Top 10 Best solar rope lights outdoor Reviews

These solar tube lights multicolor will give you a great look no matter where you put them and because they’re waterproof once you set them up you can forget all about them. But of course, every time you see them you’re going to notice. That’s because these lights are beautiful, bright, and color-changing. Plus, you can use them in commercial and residential applications.

Put them up in your garden to create a fairy experience, or use these multicolor Christmas lights solar in your house at the holidays to get a really festive look.

Solar Energy Charging

Our solar rope lights outdoor multicolor charge throughout the day, converting sunlight (even a small amount of it), into electrical energy that is stored in the rechargeable battery for nightfall. Once dusk comes, the lights turn on automatically and then turn off again at dawn. That way you get the illumination you’re looking for, when you need it.

8 Modes with Memory Function

Choose the mode that works for you and your decorating needs by pressing ‘mode’ and selecting from: combination, firefly flicker, wave, fading, chase/flicker, slow fading, flicker/flicker or stable light. From there, the memory function will make sure that you get your preferred setting every time your lights turn on.

IP65 Waterproof

Waterproof options are important when it comes to outdoor anything, and these lights are going to give you exactly that. You’ll have lights you can trust and feel safe with even when the weather is less than ideal. They’ll work great in rain and snow.

Product Specification

LED quality: 100 LED

Light string length: 10 M/35.7 ft

Wire Length to first LED: 2M/ 6.5 ft

Solar panel: 2V 210mAh

Built-in Ni-MH Battery: AA Size, 800mAh, 1 PCS

Charging time: 6-8 hours

Working hours: 8-10 hours

Working temperature: -4°F-140°F

Installation Notes

When your package arrives, keep in mind that these lights will not be fully charged. Putting them outside, in the sun for several hours will help get them charged and ready to go for the very first night.

Please tear off the protective film from the solar panel before using and turn these lights on.Insert the spike into connecting rode.Assemble the solar panel to cradle on the anchor spike.

Useful & Safe

The low working voltage of these lights means that not only are they going to look great but you can feel comfortable using them around your family and children as well.

Flexible & Foldable

The PVC tubes here are bendable and flexible, meaning you can put them up just about anywhere you want and in any shape you want. That means a whole lot more versatility for you.

Ideal Decoration

Decorate any part of your yard or home with these fun lights. Whether you need something unique for a special occasion or for everyday use, you’re going to love how these lights look in your home.

SOLAR POWERED – The great thing about solar power is that you can get charging whether it’s cloudy or sunny out and all you have to do is put these multicolor solar rope lights out in order to do it. The solar panel will charge during the day and then provide you with automatic light for up to 8 hours, starting at dusk. These lights are made with hard plastic, eco-friendly and work for continuous use.

8 LIGHTING MODES – When it comes to lighting you want something that will give you options and that’s what you’re getting here, with 8 different lighting modes to try out. You can use combination, fireflies flashing, waves, fading, chasing/flashing, fading slowly, twinkle/ flashing or steady on to get exactly the look you want. And these multicolor Christmas lights solar even have a memory function to make sure they’re always set where you want.

IP65 WATERPROOF – Rain and snow don’t have to deter your fun or your enjoyment of these multicolor solar string lights. They’re built to withstand all of it and can be used in any outdoor area you want without having to worry about the weather.

FOLDABLE AND FLEXIBLE – The construction of these lights is great for more unique purposes because the PVC is bendable. Thus these solar rope string lights can easily be wrapped around trees, tents, umbrellas, rails and a whole lot more. That way you can get the perfect look for your home or occasion.

IDEAL LIGHTING – You’ll get a total of 100 lights on each 35.75 ft. strand of these outdoor rope lights multicolor, and they’re set on high-quality copper wire to increase durability. Not only that but you can see them from 360 degrees, so they create a great effect no matter where they are (or where you are). Use them for your garden, patio, gates, special occasions and more.