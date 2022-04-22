Top 10 Best solar powered lamp post Reviews

Top 10 Rated solar powered lamp post in 2022 Comparison Table
67" Solar Lamp Post Lights Outdoor, Solar Powered Vintage Street Lights for Garden, Lawn, Pathway, Driveway, Front/Back Door
- ☀【 NEW VERSION 】 These Upgraded 67‘’ Solar Post Lights are NOT electricity needed. And it has 2 brightness levels for you to choose from (LOW/ HIGH). When fully charged, the light lasts for 8 hours in LOW level. 25LM for the first six hours and 12.5LM for the last 2 hours. Under the HIGH level, the lighting duration is 8 hours. The first 6 hours, 50LM, the second 2 hours, 25LM. You can change the levels you want by LOW/ HIGH switch
- ☀【 EASY TO INSTALLATION 】 This Solar Lamps Post are no wiring required, as long as you install it to place where you want - very easy to install/reinstall and provide a calming atmosphere at night. When the switch is "LOW/ HIGH", this solar LED lights automatically turn on at night and turn off at dawn
- ☀【 WEATHER RESISTANT 】You are not longer worries about raining and snowing, the lamp post can work normally under all kinds of weather with the waterproof rating of IP45. Please be careful to keep its solar panels away from dust, debris or even snow
- ☀【 DECORATIVE 】 You can use these Solar Street Light Post in the front/ backyard, along driveway, walkway, sidewalk, around your patio or porch. It allow you to set up bright LED safety outdoor lighting all over your home and bring safety/ a different decoration experience to your pathway,garden, porch or yard
- ☀【 WHAT YOU GET 】 1 x Solar Light Outdoor, 3 x screw plastic grooves, 3 x screws, our friendly customer service
KMC LIGHTING ST4322Q-A Solar Post Light Solar Powered Lamp Post Light Post Solar Light Outdoor Fabulously Bright 120 LUMENS Made of Aluminum die-Casting and Glass with 3 inches Post Adaptor
- High Brightness -Post Solar Light 120 Lumens provides quite gentle and warm light for your garden, which makes your front and back yard unique and matchless.
- Easy installation-Quite Easy to Install Post solar lights in just a few minutes as no requirement of electrical wiring, but just place it in a desirable spot with direct sunshine.
- Money Saving and Energy Saving-Solar lamp post light powered by free solar energy, three pieces high efficiency rechargeable batteries included. Solar post lights will be automatically working at dusk and off at dawn as there is light sensor included.
- Convenient to Use-Solar lamp post light outdoor, the only maintenance required is an occasional wipe of the solar panel with a damp cloth.
- Warranty-Patio solar light is guaranteed to be free from defects in material and workmanship for one (1) year following the date of purchase. If any problem, please just contact us for prompt service for replacement.
Solar Lamp Post Lights, 68" Solar Powered Vintage Street Lights, LED Waterproof Solar Lamp Post Lights Outdoor for Driveway, Pathway, Garden, Lawn, Low/High Modes
- ✅Powered by Solar: Using solar light is an effective way to save energy, as it runs directly off the rays of the sun, The solar panel supports long-term operations. Charged in full and direct sunlight for 6-8 hours, the lights automatically turn the lights on at dusk and off at dawn. Each light includes 1*800mAh rechargeable battery.
- ✅Continuons Lighting Time: The solar lamp post light has 2 brightness levels for you to choose (LOW/HIGH). After fully charged, the lighting duration is about 8 hours at HIGH level. The first 6 hours is 50LM, and the last 2 hours is 25LM. It can be used continuously for about 8 hours at a low level. It is 25LM for the first six hours and 12.5LM for the next 2 hours(The number of hours the light stays on depends on your geographical location, weather conditions and seasonal sunlight availability)
- ✅Safe & Simple Setup: The solar powered vintage street lights is designed for easy assembly. Free to move, no wire needed. Simply follow the installation guide.(Please charge your solar lamp for 24 hours before turning on for the first time use)
- ✅Outdoor Ready: The IP45 grade on this solar lamp post lights means it can work well outdoors, no need to worry about rust. The solar lamp post light can work normally under all kinds of weather, no worries about rain, snow, frost, or sleet. You can place it in your garden, patio, front yard, and ect.Decorative glow to your pathway, decorate your garden, porch or yard.
- ✅Garden Decor Solar Lamp Post Light: You can put these solar street light post in the front, walkway, sidewalk, backyard, along driveway, around your patio or porch.
Gama Sonic GS-97B-F Imperial Bulb Light Outdoor Solar Lamp, 3" Post Fitter Mount, (Warm White LED, Black
- PATENT SOLAR TECHNOLOGY - The GS Solar LED Light Bulb is our new patented technology that takes the conventional idea of a light bulb and incorporates it into outdoor solar lamps and lamp posts. It boasts a 10-year lifespan and creates the 360° light spread of a customary incandescent bulb.
