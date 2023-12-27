Top 10 Best solar powered lights Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Banord Solar String Lights create cosy ambience for you and your family



Please turn on the solar panel on Sunny day to make a full charge and plug the solar panel into your yard, grass ground or clip it to balcony railing. And then connecting the strands right there. Solar light string will auto light ON while it is getting dark, and auto off while it getting bright and you do not be worried about forgetting light up when you enjoy chatting with your friends or doing something with your family.

Easy to Install

Just hang the lights string as desired, in clustered formations or straight across the space. Set the panel somewhere it will get abundance of sunlight, using the stake to position it.

Adjustable Angle

The solar panel can be adjusted to the angle which can absorb more energy.

Tips: Facing south at a 20˚ – 30˚ angle is better

Durable Wires

The heavy-duty wire is very durable which can withstand the wear and tear for using long time outdoor.

Banord Solar String Lights



Two Charging Methods:

This solar panel supports to be charged by USB and Solar.

Charging Time: 8 hours

Working Time:

Solid Mode: 8 h

Strobe Mode: 12 hours

4 Modes Avaliable:

Solid

Breathing Mode

Slow Strobe

Fast Strobe

This indoor string lights creat a cosy atmosphere to make you and your family relax.

IP65 waterproof string lights is a good choice to use outdoor.

Note: please tighten the bulbs to prevent water from entering the bulbs.

The S14 bulbs are made of plastics which is shatterproof and will protect your family and friends away from danger

[Auto on/off] The outside solar patio lights come with the automatic on/off feature of which the light sensor panel makes it turns on at night and off at dawn. Please make sure the panel facing direction without other light source in the evening.[USB Charging] The indoor hanging string lights can be charged by USB. It is very convenient to charge in the rainy and cloudy day.(Note: The USB wire is not included)[Easy to Install] Banord waterproof porch lights string with solar panel is very easy to install when you take the lights out of the box. Just take them out and push the stake of the light into the ground or clip it to the position you like. There is no need to hire the professionals to install these kinds of LED outdoor string lights.[100% Warranty] We provide 100% warranty for this 48FT solar outdoor string lights., please feel free to contact us if meet any question during usage. we will resolve the issue within 24 hours after receiving from you.