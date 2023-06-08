Top 10 Best solar powered water fountain pump Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

2023 New Version Solar Fountain Water Pump with Backup Battery / Colorful LED Lights



Why Choose our Solar Powered birdbath Fountain:

1. Place the solar fountain in direct sunlight for a full day. This will give the battery charge. If there is a cloudy day, the fountain will not operate until the sun shines on it again. The LED lights will work at night if the battery is charged.

2. The height of the spray water will change with the intensity of the sunlight.

3. The LED will be lighted at night and the spray height will remain constant for 3-4 hours.

4. The product has a water shortage protection function when the solar fountain can’t gain enough water, the pump and LED will stop working automatically.

5. Solar bird bath fountain firmly with included 4 anti-drift plastic tubes. No need to use stones to fix the solar pond fountain.

6. Lifespan: ≥10000 Hours

Unique Garden Light Show for Night

When the night falls, it will automatically light up for 5-6 hrs with RGB auto-cycle LED lights. Enjoy the water sprinkle up to 60cm height, and at the same time, its attractive lights will greatly decorate your night yard.

7 Different Water Styles

Unlike others, our solar fountain set contains 7 upgrade nozzles, which allows you choose different water fountain patterns easily, adding much fun to your garden.

Safety Protection and Filtration Box

The pump of solar fountain will stop working for protect Brushless Motor when there is water shortage. The filter box can better blocks dust and leaves, thus prolonging the service life.

The extra exclusive fixer designed by our company can avoid the solar fountain from moving randomly. It can prevent the fountain spraying the water outside of the bath and empty the water quickly. No need to waste time and water anymore.

Display of Applicable Scenes



Solar fountain not only keeps visiting aviary entertained at day but magically changes your bird bath to visual art at night. RGB color auto-cycle setting makes your night more beautiful. Note: Need enough energy for LED lighting, the lights will not work if no energy. A full solar charge supports 5-6hrs lighting.

If the fountain pump does not work, please check the following:

1. Move the fountain pump away from water, make the sun shine directly on the solar panel. If the pump vibrates, then there is nothing wrong with the pump. Note: If you don’t use the pump, please avoid exposing it to sunlight. Operation without water will damage the pump, so you should always add water to the container in time to avoid dry burning which will greatly reduce the service life;

2. Install the nozzle correctly, or remove the nozzle if you like (if the nozzle is not installed in the right position, it will affect the water output)

3. Put the pump in the water, make sure that the pump is completely floating on the water

4. Plenty of sunlight (when shadow can be clearly seen) directly shines on the solar panel (Nothing blocks the panel).

After these conditions are met, the pump can work normally.

If it still does not work, please remove the pump from the bottom of the panel, remove the filter cotton, clean the pump and replace the filter cotton, and put it in the water again to see if it can work normally.

【Perfect Solar Fountain for Your Garden Decorations】6 colorful LED lights will light at night (about 7 or 8 PM), it is RGB colorful that auto-cycle modes, you didn’t need take much time, and you could watch your bird bath and garden more beautiful on night.100% safe and environmentally friendly.

【With High Power Battery Storage】The new 3W solar fountain with 900mAh battery, store power to work at night with LED lights. Easy to use, just place it in the water and work automatically in 3s once exposed to sufficient sunlight, up to 60cm jet height on sunny days, about 30cm on cloudy days.

【7 Different Style Spray Nozzles】For the solar powered water fountain pump, we provide you 7 different nozzles, easy to install, It can meet your different needs for water styles, and install in few seconds without any tools. Also the fountain firmly with included 4 anti-drift plastic tubes,no need to use stones to fix the solar pond fountain.Perfect for bird bath, small pond, pool, fish tank, garden decoration,adding much fun into your garden.

【Safe Protection for Long Time Use】Pump with water-shortage protection and filtration box,which will stop working when the pump of shortage of water. The filter box can better blocks dust and leaves, thus prolonging the service life.Made of PET laminated solar panel ensure long-lasting use in harsh environments.

【Tips】The diameter is 7.1in, and needs 1.2in minimum depth to work. For lasting use, please clean the solar fountain regularly! It has automatic power-off protection, but still don’t let the dirt, dust, leaves clog the pump, these will cause burn out. And please make sure enough water covers the pump, take protection when a shortage of water.

