexibility and soft glow.
- 【addlon Promise】addlon's 3 Year Product Support: We proudly stand behind all of our products 100% and we offer 3 year quality support. Please contact us FIRST in anytime if you have any problems. We are glad to provide help.
- APP Control and Remote Control: Stick 100 ft led lights around the ceiling, under the cabinets, under the bed frame, and easily control these 100 ft led light strips using either the Keepsmile app or remote control.
- Music and Light Dance: 100 ft led lights for bedroom Comes with a high sensitivity audio sensor that flashes in sync with music, you will get amazing experience from the new gorgeous, natural and dynamic light effect.
- Special Timer: The led lights for bedroom 100+ ft can be used as a light alarm clock, you can set the wake-up time and end time to turn it on/off automatically, your kids will love it.
- Flexible Led Strips:100 ft led strips lights can be bent without worrying about corners.
- Easy Installation: With strong adhesive, the led strips lights can be firmly sticked on wooden or la
- Durable LED Solar Powered Outdoor String Lights: 48 ft long string lights with 15 LED lights and detachable solar panel with on/off switch located on the back. 3' between bulbs and between the solar panel and first bulb. The lit portion is 42 feet. LED bulbs last 20,000 hours and solar panel is rated at 1,000 charge lifespan (can last approximately 2.5 years). Direct sunlight is best for a full charge, though you can get some use from charging in indirect light.
- Commercial Grade WeatherProof Patio Lights with Shatterproof S14 Bulbs: Brightech’s Ambience Pros hanging string light has our WeatherTite technology - withstood winds up to 50MPH, rain & snow. The bulbs are shatterproof plastic shells, with heat resistance up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit. Flexible heavy-duty cord withstands the wear of indoor and outdoor use.
- Flexible Installation & Widely used Patio Lights: Solar patio lights string don't need an outlet, place the solar panel almost anywhere with the included stake and clip. Brightech outdoor decorative bistro lights are the perfect decoration for balcony terrace, garden, Bistro, pergola, gazebo, tent, barbecue, city roof, market, cafe, umbrella, dinner, wedding, birthday, party etc.
- Elegant Romantic Ambiance: Brightech outdoor LED string lights use vintage Edison Bulbs. Install this hanging lights string as a canopy over your porch or gazebo for a retro bistro look and a pleasant party ambience. Make your outdoor space to be an enticing, relaxing and soothing retreat with Brightech LED outdoor lights. 3000K soft white lights are bright enough to grill and eat. Enjoy until late: They last 5-6 hours on a full charge, i.e. 6 hours of direct sunlight.
- THE WARRANTY: Our solar string lights are built to last, and we stand behind that. That's why we offer an industry-leading 2-year limited warranty on all solar purchases from Brightech USA, including any defects, malfunctions, or sudden failures to your string light. If you experience any trouble with this solar string light, don't hesitate to reach out to our all-star customer support for help.
- 【Higher Quality and Lower Costs】- 100ft Extra-long outdoor string lights are equipped with our upgrade heavy-duty wires and 52 shatterproof edison bulbs, which can be connected up to 15 strands easily. You could place them in a larger area without worrying about the length and frequent replacement. Over a 30,000-hour longer lifespan, our energy-saving string lights will not only provide brighter lighting but also cut down 90% of your electricity bills compared with incandescent ones.
- 【Weatherproof and Safer】- With our weatherproof technology, these durable outside string lights can withstand rain, wind, snow, and extreme temperatures up to 158 degrees Fahrenheit for you to leave them outside year-round confidently. Furthermore, the bulb shells are made of hard anti-drop plastic, protect you and your family while hanging the waterproof backyard string lights, no more worries about the suddenly broken glass shards.
- 【Classic Bistro Ambience】- These vintage string lights come with st38 tear-drop E12 bulbs which could provide a nice, soft yellow glow without being too bright or too dark. Besides, these led bulbs not only offer old-fashioned appearance, but also compatible with most dimmers (not included) to achieve better lighting flexibility. It will be a great choice for creating your little outdoor paradise, where you could enjoy your time after a busy day or have a cozy party with your friends.
