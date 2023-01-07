Top 10 Best solar powered light Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

The Power to Dream Bigger, Go Farther, Do More

For more than a century, Westinghouse has supplied the world with dependable, efficient power by harnessing the groundbreaking technology and rock-solid dependability that has made us one of the world’s most trusted brands. When you see the ‘W’, you can be sure you are getting a product packed with cutting-edge features that make your life a little easier time after time, providing years of value.

Auto-On at Night, Charges During the Day

These LED spotlights will automatically turn on at night and automatically charge themselves during the day with no manual intervention.

Multi-Mode Performance:

Standby: 50 Lumens

Emergency: 200 Lumens

Weather Resistant and Durable

IPX4 Weather resistant and high-impact plastic can withstand snow, rain and other extreme weather conditions.

LOW SUNLIGHT CHARGING

Polycrystalline solar panel technology charges during low sunlight or overcast days.

MULTI-MODE PERFORMANCE

Standby performance at 50 lumens and for emergency purposes LED spotlight increases 4X to 200 lumens.

MULTI-USE

This LED spotlight can be used as a wall mounted spotlight or as a landscape spotlight.

Luminous Flux

50 Lumens/200 Lumens

50 Lumens/200 Lumens

50 Lumens/200 Lumens

Number of LEDs

7 LEDs

6 LEDs + 1RGB

1 LED

Battery

1 * 3.7V, 2000mAh 18650# Lithium Ion Battery

1 * 3.7V, 2000mAh 18650# Lithium Ion Battery

1 * 3.7V, 2000mAh 18650# Lithium Ion Battery

Runtimes

50 Lumens=19h / 200 Lumens=4h

50 Lumens=19h / 200 Lumens=4h

50 Lumens=19h / 200 Lumens=4h

Light Mode(s)

White Light

White Light, Color Changing, Color Select

White Light

Function(s)

Landscape Spot Light, Wall Spot Light

Landscape Spot Light, Wall Spot Light

Landscape Spot Light, Emergency light

Item Dimensions

6.22*3.54*11.61 inch

6.22*3.54*11.61 inch

7.87*3.94*12.60 inch

【SOLAR POWERED & HIGH EFFICIENCY】Upgraded solar outdoor LED spotlights with a larger solar panel to support year round use A larger rechargeable 18650 lithium battery (2000mAh) for increased performance.

【TWO BRIGHTNESS LEVELS】With brighter white SMD LEDs, these solar landscape lights have two brightness levels: standby – up to 50 Lumens and emergency – up to 200 Lumens. Integrated photocell automatically turns lights on at night and charges during the day with no manual intervention.

【2 IN 1 INSTALLATION】Low maintenance, no wiring needed, easy to install. Insert the outdoor solar light into the ground as a landscape light, or use included screws to mount on the wall and use as a downlight. Can be used for driveway, yard, garden, garage, tree, pathway, patio, porch, path, pool, pathway, etc.

【ADJUSTABLE LIGHTS & SOLAR PANEL】Outdoor solar garden lights can be adjusted up or down by 180 degrees, adjusting the light angle to maximize illumination. The solar panel can be adjusted up or down by 70 degrees and adjusted left or right by 330 degrees, this allows the solar panel to receive direct sunlight to minimize charging times.

【WEATHER RESISTANT IPX4 HEATPROOF & DUSTPROOF】 IPX4 weather resistant design can endure extreme weather elements including: rain, sleet. Ideal installations include entryways, stairs, gardens, yards, and sheds.