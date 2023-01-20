Top 10 Best solar powered string lights Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Item Description

photo voltaic fairy lights out of doors water resistant



Colour:Heat White

Starry, fairy lights carry a touch of whimsy and romance to your celebration – even daily in your property. They are specifically ideal for get-togethers, weddings, festivals and holiday seasons, anyplace you want to brighten the temper.

Technical specs:

Bulbs: 200 LED

Mild Colour: Heat white

Wire Material: Pure Copper

Guide Wire Duration: 2m / 6.56ft

Complete Length: 72.18ft

Space concerning LEDs:10 cm/3.94 inch

Package deal Contains:

1 x 72ft, 200 LED Light String

1 x Light-Sensor Solar Panel

1 x Adjustable Stand for Solar Panel

1 x User Manual

Effortless Installation: No batteries or resources are necessary for installation. Solar panel with ground stake, copper wire lights are excellent for wrapping all over a tree or wherever you want to mild up your yard, patio, lawn, porch, yard, etc

Notes:

1. Be sure to get rid of the protecting film from the photo voltaic panel ahead of using it.

2. Be sure to power ON very first in advance of charging.The solar lights are not entirely charged on arrival. Put the photo voltaic panels under direct sunlight for 8-hrs to get entirely charged right before to start with use.