- 【Super Convenient and Widely used】 - It's a breeze to hang these led string lights with built-in hooks or zip ties. We even improved the hooks, sockets, and cords for you to use our string lights without facing the sudden breaking situation. These easy-to-use party outdoor string lights are fabulous decorations for your garden, Bistro, balcony, terrace, pergola, gazebo, tent, pool umbrella, cafe, bedroom, living room, market, wedding, birthday, Christmas party or other scenarios.
- 【You Have Brightever's Words】- We proudly stand behind all of our products 100% and care every feedback of you. The satisfaction of our consumers with each purchase has always been and will always remain our top concern.
- [Realistic And Bright]: These flameless votive candles copy the appearance of real candles, with wavy edges, emits bright light. The soft flicker of candles simulates the most realistic traditional combustion effect, brings the most realistic experience to users.
- [Long Lasting lighting Time]: Battery operated votive candles.Equipped with 240mah large capacity CR2032 battery, and the working time is up to 200 hours, twice that of similar products. Can work throughout the entire wedding. And can easily replace the battery through the label at the bottom.
- [Warm And Romantic]: The romantic warm yellow light and flickering flame effect will provide you with a real candlelight environment.You can place these LED candles in restaurants, family and garden weddings, parties, tables in holiday decorations or other places, create a warm and romantic atmosphere.
- Features : 24pcs Flameless Flickering votive candles. Main material: Plastic. Light color: Warm White. Size:Each votive candle comes measuring at Φ1.5" X 1.7" which makes it a perfect fit for most votive holders.
- What You Get: SHYMERY 24 Pack Flameless LED Votive candles, our worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service.
- Updated 12 pack silver version: 12 pack 20 led fairy lights are made of high quality 7 feet long flexible silver wire. Use 0.66 feet cable between the the first led and battery box, 4 inch distance between led moon lights. 2 x CR2032 batteries per lights and a screwdriver included, 72 hours of battery life
- Flexible silver wire: The starry moon fairy lights are made of a soft bendable silver wire. Easy to bend it to any shape or wrapped it on anything you want like wreaths, trees, plant, flowers, weddings décor
- IP65 waterproof starry lights: The fairy moon string lights is IP65 waterproof and can be used indoor and outdoor without any worry of moisture or weather damage or short circuit. Only the string lights is waterproof, the battery pack is not waterproof
- Safe and energy-saving: The silver wire starry moon lights are low power and insulates heat, remain safe to the touch. No glare, the soft warm lights in order to protect your eyes
- Application: Perfect copper lights for kids room, window, bedroom, picture wall, garden, patio, balcony, corridor, fence, shelf, bistro, pub, cafe, flower shop, mall, New Year, birthday, potted landscape, evening party
- Smart app control, ir remote control: The 100 feet led strip lights support both app apollo lighting and 24 keys ir remote for control, which allow you change the led lights color and modes are conveniently for bedroom, ceiling, kitchen, living room, bar and party decoration
- Easy installation: The led strip lights 100 feet, 2 rolls of 50 feet, ultra long is enough to reach around your entire bedroom and light up the whole home for party, wedding indoor
- Music sync: Led lights strip color changing sync to music by smart phone with App, make your party up to the high peak, light up your life and makes life more colorful and wonderful
- Smart timing settings: With timer function, the rgb led strip lights allow you to pre set time to turn on off led lights and change color at certain times, just enjoy it in a smart way
- Led lights features: Our 5050 rgb led chips （540 leds） allows the led lights to be very colorful and durable; The remote can dim the led light strip and offer different colors and modes by remote
- [Size of fake vines] Package includes 24 fake ivy vines with a total length of 173 feet/52.8 meters. Each vine is about 7.2 feet/2.2 meters long.
- [Material of hanging vines] These green ivy leaves are made of high-grade silk. They won't fade and are also waterproof. The stem is made of plastic. It is soft and sturdy and can be bent and twisted at will.
- [Lifelike appearance] The artificial ivy looks vivid, not only can be used for indoor decor, but also can be used as the main decoration of your various outdoor parties, to let you embrace natural beauty and provide additional privacy and atmosphere in your life.
- [Uses of ivy garlands] These artificial hanging vines can be used for couch backdrop, room makeover, bedroom window hanging decor, living room, wall decor, jungle dinosaur theme party supplies, bedroom decoration, greenery backdrop, patio trellis, outdoor arch, wedding backboard, backyard and so on.
