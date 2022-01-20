Top 10 Best solar rock lights Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Solution Description

Flamingo Photo voltaic Back garden Mild

This outside flamingo solar plug-in floor light is stunning for patio decor, this plug-in floor light-weight calls for no wiring and is photo voltaic billed. Perfect for patio lighting, decorating your pathways, lawns, tables and all other outdoor (and indoor) functions, you really don’t have to be concerned of the darkish with this Flamingo ground light-weight, and it decorates your back garden much more fantastically and warmly.

Flamingo solar back garden lantern, great for garden decoration



1.Neon light strip in the shape of a flamingo. The colours are extremely shiny and include a distinct type to your garden.

2. IP65 weatherproof, waterproof and dustproof design, rain, snow, frost, no concerns, fantastic for out of doors use.

3. No wiring needed, is made up of NiMH 1.2V/AAA600mah battery and significant high-quality solar panel. Charge in the sunlight and delight in 8-12 several hours at night time.

4. Switch to “ON”, just before charging in a sunny spot, please make certain to change the lantern battery plate to “ON”. (The button is inside the rechargeable battery board.) Generally preserve the lantern swap in the ON place unless of course you want to end operating.

[Outdoor decoration] No need to install other equipment or wires. Turn on the change, put in it, and then insert the solar landscape path mild into the delicate soil. Fantastic for route lights and underground lights, acceptable for gardens, trees, bouquets, flower beds, fences, sidewalks, and so on.[Indoor/Outdoor/Gift] A adorable dude is put on fences, terraces, gardens, and lawns. It is an suitable gift for family members and buddies on Xmas, Thanksgiving, birthdays and all other events.【Made of innovative resources, weatherproof】Made of environmentally pleasant pure purely natural resin. Risk-free, non-poisonous, qualified and state-of-the-art design, exquisite craftsmanship, it can withstand all types of temperature ailments applying resilient high-quality resin, so there is no be concerned about fading[100% satisfaction] We are listed here to deliver you with the most effective quality photo voltaic power. If you have any issues about these items, you should come to feel cost-free to contact us. We are content to serve you.