- AUTOMATIC DUSK TO DAWN LIGHTING – This solar outdoor post light is designed to provide dusk-to-dawn performance when its battery gets fully charged during the day. The integrated photocell sensor can detect light and will automatically turn on at dusk and off once the sun comes up.
- NO ELECTRICAL WIRING – This Gama Sonic solar powered post lamp is perfect for DIY enthusiasts looking to upgrade their landscape lighting while not breaking the bank. Installation is simple takes minutes and does not require electrical wiring, just place in a spot with direct sunshine.
- NO MAINTENANCE REQUIRED – The Imperial Bulb solar post lamp is constructed with weather-resistant and rust-resistant cast aluminum and mitered glass, allowing the light to shine through while remaining easy to clean.
- SIMPLE INSTALLATION - No electrical wiring is required for installation, making the Gama Sonic solar LED lamp the perfect light to install while offering an energy and money saving alternative to electric or gas-powered outdoor lighting. Simply place the outdoor solar light where ample sunshine is available.. Dimensions: 10.5 x 10.5 x 22.5
MAGGIFT 15 Lumen Solar Post Lights, Outdoor Post Cap Light for Fence Deck or Patio, Solar Powered Caps, Warm White High Brightness SMD LED Lighting, Lamp Fits 4x4, 5x5 or 6x6 Wooden Posts, 6 Pack
- Modern Outdoor Lighting: Made of high quality plastic, made tough and sealed tight, no need to worry about rust. Each solar lights includes 15 lumen with 12 pcs high brightness SMD LED, much brighter than other solar lights. Measures: 4.95 x 4.95 x 2.4 inch per light. Package includes: 6 x Solar Post Lights.
- Solar powered lights: Powered by solar, charged in full and direct sunlight for 6-8 hours, the lights automatically turn the lights on at dusk and off at dawn. There is a tab on the light cover, please remove it before charging. Each light includes 1 x AA NI-MH rechargeable battery; the battery has sufficient capacity for bright all night.
- Ease of installation: NO WIRES. Comes with mounting kit for posts, simply screw the solar cap lights into highest point on the railing. Easily mount on top of any 4 x 4, 5 x 5 or 6 x 6 inch wooden post. (Note: The light's square footprint leaves the corners of a 5x5 post slightly exposed).
- Weather Resistant: The outdoor solar lights are made of high quality thick PLASTIC, no need to worry about rust. Suitable for outdoor use, the light can work normally under all kinds of weather with the waterproof rating of IP44 and weatherproof, no worries about rain, snow, frost, or sleet (except rainstorm).
- Tips: There is a tab on the light cover, please remove it before charging.
Gama Sonic GS-109S-B Everest Downlight Lamp Post Outdoor Solar Light Fixture and Pole, Black
- PATENT SOLAR TECHNOLOGY - The GS Solar LED Light Bulb is our new patented technology that takes the conventional idea of a light bulb and incorporates it into outdoor solar lamps and lamp posts. It boasts a 10-year lifespan and creates the 360° light spread of a customary incandescent bulb.
- SIMPLE INSTALLATION - No electrical wiring is required for installation, making the Gama Sonic solar LED light the perfect light to install while offering an energy and money saving alternative to electric or gas-powered outdoor lighting. (Use EZ Anchor GS-3 for in-ground installation- sold separately.)
- AUTOMATIC DUSK TO DAWN LIGHTING - Our Gama Sonic solar powered lamp post is designed to provide dusk-to-dawn performance when its battery gets fully charged during the day. The integrated photocell sensor can detect light and will automatically turn on at dusk and off once the sun comes up.
- NO ELECTRICAL WIRING – This outdoor solar lamp post is perfect for DIY enthusiasts looking to upgrade their landscape lighting while not breaking the bank. Installation is simple and takes minutes and does not require electrical wiring, just place in a spot with direct sunshine.
- NO MAINTENANCE REQUIRED – The Everest Solar Lamp Post is constructed with weather-resistant and rust-resistant cast aluminum and plastic dome lens, allowing the light to shine through while remaining easy to clean.. Dimensions: 22 x 11 x 92
Gama Sonic GS-98B-S-WB Royal Bulb Lamp Post Outdoor Solar Light Fixture and Pole, Single, Weathered Bronze
- PATENT SOLAR TECHNOLOGY - The GS Solar LED Light Bulb is new patented technology that takes the conventional idea of a light bulb and incorporates it into outdoor solar lamps and lamp posts. It boasts a 10-year lifespan and creates the 360° light spread of a customary incandescent bulb.
- AUTOMATIC DUSK TO DAWN LIGHTING - Our Gama Sonic Royal Bulb Solar Lamp Post is designed to provide dusk-to-dawn performance when its battery gets fully charged during the day. The integrated photocell sensor can detect light and will automatically turn on at dusk and off once the sun comes up.
