Top 10 Best solar powered patio lights Reviews

8 lighting modes can meet all your requirements for different lights. These outdoor balcony lights are the perfect decoration for terrace, pergola and more.

This crystal globe string light could withstand all kinds of weather all around the year. Awesome outdoor decorative lights for garden, path, patio, lawn, backyard, landscaping.

As the flashing mode changes, the starry string light is just like the shining stars in the sky. Suit for many occasions like Halloween, Christmas, Thanks giving day, etc.

Specifications:

Power Source: Solar power

IP Rating: IP 65 waterproofLED Quantity:30 per stringRechargeable Ni-MH battery : 1.2 V 800 mAh

LiyuanQ 30 LED Solar Crystal Globe String Lights 8 lighting modes to create different atmospheres. Press ON/OFF switch, it will flash from Mode 1 to Mode 8 at random. Press “Mode” switch to choose the mode you want.

1.Remove the package and make sure everything is in a good condition

2.Assemble the solar panel to the cradle on the anchor spike

3.Turn the ON/Off switch at the bottom to ON position before charging

4.Put the light at the right and safe place

Product Note :



1.These lights are not fully charged upon arrival, please put them under the sun for direct sun exposure to

get fully charged. Make sure charged for no less than 6 hrs of direct sun light during the day.

2. Make sure the switch of the lights is turned to “ON” status; if not, the battery will not be charged

3.The light bulb is designed as non-replaceable bulb. Do Not attempt to replace any bulb.

4. Since the end point of anchor spike is sharp, please keep away from children under 3 years old.

