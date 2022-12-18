Top 10 Best solar powered pond aerator Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Patriot Pond Series Subsurface Air Pumps and Aeration Kits

The Patriot Pond Aeration Pumps are the perfect choice to create and maintain a healthy pond environment. These highly efficient, low energy pumps enhances oxygen levels and the turnover rate of the water in your water garden or fish pond.

The aerator supplies oxygen to your water feature which keep your fish happy and healthy. During the hot summer months, the Patriot Air Pump’s have an overload sensor that prevents the pump from burning out due to maintaining the needed oxygen levels to avoid oxygen-depleted water.

The Patriot Air Pump Aeration Kit is used to circulate water and allowing natural gasses to harmlessly escape as well as helping prevent the pond surface from freezing over in the winter months by disrupting the water’s surface.

This is the perfect aerator to maintain and keep a healthy water feature. Turnover is very important; moving water from the bottom to the surface reduces thermal layering and helps bring debris into suspension so the filtration system can remove and treat it.

Wattage

30 Watts

50 Watts

65 Watts

55 Watts

65 Watts

125 Watts

Optimal Depth

1-3 Feet

1-5 Feet

2-6 Feet

2-8 Feet

2-10 Feet

2-10 Feet

Max Pond Size

2,500 Gallons

5,000 Gallons

8,000 Gallons

10,000 Gallons

12,000 Gallons

15,000 Gallons

Hose Length

(1) 50′ Weightet Black Vinyl Tubing

(1) 30′ Clear Hose

(4) 30′ Clear Hoses

Air Stones

(1) 5″ Air Disc Diffuser

(1) 8″ Air Disc Diffuser

(1) Mini Air Stone

(4) Mini Air Stones

5″ Micro Bubble Membrane Diffuser Disc

(1) Patriot 5 Inch Micro Bubble Membrane Diffuser Disc

Not Included

Not Included

Not Included

Not Included

Not Included

8″ Micro Bubble Membrane Diffuser Disc

Not Included

(2) Patriot 5 Inch Micro Bubble Membrane Diffuser Disc

(2) Patriot 8 Inch Micro Bubble Membrane Diffuser Disc

(3) Patriot 8 Inch Micro Bubble Membrane Diffuser Disc

(4) Patriot 8 Inch Micro Bubble Membrane Diffuser Disc

(4) Patriot 8 Inch Micro Bubble Membrane Diffuser Disc

Half Off Ponds 3/8″ Self Sinking Weighted Black Vinyl Aeration Tubing Coils Included

(1) Coil of Half Off Ponds 3/8″ x 20′ Self Sinking Weighted Black Vinyl Aeration Tubing

(1) Coil of Half Off Ponds 3/8″ x 30′ Self Sinking Weighted Black Vinyl Aeration Tubing

(1) Coil of Half Off Ponds 3/8″ x 40′ Self Sinking Weighted Black Vinyl Aeration Tubing

(1) Coil of Half Off Ponds 3/8″ x 75′ Self Sinking Weighted Black Vinyl Aeration Tubing

(1) Coil of Half Off Ponds 3/8″ x 80′ Self Sinking Weighted Black Vinyl Aeration Tubing

(1) Coil of Half Off Ponds 3/8″ x 80′ Self Sinking Weighted Black Vinyl Aeration Tubing

The Important of Subsurface Aeration



The Important of Subsurface Aeration



The aeration of ponds and lakes is a vital factor regarding the health of your feature. Dissolved oxygen is imperative for a healthy feature and to prevent pond and lake turnovers and fish loss. Secondly, all ponds or lakes deeper than 6-7 feet will have a thermocline – a separation of cooler water on the bottom level below the thermocline containing poor oxygen levels, high in methane, hydrogen sulfide and other natural gases; and the top layer which is warmer and contains most of the oxygen. Bottom aeration breaks this thermocline up to mix the water together providing oxygen to all the water by breaking the thermocline and diffusing the gases to the surface for evaporation through osmosis. Bottom aeration should be started slowly at an hour a day and steadily increasing an hour a day during daylight hours until the pond aerator is on 24 hours to prevent instant turnover and mixing of gases. Pond or lake turnover happens naturally and will happen eventually in every pond – it is just a matter of time, not if, but when. Fish loss during a lake or pond turnover can happen overnight. Therefore, bottom aeration is so very important.

Large ponds and lakes naturally aerate through plant photosynthesis and atmospheric mixing like wind and rain. The problem is that most ponds and lakes do not absorb or receive enough oxygen compared to how much is being used and this harms the aquatic system. All life in the ponds or lakes needs oxygen to be healthy and prevent pond or lake turnover: the disruption of thermocline – the separation of upper levels of water and lower levels which then mixes gases, nutrients like phosphorous and nitrogen, into the oxygen rich surface water. The bottom aeration can work up to 40 feet or so without adding too much pressure back on the motor – psi. Bottom aeration should be used in conjunction with biologicals except in the case of an ongoing fish loss. Beneficial pond starter can be added once the pond or lake has adequate oxygen supplied for several weeks. Aeration decreases the chances of lake turnover and promotes healthier fish Aeration makes a healthier pond and keeps a hole open in the ice for gases to escape in winter as well as allowing water fowl and other animals to drink depending on placement of diffuser.

Excellent choice for large and medium size ponds up to 8,000 gallons. Whisper Quiet Operation: Reliable, Oil Free and Extremely Energy Efficient.

Includes: (2) 8″ Round Weighted Air Diffusers. 30′ of 3/8″ Weighted Tubing. Necessary Fittings & Hardware. Discharge Outlet: 5/8″; Cord Length 6 Feet

Output: 2.8 CFM. Maximum Depth 12′. Noise Rating (dB) 36. Volts 120. Watts 65

Frequency (Hz) 60. Dimensions (L x W x H) 8″ x 7″ x 9″. (CFM = Cubic Feet Per Minute).

Indoor / Outdoor Use. 2 Year Warranty. Ships Fast and Free Ground Delivery

