Top 10 Best solar powered outdoor christmas lights Reviews

Product Description

What does IP44 waterproof grade mean?

IPxx is the method to represent the protection grade of the shell, which consists of two characteristic codes. The first characteristic code represents the protection grade to prevent solid foreign bodies from entering, and the second characteristic code represents the protection grade to prevent water from entering.

IP44 grade is completely protected from dust entry and washed with water without any damage. But for safety reason, please don’t run the light in the rain.

Ollny 200 LEDs Christmas Lights



Products Parameters

Material:Cooper + Plastic

Dimension: 66ft

Power Lead Copper Length: 9.8ft

Color: Warm White

Color Temperature: 5600K

Waterproof Grade: IP44

Maximum Remote Control Distance: 26ft

Rated Voltage: 29V

Rated Wattage: 6W

Package include:

1 x Ollny Fairy String Lights 66ft

1 x Remote Control with Timer Function

8 Lighting Modes with Memory Function

8 lighting modes include combination, in waves, sequential, Slo-Glo, chasing/flash, slow fade, twinkle/flash, steady on.

Turn off the lights by the remote and when you turn on again it will still keep the last mode setting (as long as you did not unplug the power code).Switching lighting modes won’t affect the timer function.

4 Brightness Levels

200 warm white LED lights, 66 FT widespread lighting source, provide powerful light, and create romantic life for you. 4 levels of light brightness create romantic life for you. Easy to cycle through 8 modes via press the button on controller or use remote control.

IP44 Waterproof

The led string light is IP44 waterproof and designed to withstand light rain, perfect for outdoor indoor decoration.

The updated controller is also IP44 waterproof, so now you don’t need to worry about using it in a rainy or snowy day.

Home Decorations

Indoor Decorations

Christmas Decorations

Color

Cool White

Blue and Warm White Changeable

Multi-color and Warm White Changeable

Warm White

Warm White and Multi-color Changeable

Warm White

Size

66ft

66ft

66ft

330ft

262ft

9.8ft*9.8ft

LED Quantity

200

200

200

800

640

300

Power Supply

Adpater Powered

Adpater Powered

Adpater Powered

Adpater Powered

Adpater Powered

USB Powered

Timer

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Brand

Ollny

Ollny

Ollny

Ollny

Ollny

Ollny

💡 Remote Control- 8 Lighting Modes&4 Brightness Levels: There are 8 different lighting modes with our Christmas tree lights to fit different occasions, moods and holidays.Combination, In Waves, Sequential, Slo-Glo, Chasing/Flash, Slow Fade,Twinkle/Flash, Steady on. 4 Brightness levels-You can adjust the brightness levels as needed.

💡 Extendable String Lights- 66ft length (from the first light to the last light) Our Led Christmas Lights with Safe Plug, could be extended up to a maximum of 3 light chains(maximum 198ft). Therefore, it can meet your various decoration needs.

💡 Waterproof- The Christmas lights outdoor are IP44 waterproof, they can be used for both indoor and outdoor decor. The updated controller is also IP44 waterproof, so now you don’t need to worry about using it in a rainy or snowy day.

💡Package Include- 1x 200 LED String Lights; 1x Remote Controller; 1x Controller box; 1x UL Plug; 1x Manual. If there is any question about the item, please kindly contact us. Our customer service team will always be here for help.Your satisfaction is always our priority.

