Top 10 Best solar powered portable charger Reviews

Top 10 Best solar powered portable charger in 2022 Comparison Table
- Quality Throughout:Built adventure-tier touch with superior durability and scratch resistance, PowerCore Slim 10000 is premium both inside and out.
- Slim Size, Big Power:One of the slimmest and lightest 10,000mAh portable chargers on the market. Provides 2.25 charges for iPhone 12, 1.6 charges for Galaxy S20 and 1.2 charges for iPad mini 5.
- Versatile Charging: Anker's exclusive PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology combine to detect and deliver a tailored charge up to 12W, while the trickle-charging mode is the best way to charge low-power devices.
- Superior Safety:Anker’s comprehensive MultiProtect safety system includes overcharge protection, short circuit protection, temperature control, and more.
- What You Get: PowerCore Slim 10000 portable charger, Micro USB cable (to charge the power bank, USB-C cable and Lightning cable not included), welcome guide, 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service
- 【2-Pack 10000mAh Power Bank】Two 10000mAh battery packs not only for portable charging but also around the home. Allowing you charge mobile devices without having to be tethered to a plug socket. Each of them fully charges 2.4 times for iPhone X, 3.6 times for iPhone 8 and 2.2 times for Samsung Galaxy S9. (No USB-C output)
- 【Dual Output & Input】Each has 2 USB output ports that detect all the connected devices and efficiently distributes the current output up to 5V 2.4A. The USB C and Micro USB ports can fully refill the battery itself in 5 hrs at 5V 2.0A (USB C port is for charging input only, can not be used to charge your device).
- 【Reliable Li-polymer Cell】Thanks to the Li-polymer battery pack, the charger is much safer than any Li-ion charger. Also, it's lighter and slimer that you can easily carry it around, even on airplanes.
- 【Small & Slim】It feels incredibly compact for a 10000mAh power bank, weighing just 218g and only 14mm thick. Grippy design is easy to hold, easy to toss into a bag and incredibly portable.
- 【What You Get】2 * Miady 10000mAh USB Portable Charger (White & Black); 2 * USB Cable (Lightning cable is not included)); 1 * User Manual. We provide 24*7 friendly customer support and also back our products for 18 months.
- Fashion Design:Smooth face and better texture makes it elegant and unique.
- Upgraded Capacity: 4500mAh is big enough to fully charge your iPhone 8 1.5 times or charge your iPhone X 1 time.
- Upgraded built-in Lightning Cable:Supports thicker cases than last generation,no longer need to remove the case first to charge your iPhone.
- Ultra-Compact: Size of a lipstick,not need a cord it’s easy to slip in your pocket or your purse and when you need it you have a charger right then and there.
- You Will Get–1x Power bank,1x USB C Cable, 1x Manual.
- RGVOTA Guarantee: Three Years Warranty + LIFETIME technical support for our 2022 Newest Updated Version [38800mAh] Portable Charger!
- Portable Charger: 38800mAh Ultra-Large Cell Capacity power bank will keep your phone running all day, It widely compatible with iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Pixel,Nexus,LG smartphone and more USB devices.
- With 4 USB Output ports and Dual Input(5V/2.1A), you have more options over how you recharge and for how many smart devices you want to fast active simultaneously. [NOTE: USB-C Input Only]
- Easily track the status of your charge on LED Digital Display. With built-in intelligent chip, the battery pack charger can protect your devices against overcharge, over discharge, excessive currents , short circuits or overheating.
- Package Content: RGVOTA LCD Display portable charger power bank, Micro cable, welcome guide, 3 Years warranty, and Lifetime technical support.(USB C Cable not be included)If you have any question, pls feel free to contact us via message.
- Power bank has 36800mAh large cell capacity. The use of industry-leading high-density lithium polymer cells makes it more compact and has a larger capacity. A high-quality, high-density battery can support thousands of charge cycles.
