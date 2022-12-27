Top 10 Best solar powered led string lights Reviews

Contents
- Our Best Choice: Anpro Solar Outdoor Light String, 33Feet 100 LED Copper Wire Lights, Solar Powered Fairy Lights, Waterproof Solar Decoration Lights for Garden Yard Party Wedding Christmas (Warm White)
- Item Dimension:13x10x4
- Indoor Lighting
- Style: modern, rustic, contemporary
- Setting: Indoors Fixture finish: Chrome Materials: Crystal
- Number of lights: One (1) Requires: One (1) 60 watt bulb (not included)
- ATTENTION** FLUSH MOUNT TO CEILING JUNCTION BOX (installation required) - transform your favorite spaces! Our customers amaze us with where they use our chandeliers including entry way, dining room, nursery, bedroom, bathroom, closet, hallway, stairwell, game room, porch, girls room and even the garage! Our acrylic crystal chandeliers are elegant, suave & sophisticated, and at an affordable price. A delightful mixture of crystals, beading and swag. The possibilities are limitless!
- STRONG & LIGHT WEIGHT-highest quality THICK & FACETED acrylic crystals, Better Than Glass! We use poly-carbonate crystals which is the same material used in bullet proof windows and eye lenses, very light and strong. Glass scratches & breaks easily, needs to be assembled one piece at a time, is heavy and costly. Poly-carbonate acrylic will reflect and refract light similar to glass, comes in many different colors and is way easier to assemble and install than glass. Give it try, we think you’ll like it!
- INNOVATIVE DESIGN – designed in Austin, our chandelier folds flat for shipping, less damage & waste! Our chandelier was designed specifically for shipping right to your door. We figured out how to ship a chandelier folded flat, almost fully assembled, which cuts way down on packaging, weight, damages and waste. So, don’t be surprised when a flat box shows up at your door. It may seem odd at first but it’s actually a very innovative, smart, environmentally friendly design, which is awesome!
- EASY TO INSTALL -unfold arms, position cups, connect strands and it’s ready! All components and installation instructions are included for easy assembly and installation. Uses E12 chandelier bulbs (BULBS NOT INCLUDED). The chain hangs up to 23 inches from the ceiling but can be shortened by removing chain links for perfect height. This seller is located in Austin, TX and can provide a full range of support.
- UL CERTIFIED - ALWAYS AUTHENTICATE UL SAFETY & QUALITY - highest quality standard & safety rating available in lighting! Your chandelier is designed and supported in the USA by a local business out of Austin, Texas. The supplier offers a 1 Year Warranty against all defects including missing parts or replacement components. Must contact the supplier directly.
- 【MOTION SENSOR】Solar motion sensor light outdoor is equipped with 120 degree angle and sensitive motion sensor, which can provide illumination widely and without delay. Once the sensor of Solar Spotlights Outdoor detect the motion, there will be 30s illumination and no motion detected for 20 seconds, the light will automatically turn off.
- 【IP68 WATERPROOF & ALL-WEATHER RESISTANT】Solar lights is made of durable ABS material, IP65 waterproof ensures the outdoor light fixture could work well even in heavy rain or snowstorms. It's specifically designed to withstand extreme weather conditions.
- 【3 WORKING MODE AVAILABLE】The button switch controls the three-mode work, and each press switches the following functions in turn; Mode 1: The light always stays on at 30% brightness at night without motion detection; Mode 2: When people come, the light is at 100% brightness, and it is always on at 10% brightness 20 seconds after people left; Mode 3: When people come, the light turns on at 100% brightness, and the light turns off 20 seconds after people left.
- 【4 HEADS DESIGN, MORE FLEXIBLE & WIDER ILLUMINATION AREA】250 LED 4 adjustable heads design can move upwards, downwards and horizontally. Solar flood light detects up to 270° wide lighting angle and 26 feet sensing distance, which can provide extra brightness and more visible area.
