Top 10 Best solar powered security light with motion sensor Reviews

Product Description

Specification:

1.solar panel:5V*0.6W polysilicon panel2.leds:8pcs led3.material:ABS4.charge mode:solar energy5.charge time:6-8 hours6.working time:induction alarm*45scounds>300times, a full charge will be available for 30 days7.alarm sound:129db8.waterproof:IP659.battery:3.7V*400mah polymer lithium-ion10.induction distance:5-8m(affected by environmental temperature),induction angle:110°

4 Modes Optional



Mode A: 24 hours with flash and alarmMode B: 24 hours with flash but without alarmMode C: 12 hours with flash and alarmMode D: 12hours with flash but without alarm

DC Charging:



There is a DC jack on the back of light for DC charging.

The alarm light will be fully charged within 1 hour by DC charging.

Make the light non-stop working even in long rainy days.

Solar Charging:



Put the solar panel expose to the sunlight.

It can automatically charge in the daytime.

Perfect for outdoor use.

Package Included:



1 x Solar Sound Alarm Strobe Light1 x Remote control1 x DC Charge Cable1 x Set of screws

for Home Safety

129dB Super High Alarm

for Garage

Remote control: Each motion alarm has it’s own remote. Also one remote can control more solar alarms. You can adjust the modes by pressing “A”, “B”, “C”, “D” on the remote. Remote distance 100m in open area.

4 Modes Function: ①24 hours with flash and alarm②24 hours with flash but without alarm③12 hours with flash and alarm④12hours with flash but without alarm.

Widely Application: The solar strobe light is great chicken coop accessories suitable for the safety of residential house,farm,villas, hotels,markets,boarding house and other places where requiring security alarm.

Loud Siren & Wide Motion Sensor: 5-8 meters sensing distance,sensing angle 125°, 129db alarm and 6LED bright 1000m visible flash light. It can protect your farm from thief entering. It’s easy to use, just turn on the switch button at the back, and you can also follow the instructions. If you have any questions, you can reply to us and we will do our best to serve you.