- Solar power bank has two 5V3.1A high-speed fast charging USB output interfaces, which is 50% faster than the old 5V2A output interface. Able to fully charge your mobile device more efficiently. The built-in intelligent IC chip can automatically identify the charging product and convert it into the corresponding current and voltage. It is compatible with 99% of electronic products and equipment on the market.
- The Solar chatger power bank is made of environmentally friendly silicone, high-strength ABS and PC materials, with a protective cover attached to the outside of the charging/discharging port, which is waterproof, dust-proof, and drop-proof, very durable. It can still work normally in various harsh environments. It also comes with a carabiner that you can attach to your backpack while hiking and charge this power bank with solar energy.
- Power bank is equipped with two super bright LED headlight flashlights. Long pressing the power button for 3-4 seconds,flashlight turn on, long pressing again, flashlight turn off. This is a very useful extra function whether you are experiencing a power outage or outdoors. In addition, the power bank also has a built-in high-precision compass, which has been precisely corrected before , so that you will no longer get lost in outdoor activities.
- Solar charger is mainly charged via USB, but can also be charged via the built-in solar panel. However, since the charging speed is affected by the sunlight intensity and the conversion rate of the panel, it takes a long time to fully charge. Solar charging is for emergency use only. It is an additional feature and not the main input. Therefore, it is recommended that you use an adapter with a power above 5V2A to charge the solar charger for daily use.
- 2019 Latest Design Portable Charger with 25800mAh Ultra-Huge Capacity, adopts our advanced intelligent controlling IC, higher quality, safer and more reliable, powerful and longer-lasting life after 100% checked and continuous aging test;
- Universal Compatibility -- The power bank compatible with iPad, iwatch, Airpods, Samsung Galaxy, most other Smart cell phones, Tablets, Bluetooth devices and more. It can charge 6 to 8 times to eliminate the anxiety of your battery exhaustion. Suit for travel, and other indoor outdoor activities;
- Dual USB Charging & Fast Recharge -- The Dual USB ports (2.1A+1A) to charge your two devices simultaneously, Fully recharges itself in 8~12 hours with 2.1A input charger, or 12-24 hours with 1A charger;
- 4 LED Lights & Certified Safe -- Four led lights show the current remaining power of the item(25%~50%~75%~100%), easily press the power button to turn it on or off. Built-in smart protection system, the USB battery pack ensures complete protection for you;
- 24 Months Support Services -- Ekrist 25800mAh portable battery charger, Micro USB cables, user manuals. Together 2 Years friendly, easy-to-reach support! Any question, please kindly contact us.
- Ultra-High Cell Capacity: The massive 20,000mAh cell capacity provides more than 5 charges for iPhone XS, almost 5 full charges for Samsung Galaxy S10, more than 4 charges for iPhone 11, and over 2 and a half charges for iPad mini 5.
- Advanced Charging Technology: Anker's exclusive PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology combine to deliver an optimized charge to your devices, while the trickle-charging mode is the best way to charge low-power accessories.
- Simultaneous Charging: Twin USB ports allow you to charge two devices at the same time. The USB-C port cannot charge other devices.
- Versatile Recharging: With both a USB-C and Micro USB input port, you have more options over how you recharge. Recharging PowerCore with a 10W charger will take approximately 10.5 hours, while recharging with a 5W charger will take approximately 20 hours.
- What You Get: Anker 325 Power Bank (PowerCore 20K), Micro USB cable (to charge the power bank), welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service. (USB-C cable, Lightning cable, and wall charger not included)
- Power bank has a large battery capacity of 42800mAh, and uses high-density batteries to load a larger capacity without changing the volume and weight. The super battery life allows you to get rid of the anxiety and worries about the depletion of the device power anytime and anywhere.
- Solar power bank uses strong professional ABS material, Chemical resistant, heat-resistant, and has super surface hardness, high elasticity and toughness. IP67 waterproof,drop-proof and dust-proof, so you no longer worry about damage caused by water/drop, it can work in extreme environments. With more than 1600+ charging life cycles, it is very reliable and durable.
- Power bank is equipped with a super bright LED flashlight with a long range, It can work continuously for up to 100 hours.