- 【LONG WORKING TIME】This solar powered flood light has a built-in 1800mAh rechargeable battery with the high-efficiency solar panel to ensure it can be charged at less light day. The solar light will be charged auto in the daytime and start working in darkness. So please install these lights under sunshine for effective battery charging.
- 8 Modes settings: Includes an easy-to-understand adjustment of settings: combination, in waves, sequential, slogs, chasing/flash, slow fade, twinkle/flash, and steady on.
- Excellent High Quality: 6.6ft*9.8ft(width*length), 300 WARM WHITE LED lights. UL Certificated Output and wire: 29V Voltage Safe Curtain Lights with UL certified, leads to 29V safe output by UL plug-in transformer.
- Easy to Use: Directly plug in and unplug it for power on and off. US standard outlet, voltage 110V. Leading wire: 9.9 ft.
- Perfect Decoration: WATERPROOF(IP44) Perfect for indoor and outdoor decorations. Christmas, party, Valentine's Day, wedding, home, window, bathroom, festival, Holiday, shows, restaurant, hotel, commercial building, shopping center etc.
- This LED curtain lights will make your life lovely. NOTE: ONLY STRING LIGHTS, NOT COME WITH A CURTAIN, MAINLY USED FOR CURTAIN DECORATION.
- 1.Enhanced PIR Motion Inductor：Hmcity Solar Lights Outdoor bring 3 lighting modes 1.security mode(Motion sensor turns the light on when people comes) 2.Permanent On all night(it turns on at night and stay all night.)3.Smart brightness control(the Light stays all night and turns brighter when it detects motion)
- 2.High Efficient Solar Panel:Adopted monocrystalline silicon solar cells, the conversion rate reaches up to 20.5%. It has 15% electricity more than other products in the same solar light time, Made with high impact ABS lamp body that has high-temperature resistance, anti-corrosion and waterproof too,which ensures longer usage time.
- 3.Wider lighting Angle & Larger Coverage: Equipped with 120 led upgraded high power LEDs & 270° wide lighting angle, solar lights can provide excellent brightness and larger illumination coverage to light up a yard of 30㎡.
- 4.Durable IP65 Waterproof – The hmcity light is made of the IP65 technology that makes it waterproof. Durable, weather-resistant & heatproof plastic construction.
- 5.Quality Guaranteed: 12 Month Warranty for the solar sensor lights.the solar security lights outdoor certified by FCC, CE, ROSH, please contact us If there is any problem.
- Creative DIY Mode: With 16 million vivid colors and 47 vibrant scene modes, govee outdoor lights will shine your Christmas outdoor scenery. Upload a favorite photo then Govee Home app will recognize and apply to the Christmas outdoor lights.
- Smart App & Voice Control: Manage the outdoor Christmas lights with Govee Home App or pair the outdoor Christmas decorations with Alexa and Google Assistant. Must combine 2 ropes of 48ft smart outdoor string lights for normal use.
- RGBIC Lighting Effect: Set each Christmas light bulb to a different color, showing more than one color at a time and bringing personalized Christmas decor. Enhance Christmas outdoor look with vibrant colors and help your patio stand out.
- Music Sync Mode: Dance the night away as the govee Christmas gift lights react to your songs via the integrated mic. With the Christmas outdoor lights don't only hear your music, but live it with beautiful dynamic party lighting.
- IP65 Waterproof: Enjoy year-round Christmas outdoor lights no matter the weather. Designed plastic waterproof Christmas decor bulb is also shatterproof to survive knocks and falls. Please note that power adapter is not waterproof.
- 【2022 New Upgraded 4-Pack Super Bright Solar String Lights】: Super Bright 4-Pack Total 160FT 400 LED with Upgraded Larger LED Beads, Unique 8 Lighting Modes & Memory Function & Auto On/Off, Higher Conversion with Larger Size Solar Panel, Larger Capacity Battery, IP65 Waterproof Performance.
