Top 10 Best solar powered watches Reviews

Innovation, Quality and Know-how: Discover the Excellence of German Design at Zeitholz



Wood, the brand identity of Zeitholz, is a natural material, soft and trendy. Thanks to their unique characteristics, Zeitholz watches will seduce you and accompany you on any occasion.

The Zeitholz Men’s Collection offers a variety of watches, ranging from the refined to the more sophisticated. Marrying attractive colors with exceptional design, Zeitholz combines wood with leather straps on some models, creating compositions that are always harmonious but subtle.

Stolpen

Geising

Zittau

Zinnwald

Zeitholz, Master Craftsman Watchmaker



EXCLUSIVE HANDMADE DESIGNS

Zeitholz watches revolutionize the world of watchmaking with innovative designs and a combination of refined and modern materials. Both casual and chic, they are distinguished by trendy colors and harmonious curves. Zeitholz watches are lightweight and comfortable to wear, unique jewelry that has everything to offer as the perfect gift.

QUALITY AT THE HEART OF OUR PRIORITIES

Zeitholz makes a point of honor to satisfy its customers. That’s why we offer premium quality watches, certified German design and quality control. Manufactured by qualified watchmakers, Zeitholz watches offer the right balance of performance, value and design. Designed with carefully selected materials and robust, they are hypoallergenic and splash resistant.

PERFECT JAPANESE MOVEMENT

Zeitholz supplies its watches with Japanese movements, Citizen, Miyota or Seiko, mechanisms that are considered among the best in the world for high-end watchmaking. Zeitholz watches offer power, precision and serenity. They also have a battery with a lifespan of up to 36 months.

ARTISANAL MANUFACTURING

Carefully handcrafted with 100% natural wood, Zeitholz watches are made to ensure a low carbon footprint. Delivered in a nice sustainable cardboard box, you can also add to your order the Zeitholz premium pine wood box, for that extra touch of sophistication.

Model

Stolpen

Stolpen

Breitenbrunn

Zittau

Altenberg

Dohma

Wood Type

Rose Wood

Sandalwood

Zebra Wood

Sandalwood

Zebra Wood

Olive Wood

Band Type

Natural Wood

Natural Wood

Genuine Leather

Natural Wood

Durable Canvas

Natural Wood

Case Diameter

44 mm

44 mm

40 mm

44 mm

42 mm

44 mm

Collection

Men’s

Men’s

Men’s

Men’s

Unisex

Men’s

Calendar

✓

✓

Gift Box with Watch Cushion

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Package Dimensions‏:‎3.27 x 3.27 x 3.15 inches; 2.89 Ounces

Item model number‏:‎Sonnenberg

Department‏:‎Unisex-adult

Date First Available‏:‎February 9, 2022

Manufacturer‏:‎Zeitholz

ASIN‏:‎B08HM2V3DD

Premium Olivewood: With a charming wooden watch, you’re never far from nature. These wooden watches for couples are made of FSC-certified olive wood produced with the lowest carbon footprint. With no paint or chemicals, this watch is the real deal.

The Perfect Fit for Your Wrist: While other couples wooden watches are adjustable, Zeitholz watches include everything you need for home fitting. Our watches include a strap removal tool and extra links to make sure your watch fits like a glove.

Makes a Great Gift: A stylish watch sets off any outfit for women or men. That’s why our analog wooden watches are a great anniversary gift for him or her. Our handmade watches also come in an eco-friendly box for elegant presentation at any occasion.

Lasting Quality: Here at Zeitholz, we’re a German company obsessed with quality and attention to detail. That’s why our wooden watches are long-lasting with a 36 month battery life and 2 year warranty. These watches will be with you for years

