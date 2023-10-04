Top 10 Best solar rain gauge Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Specifications:

– Content: Metallic & Plastic

– Dimensions: About 33.5″Hx6.5″Wx3.6″H

– LED gentle coloration: Warm gentle

– Light-weight resource: 1 x LED

– Charging time: 4-6 several hours

– Doing work time: 6-8 several hours (following complete charge).

Note:

1.Please turn on the change and maintain the swap turned on all the time. And make confident the solar panel can get the immediately daylight with out any shelter or glass.

2.Notice: remember to keep the stake with your hand to put in, do not push the photo voltaic panel with your arms or significant objects.

3.If the soil to difficult, please including water to the soil or dig a hole ahead of inserting the rain gauge stake.

4.This is a NEW Variation for the Litake Frog Rain Gauge, hope it will provide a gorgeous atmosphere in your yard, property and lawn. If you face any troubles in the process of using our item, be sure to speak to us, we will solve the dilemma in time.

Deal Incorporated:

1x Rain Gauge

✔ Up grade RAIN GAUGE – 33.5 inch rain gauge out of doors options a sweet frog and leaf, ornamental with 10 LED heat white copper lights, which is not similar with the old edition. the rain gauge has good craftsmanship and strong metallic, a charming decoration for garden and yard.

✔ Layout WITH Photo voltaic PANEL Run – Expose the photo voltaic panel to daylight straight for 4-6 several hours, the solar rain gauge with 10 LEDs will faintly illuminate the plastic tube in the dim quickly, it will add elegance and exceptional style to your garden.

✔ Commonly USE – The frog rain gauge stake built with a lovable frog and leaves, not only can be employed in the garden, yard and lawn as decoration, but also as a best reward for your family members and any frog collector or gardener.

✔ Long lasting PLASTIC TUBE – Litake rain gauge measure the rainfall with 6 inch capability huge plastic tube, black uncomplicated to study in equally inches and centimeters scales and quantities, safer than glass. Dimensions of the rain selection tube: 7.2inch*1.4inch.

✔ Simple Set up – Quickly set up by pushing the stake into the ground with both fingers to protect it from bending. No wiring installation, just change on the switch button right before setting up, it will light-weight at evening mechanically. Dimension of rain gauges:33.5”x6.5”x3.6”.