- 【Auto On/Off】: It automatically charge at daytime and light up at night. set-in memory chip, save the last use mode automatically, no need to reset.
- 【Solar Powered & Energy-Saving】: These string lights are solar powered, “0”electricity cost. Just place the battery panel in sunny area, and the light will automatically turn on at night.(If use Fairy light in daytime, Please cover the solar panel completely .)
- 【8 Lighting Modes】: Press the button, 8 lighting modes for casually choose to satisfy your diverse needs, include Combination, In Waves, Sequential, Slo-glo, Chasing/Flash, Slow Fade, Twinkle/Flash, Steady On.
- 【Widely Used Solar Christmas Lights】:These solar lights outdoor is a great decor choice for Patio, Garden, Yard, Porch, Tree, Wedding, Party, Restaurant, Hotel, Buildings, etc.
- 【Dimmable Compatible & Energy Saving】G40 outside string light come with 25 glass bulbs and 1 spare bulb. 1.5 inch light bulbs have E12/C7 candelabra socket base, 5W per bulb, warm white dimmable string light help you to save more electricity bid.
- 【Connectable & Portable】25 hanging sockets, 6 inch lead with male plug, 12 inch spacing between bulbs, 6 inch tail with female connector, total length 25 feet. End to end connect up to 3 strands. Portable size for easy carrying and storage
- 【Safety & Durable】UL certified deck lights is built with weatherproof technology, which can withstand extreme temperatures, rain, wind, and damp climates. Safe and durable electric bistro lights either with a built-in spare fuse for easy replacement
- 【Practical & Easy to Install】This outdoor decorative light string is very easy to install with a cable tie or cup hook, fix it or place it anywhere as you need. flexible and practical, a light bulb that goes out does not affect other lighting bulbs
- 【Widely Used & Warranty】Our commercial lights great for balcony garden pergola gazebo tent bbq market cafe umbrella wedding decor. Please contact the seller directly if you have any quality problems. For Bulbs replacement, please search B00R25V92Y
- 【Best Gift】This is an amazing gift, it will make her/him, kids, friends and family remember you forever. When it lights up at night, it is so beautiful in the dark. We recommend choosing 5.9inch-7.1inch-7.9inch.
- 【Best Service】 If you have any problem with the product you received, please contact us. We (AED Lighting) will solve it for you right away. We guarantee to give you a most satisfactory solution.
- 【Perfect craftsmanship】 Advanced 3D print technology is used to provide the perfect moon surface image. It appears a real moon in your room. We have upgraded the battery capacity to 500mAH, the battery life is increased by 40% than before, and it can be used for a longer time when the power is not connected.
- 【Easy to use】 16 kinds selectable colors and stepless adjustable brightness. You can use the remote control to change the color and brightness. You can also tap the night light to change the color. The moon lamp can be used while charging by remote control. You can put it anywhere.
- 【Safe and Reliable】 We have passed MSDS UN38.3 certification. Food-grade PLA raw material, extracted from corn stalk, healthy, non-toxic, and harmless. With built-in USB Charging and energy efficient LED light. Soft led light won't flicker or hurt eyes.100% safe. Even baby can use it.
- 1、★【New upgrading】: This led closet lights with 54 lamp beads adopt a new design and production process. The LED lamp emits light on the side. The light is refracted to the light guide plate through the reflector, and then evenly distributed on the lamp surface through the diffuser plate. This light is brighter (with a brightness of up to 350 lumens), but it is not glare and the light is quite soft. This usb rechargeable led undercabinet lighting is made of aluminum alloy.
- 2、★【EASY TO INSTALL】Built-in Magnet to Stick on Any ironwork: This wireless motion sensor closet light can stick on any ironwork, or you can use the included adhesive tape to tape and iron sheet to stick on any non-iron article surface. When need charge or change place, you can the take closet light off anytime.
