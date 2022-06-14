Top 10 Best solar powered watch women Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Iconic Unitone 32mm, Gold

The Iconic Link Unitone



A Modern Take on a Classic Design

The Iconic Link Unitone is our first unicolor timepiece that features a seamlessly matching luxurious metal link bracelet and watch dial. Available in polished stainless steel with a vibrant silver finish, refined rose gold or gold plating. This unique addition to the Iconic Link collection makes the Unitone stand out as an undeniably eye-catching timepiece that sets the tone for any occasion.

All products are designed in Sweden

Japanese quartz movement

316L Stainless Steel – Silver plated or Rose Gold and Gold double-plated

Hardened mineral glass

Slim profile 8mm casing

Durable, water-resistant case up to 3 ATM

The mild rose gold-tone of this piece comes from ion-plating and is custom-made by mixing a hint of copper with a 23-carat gold bar.

The unique gold tint of the Iconic Link is exclusive to the Iconic collection by Daniel Wellington.

Case Size

28, 32, 36, or 40mm

28, 32, 36, or 40mm

28mm

28 or 32mm

28 or 32mm

36 or 40mm

Dial Color

Eggshell or Black

Eggshell or Black

Unitone with body color (Rose Gold, SIlver, or Gold)

Black

Eggshell

Emerald Green

Body Material

316L Stainless Steel (Ion-plated)

316L Stainless Steel

316L Stainless Steel (Ion-plated)

Ceramic

316L Stainless Steel (Ion-plated)

316L Stainless Steel (Ion-plated)

Movement

Japanese-Quartz

Japanese-Quartz

Japanese-Quartz

Japanese-Quartz

Japanese-Quartz

Japanese-Quartz

Water Resistance

3ATM (30 meters/100 feet)

3ATM (30 meters/100 feet)

3ATM (30 meters/100 feet)

3ATM (30 meters/100 feet)

3ATM (30 meters/100 feet)

3ATM (30 meters/100 feet)

Glass

Hardened Mineral Crystal

Hardened Mineral Crystal

Hardened Mineral Crystal

Hardened Mineral Crystal

Hardened Mineral Crystal

Hardened Mineral Crystal

Interchangeable Straps

No

No

No

No

No

No

Strap Width

14, 16, 18, or 20mm (Dependent on Case Size)

14, 16, 18, or 20mm (Dependent on Case Size)

14m

14 or 16mm (Dependent on Case Size)

14 or 16mm (Dependent on Case Size)

18 or 20mm (Dependent on Case Size)

Aside from the size of the dial, the size of the watch band may also be important to you.

Link watch bands are not currently interchangeableLink watch bands requiring sizing and adjustments that can be done at your Daniel Wellington store or local watchmakerIn general, 28mm is better suited for female

Size Guide



Package Dimensions‏:‎6.73 x 5.47 x 2.09 inches; 7.83 Ounces

Item model number‏:‎DW00100403

Department‏:‎Womens

Batteries‏:‎1 Unknown batteries required. (included)

Date First Available‏:‎January 17, 2022

Manufacturer‏:‎Daniel Wellington

ASIN‏:‎B08T8MCBRF

Double plated 316L stainless steel with a vibrant gold shade

28mm dial in unitone gold

Japanese Quartz Movement

Durable, water-resistant case up to 3 ATM

Slim profile 8mm casing

Adjustable bracelet length

Butterfly clasp for easy fastening and release