Top 10 Best solar rechargeable flashlight Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Description

The S1R II is the first of Olight’s new generation of single IMR16340 powered rechargeable side-switch EDC flashlights. This extremely compact light reaches an incredible max output of 1,000 lumens thanks to the included new high discharge rate battery. The second-generation TIR optic lens pushes the beam to a new level with unmatched clarity and balanced hot spot. The S1R II features an articulate texturized body pattern that provides a great feel resulting in a firmer grip. It also comes with the upgraded MCC II magnetic USB charging cable that is thinner and compatible with all existing Olight MCC rechargeable lights powered by single 18650 battery except R50 and PL-MINI. This S1R II is the ultimate pocket light in performance and convenience. Carry the best.

OUTPUT

Mode 1: 1000-300 lumens / 1.5+37 minutesMode 2: 600-300 lumens / 1.5+45 minutesMode 3: 60 lumens / 3h 40 minutesMode 4: 12 lumens / 20 hoursMode 5: 0.5 lumens / 8 daysStrobe: 600 lumens / 13 Hz

SPECIFICATION

Light Source: High Performance CW LEDBattery Source: 1 x IMR16340 (included)Lens: TIR optic lens (premium beam)Max Output: 1000 LumensMax. Throw: 158 Yards / 145 Meters Waterproof: IPX8 (2 meters)

Three-color Power Level Indication



Once the light is turned on, the power indicator located in the center of the side switch shows the power level in three colors

Green: Power>60%,Yellow: Power is between 10% and 60% Red: Power<10%

Highly Efficient MCC IA Charger



This round-edged magnetic USB charger is not only 13% thinner than the previous MCC but also compatible with all existing Olight MCC rechargeable products powered by a single 18650 Li-ion battery. The new MCC 1A provides another fast charging solution to future Olight products with high capacity batteries.

Body Built for Grip

Small squared texture milling for a perfect grip and feel.

Premium Beam

Perfectly balanced hot spot for optimal clarity and a soft transition to maintain comfortable vision during use.

Easy Carry

Length: 2.48in/63mm

Head Diameter: 0.83in/21mm

Body Diameter: 0.83in/21mm

Weight: 1.8 oz/51g (including pocket clip and battery)

Package Content

S1R II x 1

3.7V 10C IMR16340 x 1

MCC 1A USB charging cable x 1

Pouch x 1

Lanyard x 1

User manual x 1

Max. Lumens (lm)

1000

1200

1200

1150

1000

1200

Beam Distance (ft)

476

544

544

443

476

544

Battery Type

1x Customized IMR 16340 Battery

1x Customized IMR 16340 Battery

1x Customized IMR 16340 Battery

1x Customized 18650 Battery

2x Customized IMR 16340 Battery

1x Customized IMR 16340 Battery

MCC 1A Charger

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Power Level Indication

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✅ 1,000-LUMEN OUTPUT: With the help of the all new customized 10C discharge current lithium-manganese battery, the S1R II delivers a huge output of 1,000 lumens in a small pocket light powered only by a single IMR16340.

✅ BODY BUILT FOR GRIP: Small squared texture milling for a perfect grip and feel.

✅ PREMIUM BEAM: S1R II Perfectly balanced hot spot for optimal clarity and a soft transition to maintain comfortable vision during use.

✅ THREE-COLOR POWER LEVEL INDICATION: Once the light is turned on, the power indicator located in the center of the side switch shows the power level in three colors (Green: Power>60%, Yellow: Power is between 10% and 60%; Red: Power<10%)

✅ HIGHLY EFFICIENT MCC 1A CHARGER: S1R II also comes with MCC 1A USB magnetic charging cable that is compatible with most existing Olight MCC rechargeable products.（Except for R50 Pro and PL MINI）The new MCC IA is not only 13% thinner than the previous but also provides another fast charging solution to future Olight products with high capacity batteries.

So you had known what is the best solar rechargeable flashlight in 2022. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.