- 3、★【3 Working Modes Adjustable】: These stick on closet lights have a 3 mode switch which is On-Off-G to set it always ON,Off or Motion Sensor mode. Therefore, you can used these closet lights as normal night light for closet/cabinet/drawer or motion sensor light.under G mode and dark environment, these under cabinet lights will automatically senses human motion within 10ft/120°range and shuts off automatically after 20 seconds of no movement.
- 4、★【USB Rechargeable and Energy Saving】: These led battery operated lights built-in 2500mAh high-capacity rechargeable battery, easily charged via the USB cable(included). After fully charged, the wireless under cabinet lighting can last for about 3 hours when you make it (ON)mode, and 2-4 weeks under motion sensor(G) mode(activate 10 times a day).
- 5、★【Wide Application】: This multifunctional cabinet light is ideal for the bedroom, baby room, closet, closets, cabinet, corridor, workshop, basement, garage, stairwell,garage entrances pantry and other places.We provide two-year quality assurance. Please feel free to contact us if you have any doubt.
Our Best Choice: Anpro Solar Outdoor Light String, 33Feet 100 LED Copper Wire Lights, Solar Powered Fairy Lights, Waterproof Solar Decoration Lights for Garden Yard Party Wedding Christmas (Warm White)
Product Description
The products include:
1 x 100LED light string with solar panel1 connecting rod + earth pinManual in 5 languages
Way to check:
Press the ON / OFF switch at the bottom of the solar battery box to turn on the light (after turning on the light, the sunlight will automatically change the light through the light sensor, it will automatically turn on the light when the surrounding environment is dark and automatically turn off the light when the light is good). The “mode” switch at the bottom of the solar panel box can change 8 different lighting modes
Charging time and use:
If there is enough sunlight, charge for 1-2 hours, the light will be on for 2-4 hours, charge for 4-8 hours, and turn on for 6-12 hours. If there is no sunlight on a cloudy day, it will glow for 1-2 hours or dim.
Note:
1. After turning on the light, the sunlight will automatically switch the light through the light sensor, automatically turn on the light when the surrounding is dark, and automatically turn off the light when the light is good.
2. If the light does not turn on after turning on the light:
(1)It could be that the battery is dead. Please charge it under the sun before using it.
(2)The surrounding environment is too bright and you need to cover the solar panel with something or use it in a dark environment.
3. When it is cloudy, rainy or snowy, the solar panels collect less energy and the lighting time will be shortened.
1 Piece
Packing:
15.5 * 12 * 2.1cm
Solar panel:
7.5 * 6.5 * 1.7cm
Light mode:
8 light modes
Switch:
manual control / light sensor automatic switch
Color:
Warm white
Number of LED Lights:
100 LEDs (large lamp beads)
Light rope length:
10 meters
Solar panel voltage:
4.5V
Charging power:
3.7V
Battery capacity:
800mAh
Working temperature:
-22 ° F ~ 104F ° (-30 ° C ~ 40 ° C)
IP65 waterproof
Can be hung on trees, grass and fences to decorate gardens and courtyards, suitable for indoor and outdoor use.[High-quality lithium battery]: The outdoor string light uses 3.7V, 800mA high-quality lithium battery, which can last longer and brighter.
[Headlamp beads and high-quality copper wire]: The led string light uses high-quality headlamp beads with higher brightness. The high-quality copper wire is not easy to break, string lights can be bent at will, DIY various shapes, suitable for various decorations.
[Easy to install]: The solar string lights outdoor is equipped with a ground plug, which can be plugged into the lawn to absorb solar energy. It is also equipped with a black button, which can be hung where you need it through the button hole. (Note: It is necessary to ensure that the solar panel receives sufficient light).
[Suitable for indoor and outdoor use]: IP65 waterproof, can be hung on trees, grass and fences to decorate gardens and courtyards, suitable for indoor and outdoor decor in many occasions.