- NO ELECTRICAL WIRING - No electrical wiring is required for installation, making our outdoor solar lamp post fixture easy to install while offering an energy and money-saving alternative to electric or gas-powered outdoor lighting. Just install the solar light fixture in a spot with direct sunshine and let the sun do the rest.
- DURABLE AND WEATHER RESISTANT - The monocrystalline silicon solar panels are protected by durable, cleanable tempered glass. This Gama Sonic solar powered lamp post is also made from rust-resistant cast aluminum with a powder coated weathered bronze finish for long-lasting performance.
- SIMPLE INSTALLATION - No electrical wiring is required for installation, making this solar LED light the perfect light to install while offering an energy and money saving alternative to electric or gas-powered outdoor lighting. Simply place the outdoor solar lamp post light where ample sunshine is available. (Use EZ Anchor GS-3 for in-ground installation- sold separately.) Dimensions: 9 x 9 x 87
LUTEC London 12513LE4-SL LED Post Solar Light Outdoor Vintage Street Lights for Lawn Patio Yard Pathway Garden
- 【SOLAR-POWERED LED OUTDOOR LIGHT】: Outdoor Solar LED Street Light is powered by the sun, which supports long-term operations and maximizes energy-efficiency.
- 【DUSK-TO-DAWN LIGHT】: This solar street light is programmed to automatically turn on when the sun sets for effortless operation.
- 【CLASSIC LAMP POST DESIGN】: Charming traditional post light design is reminiscent of a vintage-style street lamp. Head, post and 3 Bulbs are all included, easy to install and use.
- 【WEATHERPROOF OUTDOOR LIGHTING】: Designed with durable rust-resistant cast-aluminum construction for outdoor use in all weather conditions.
- 【AMBIANCE AND GLOW】: 12 LEDs provide a 210-Lumen glow to illuminate your paths, walkways, patios, driveways, stairwells, and other outdoor spaces.moymuke
Viewsun 8 Pack Solar Post Lights, Outdoor Fence Post Cap Light Solar Powered Caps for Deck, Patio, Garden Decor, Warm White High Brightness SMD LED Lighting, Lamp Fits for 4x4 or 6x6 Wooden Posts
- 【Auto Solar Post Caps】Add an elegant touch to your outdoor spaces with VIEWSUN classic solar powered post lights. Featurs 8 high output surface mount LEDs. Equipped with 15 lumens LED bulbs, they will cast a rich ambient light that will Automatically light up at dusk creating a picturesque landscape for your fence, porch or deck.
- 【High Performance Solar Lights】 Manufactured from durable, vinyl (PVC) the post lights will not fade, crack. Each cap offers a monocrystalline solar panel and 1.2V 1000mAh rechargeable NI-MH battery battery stays lit for up to 8 hours after charged in the daytime for 6-8 hours under the sun, and for many years of maintenance-free reliability.
- 【Weather Proof】Perfect for outdoor use, these solar post caps are designed to live outdoors with weather-resistant materials that don't mind UV light beaming down or rainstorms rolling through.
- 【Quick & Easy Do-It-Yourself Installation】The fence post solar lights require No electrical wiring for installation. Comes with 2 sizes of mounting kit for posts, simply screw the deck post lights into highest point on the railing. Easily mount on top of any 4 x 4, 5 x 5 or 6 x 6 inch wooden post. (Note: Just for 5x5 wood post, the light's square footprint leaves the post corners slightly exposed.)
- 【Worry-free Purchase】 If you have any questions about your purchase or product, our customer service representatives are available to help. You can get a full refund or replacement within 90 days of delivery if the products has any quaity issues.
72" Solar Lamp Post Lights Outdoor, Triple-Head Street Vintage Solar Lamp Outdoor, Solar Post Light for Garden, Lawn, Planter Not Included
- 【 NEW VERSION】Upgraded Solar Lights Outdoor made of hight quality plastic and metal, increasing solar panels and bright, especially suitable for home outdoor decoration- safety/ convenience
- ☀【 EASY TO INSTALL 】 This Solar Light Post are no wiring required, as long as you install it to place where you want - very easy to install/reinstall and provide a calming atmosphere at night. And as external wires are eliminated, the risk of accidents are minimized
- ☀【 ENERGY SAVING】These Garden Lights outdoor are powered by a solar charged battery (You can replaceable it). And fully recharges the battery, it can keep lighting your walkway or patio for 6-8 hours at night, completely save your electricity bill
- ☀【 USED WIDELY】 You can use these Solar LED Lights in the front/ backyard, along driveway, walkway, sidewalk, around your patio or porch. It allow you to set up bright LED safety outdoor lighting all over your home and bring safety/ a different decoration experience to your pathway, garden, porch or yard
- ☀【 WHAT YOU GET】 1 Triple-Head Street Vintage Solar Lights, 3 screw plastic grooves, 3 screws, our friendly customer service
