Top 10 Best solar recover Reviews

[ad_1] What does it do? Our multi-purpose Lemon Butter is designed to nourish those stubborn areas of dry skin that you can’t seem to shift. This moisturiser combines Shea Butter, Almond Oil, Coconut Oil and Lemongrass for an ultra hydrating treatment wherever you need it most. For the face, body and hands, this will be your new go-to wonder product. This butter is as convenient as it is versatile. Pop it in your bag for hydration on the go, and leave it on your bedside table to target problem areas before bed. You’ll feel instant nourishment with the smallest amount; a little goes a long way with this rich butter. About this Product: The 96% natural formulation is packed full of minerals, antioxidants and vitamins that work together to instantly renew dull and dry skin. Hero ingredients Shea Butter, Almond Oil and Coconut Oil moisturise while lemongrass imbues the butter with a beautifully natural scent. Full of plant-based oils like Seabuckthorn and Grape Seed, this butter has plenty of antioxidants and fatty acids for healthy, happy skin. What’s more, it absorbs easily and doesn’t feel heavy on the face or body. Almond Oil is packed with vitamins A, B, D and E, which promote healing, protection and cell turnover, while nutritive fatty acids have been found to soften, moisturise, and replenish the skin. Dry skin in particular loves it for its smoothing and softening effects.₁ Coconut Oil is extracted from the fruit of the coconut tree, and is full of fatty acids and proteins which nourish the skin. Containing lauric acid, it can also combat acne due to the way the acid reduces inflammation.₂ Shea Butter is known for its smoothing and moisturising action on dry skin. More than this though, it can regenerate and soothe the skin, protects from external factors like UV rays, and is rich in antioxidants and skin-loving vitamins A, E, & F. Lemongrass is pivotal to our Lemon Butter. It provides that signature fresh, natural scent that our customers know

Product Dimensions‏:‎3.94 x 1.57 x 3.94 inches; 2.12 Ounces

Item model number‏:‎RDB033

Batteries‏:‎1 A batteries required.

UPC‏:‎637665743029

Manufacturer‏:‎Dr Botanicals

ASIN‏:‎B07TSQCBR4

How to Use: Use this butter on everything from dry elbows and knees, to hands and your face after you’ve cleansed before bed

Vegan, Cruelty Free, Gluten & Wheat Free, Parabens & Sulfates Free