- Solar power bank is compatible with all USB devices such as smartphones and tablets. The product has 2 USB output ports, if the device is compatible, it can support the QC3.0 fast charge protocol.
- Friendly reminder:When the solar panel is being cared for, it will generate current to charge the battery, and the indicator light will flash.Solar charging is affected by the instability of sunshine intensity and duration. The battery capacity of the product is very large, so the charging will be very slow and should be used as an emergency function. For daily charging, please use a charger with a power above 5V2A to charge the device.
- Built in lightning connector: Just plug into your iphone & charge, never bother with charging cable again.
- Ultra-Compact: Size of a lipstick, as a mini emergency portable charger for iphones (only 78g weight, like an egg).
- Upgraded Capacity: 3350mAh is big enough to add almost 1.2 charge to an iPhone 8, or about 0.95 charge to an iPhone X.
- Support Pass -Through Function: Charge your iphone while recharging the power bank.
- What You Get: 1 X Power bank,1 X USB C Cable, 1 X Manual.
- ✅【From INIU--the SAFE Fast Charge Pro】Experience the safest charging with over 38 million global users. At INIU, we use only the highest-grade materials, so we do have the confidence to provide an industry-leading 3 years warranty.
- ✅【Ultra Slim 10000mAh】The thinnest 10000mAh power bank on the market, easily slips it into any of your pockets or bags. Enjoy the days’ worth of charging capacity, enough to top up iPhone 8 3.6 times, Samsung S8 2.3 times, or iPad Air once.
- ✅【2022 Version USB C Input & Output】Unlike most chargers featuring a USB C input only, INIU 3A High-Speed PowerPaw has a USB-C In & Out port to perfectly fit your new iPhones, iPad and all upcoming USB-C devices.
- ✅【Faster 3A Charging Saves You 45 Mins】Faster 3A charging enables fueling your iPhone up to 78% in 1 hour, which markedly outpaces 2.1A's charging 42% in the same time. 3A faster speed sets you free from the sticking cables earlier now!
- ✅【Even Wider Compatibility】Unlike the market’s most power banks incapable of charging low-current accessories, INIU portable charger can work with not only all the phones, tablets but your smaller devices like AirPods, Bluetooth headphones, fitness trackers, smart watches, etc.
Our Best Choice: PD 18W Solar Panel Charger QC 3.0 Fast Charging Power Bank,Solar Phone Charger 20,000mAh Solar Powered External Battery with Camping Light/Compass Type C Portable Charger Three Outputs(Black)
[ad_1] BLAVOR Solar Charger with Foldable Panels, Outdoor Power Bank 18W Fast Charging, 20,000mAh Solar Powered Charger with Camping Light/Flashlight/Compass Type C USB Charger 3 Outputs/Dual Inputs (Black)
Foldable Solar Panel Charger：Solar Charger-High capacity polymer lithium battery allows to charge your devices multiple times,four premium foldable panels(Max 300MA/Panel)can produce Max 1.2A Current(under 25000lux sunlight) to recharge the power bank itself with solar power.
18W Fast Charging Power Bank：Fast Charger-Combined QC3.0 and power delivery fast charging tech, allows to charge your phone with max 9V=2A/12V=1.5A/18W charging power,It will auto-pair your devices the most appropriate charging results, Greatly shorten your charging time.
3W Camping Light for Outdoor：Outdoor Power-BLAVOR solar powered battery is equipped with premium eye-protection light, 32 bright LEDs with three brightness levels, you can adjust the brightness according to your needs, a versatile and practical charger for outdoor activities.
Flashlight & Built-in Compass：Three modes light works as SOS Flashlight and Strobe; Complementary built-in compass kit, a MUST-HAVE handy tool for outdoor enthusiasts and urgent situations like suddenly shutdown of power caused by typhoon, hurricane etc.
What You Get& Occasions：1*20,000mAh Solar Charger, 1*Type C Cable, 1*Warranty Card, 1*User Manual,12-Month Warranty. for outdoor activities, like camping, cycling, fishing, traveling, hiking and beaches.