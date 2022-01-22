Top 10 Best solar powered spotlight Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

RINLNOY Solar Spot Lights Outdoor



SPECIFICATIONS:

Solar panels：Polycrystalline 5.5V 2W

Battery：Lithium battery 18650 3.7V 2200mAh

LED Qty：43LED

Working hours：8-12 hours

Charging time：Direct sunlight for 4-5 hours

Color temperature：White light 7500k-8000k warm light 3000k-3300k

Outdoor Dusk-to-Dawn Solar Landscape Spotlights

WARM TIPS:

1.Make sure the LED solar spotlights is full of solar power for maximum lighting effect. It is recommended to charge it under direct sunlight for 1-2 days before the first use.

2.Whether the solar landscape spotlight can produce the best lighting effect depends on sunlight intensity, geographical location, weather conditions, seasons and other conditions.

3. The solar spotlight may need more time (at least 6-8 hours) to charge in cold or cloudy weather day.

4. Please make sure the landscape spotlight is installed under direct sunlight without shade or eave to shelter the solar panel. Otherwise, the lighting time will be shorter.

2 Lighting Modes Available

High Light Mode: Press the power button once, the light will charge during the day and automatically light up Super Bright light in darkness or at night.

Low Light Mode: Press the button twice, the landscape spotlights will charge during the day and automatically light up Dim light in darkness or at night.

2 Installation Options & Multiple Uses

With specially designed ground stake and wall bracket, you can easily insert it into the ground as landscape light or fix it on the wall as wall light. Perfect for patio, porch, deck, pool, yard, garden, garage, driveway, pathway, etc.

DURABILITY

It is fully resistant to particles entering it and is resistant to jets of water. The stakes are particularly durable and will keep the lights in place over a long period of time.

Outdoor Solar Landscape Spotlights

Outdoor Solar Powered Landscaping Lights

Outdoor Solar Powered Security Wall Lights

【Enlarged Adjustable Solar Panel】: The Solar Spotlight Uses a Polysilicon Panel 2200mAh Large-capacity 18650 Lithium Battery. The Light Direction Can be Flexibly Adjusted by Adjusting the Battery Panel to 90 Degrees Vertically or 120 Degrees Horizontally to Obtain the Best Sunlight, Which Greatly Reduces the Charging time. So as to Ensure a Long Working Time, and Illuminate Specific Areas, Energy Saving and Environmental protection.

【2 Brightness Lighting Modes】: Hight Light Mode(6H) / Low Light Mode(12H).The First Time You Use It,Just Turn On the Switch Button On The Back. The Solar Spotlight Will Charge in the Sun During the Day and Automatically Light Up at Night.

【2 in 1 Function, 2 Installation Methods】: As a Outdoor Spotlight + Stakes(Insert Directly Into The Ground)/As a Wall Light+Screws(Iinstall on the Wall with the Attached Screws), Wireless Installation, Convenient Installation.

【Waterproof and Widely Used】: The Outdoor Solar Spotlight Is Made of High-strength ABS Material, Which Has High Water Resistance and Can Withstand Rain and Bad Weather. Most Suitable for Terraces, Porches, Paths, Decks, Swimming Pools, Courtyards, Gardens, Garages, Driveways, Passages, etc.