- [Note] It is normal to find the vines with some plastic smell, but it won't cause any harm to the human body. The smell can be eliminated by placing the vines in the ventilated place for a while.
Our Best Choice: GIGALUMI Solar String Lights Outdoor Rope Lights, 2 Pack Solar Powered Outdoor Waterproof Tube Light with 100 LED, 35.7 feet 8 Modes Copper Wire Fairy Lights for Garden Fence Patio Yard (Multicolor)
Product Description
These solar tube lights multicolor will give you a great look no matter where you put them and because they’re waterproof once you set them up you can forget all about them. But of course, every time you see them you’re going to notice. That’s because these lights are beautiful, bright, and color-changing. Plus, you can use them in commercial and residential applications.
Put them up in your garden to create a fairy experience, or use these multicolor Christmas lights solar in your house at the holidays to get a really festive look.
Why Choose Us?
Solar Energy Charging
Our solar rope lights outdoor multicolor charge throughout the day, converting sunlight (even a small amount of it), into electrical energy that is stored in the rechargeable battery for nightfall. Once dusk comes, the lights turn on automatically and then turn off again at dawn. That way you get the illumination you’re looking for, when you need it.
8 Modes with Memory Function
Choose the mode that works for you and your decorating needs by pressing ‘mode’ and selecting from: combination, firefly flicker, wave, fading, chase/flicker, slow fading, flicker/flicker or stable light. From there, the memory function will make sure that you get your preferred setting every time your lights turn on.
IP65 Waterproof
Waterproof options are important when it comes to outdoor anything, and these lights are going to give you exactly that. You’ll have lights you can trust and feel safe with even when the weather is less than ideal. They’ll work great in rain and snow.
Product Specification
LED quality: 100 LED
Light string length: 10 M/35.7 ft
Wire Length to first LED: 2M/ 6.5 ft
Solar panel: 2V 210mAh
Built-in Ni-MH Battery: AA Size, 800mAh, 1 PCS
Charging time: 6-8 hours
Working hours: 8-10 hours
Working temperature: -4°F-140°F
Installation Notes
When your package arrives, keep in mind that these lights will not be fully charged. Putting them outside, in the sun for several hours will help get them charged and ready to go for the very first night.
Please tear off the protective film from the solar panel before using and turn these lights on.Insert the spike into connecting rode.Assemble the solar panel to cradle on the anchor spike.
Features
Useful & Safe
The low working voltage of these lights means that not only are they going to look great but you can feel comfortable using them around your family and children as well.
Flexible & Foldable
The PVC tubes here are bendable and flexible, meaning you can put them up just about anywhere you want and in any shape you want. That means a whole lot more versatility for you.
Ideal Decoration
Decorate any part of your yard or home with these fun lights. Whether you need something unique for a special occasion or for everyday use, you’re going to love how these lights look in your home.
SOLAR POWERED – The great thing about solar power is that you can get charging whether it’s cloudy or sunny out and all you have to do is put these multicolor solar rope lights out in order to do it. The solar panel will charge during the day and then provide you with automatic light for up to 8 hours, starting at dusk. These lights are made with hard plastic, eco-friendly and work for continuous use.
8 LIGHTING MODES – When it comes to lighting you want something that will give you options and that’s what you’re getting here, with 8 different lighting modes to try out. You can use combination, fireflies flashing, waves, fading, chasing/flashing, fading slowly, twinkle/ flashing or steady on to get exactly the look you want. And these multicolor Christmas lights solar even have a memory function to make sure they’re always set where you want.
IP65 WATERPROOF – Rain and snow don’t have to deter your fun or your enjoyment of these multicolor solar string lights. They’re built to withstand all of it and can be used in any outdoor area you want without having to worry about the weather.
FOLDABLE AND FLEXIBLE – The construction of these lights is great for more unique purposes because the PVC is bendable. Thus these solar rope string lights can easily be wrapped around trees, tents, umbrellas, rails and a whole lot more. That way you can get the perfect look for your home or occasion.
IDEAL LIGHTING – You’ll get a total of 100 lights on each 35.75 ft. strand of these outdoor rope lights multicolor, and they’re set on high-quality copper wire to increase durability. Not only that but you can see them from 360 degrees, so they create a great effect no matter where they are (or where you are). Use them for your garden, patio, gates, special occasions and more.