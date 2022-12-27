Top 10 Best solar powered led string lights Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

The products include:



1 x 100LED light string with solar panel1 connecting rod + earth pinManual in 5 languages

Way to check:

Press the ON / OFF switch at the bottom of the solar battery box to turn on the light (after turning on the light, the sunlight will automatically change the light through the light sensor, it will automatically turn on the light when the surrounding environment is dark and automatically turn off the light when the light is good). The “mode” switch at the bottom of the solar panel box can change 8 different lighting modes

Charging time and use:

If there is enough sunlight, charge for 1-2 hours, the light will be on for 2-4 hours, charge for 4-8 hours, and turn on for 6-12 hours. If there is no sunlight on a cloudy day, it will glow for 1-2 hours or dim.

Note:



1. After turning on the light, the sunlight will automatically switch the light through the light sensor, automatically turn on the light when the surrounding is dark, and automatically turn off the light when the light is good.

2. If the light does not turn on after turning on the light:

(1)It could be that the battery is dead. Please charge it under the sun before using it.

(2)The surrounding environment is too bright and you need to cover the solar panel with something or use it in a dark environment.

3. When it is cloudy, rainy or snowy, the solar panels collect less energy and the lighting time will be shortened.

1 Piece



Packing:

15.5 * 12 * 2.1cm

Solar panel:

7.5 * 6.5 * 1.7cm

Light mode:

8 light modes

Switch:

manual control / light sensor automatic switch

Color:

Warm white

Number of LED Lights:

100 LEDs (large lamp beads)

Light rope length:

10 meters

Solar panel voltage:

4.5V

Charging power:

3.7V

Battery capacity:

800mAh

Working temperature:

-22 ° F ~ 104F ° (-30 ° C ~ 40 ° C)

IP65 waterproof



Can be hung on trees, grass and fences to decorate gardens and courtyards, suitable for indoor and outdoor use.

