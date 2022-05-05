Top 10 Best solar powered generators Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

350W Portable Power Station, Stayed Powered Anywhere Anytime

ZeroKor R350 power station features:

2*standard 110V/350W AC pure sine wave output outlets

2* DC ports(12V/8A 24V/3A)

2* 5V2.4A USB ports(5V/3.1A Max)

1* USB-C quick charge port(5V 9V/2A 18W Max)

1* 12/8A cigarette lighter port with regulated voltage Function

wireless charging 5V/2A 10W MAX

Advanced Battery Management System&More Safer

short circuit protection

over-current protection

over-voltage protection

overload protection

Different Way for Charging R350 Portable Power Station

Charging by Car Charging port

Car Charging Cable((Included)：

connect to your car’s 12V cigarette lighter port and charge for this unit need to increase the boost converter 21V~25V

Tip:To avoid car battery power loss,The power station can be charged only after the car engine is started

charging by solar panels

solar panels(not Included)：

Recommend 50~ 100Watt above Solar panels

input:DC12.5V~25V/3.42A(Max)

charging by Wall outlet

AC adapter (Included)：

input: 100~240V,50/60Hz 1.5A MAX

output:19.0V/3.42A 64.98W MAX

charging by big gas generator

AC adapter (Included)：

input: 100~240V, 1.5A MAX

output:19.0V/3.42A 64.98W MAX

Durable & Safer CPAP Backup Battery

Powerful enough for a CPAP machine, ZeroKor 296Wh power station can power it either through the 110V AC Plug or the 12V DC Plug.

Tip:We recommend that CPAP users use DC-DC CONVERTER to work with this power station and turn off your CPAP HEATER/ HUMIDIFIER feature when you need more time to rest

R350 power station includes wireless charging feature: 5V/2A MAX, this feature can be used for emergency charging of your smartphone when you forgot to take the USB charging cable

R350 power station AC outlet outputs pure sine wave: some household appliances need pure sine wave current to work quietly, like electric fans, Laptop,Mini Projector

R350 power station features 5V/2.4A USB-A Output(x2), 5/3.1A output MAX simultaneously

USB-C Output: 5V ~ 9V/2A, 18W max (NOTE: If you use the USB-C interface to charge your device, please confirm whether your device needs to meet both the voltage and current requirements)

R350 power station feature DC Output(x3): 2 x 12V/8A, 1 x 24V/3A, Constant Voltage function ;

DC interface can provide power for your mini car refrigerator, CPAP, and other devices, please confirm the voltage and current of your devices before use.

Warm Reminder For You:Can’t support devices power rated over 350W

Zerokor portable power station 296Wh can charge your devices that operate power at less than 350W, such as smartphones, laptops, TVs, lamps, drones, CPAP machines, mini-fridges, and more small appliances.

Take this camping portable power station supply that is completely safe to use inside your house, tent, and car, excursions, or anywhere you might need power.

🌍【Large-Capacity Portable Power Station 296Wh】Equipped with a 296Wh/80000mAh superior lithium-ion battery pack, The Most Reliable Backup Battery Power Station for Your Home: mini TV, CPAP, MacBook, Laptop, Router, Mini Projector and etc. Rated power is 350W，peak power is 600W.

🌍【Multiple powered Ports, Wireless Charging(Solar panel is not included)】ZeroKor power station features 2*standard 110V/350W AC pure sine wave output outlets, 2* DC ports(12V/8A 24V/3A), 2* 5V2.4A USB ports(5V/3.1A Max), 1* USB-C quick charge port(5V 9V/2A 18W Max), 1* 12/8A cigarette lighter port with regulated voltage Function and wireless charging. The regulated voltage output allows you not to worry about the power station shutting down when charging mini refrigerator or CPAP machine.

🌍【Four Charger Ways, Green Solar Generator】ZeroKor portable battery can be recharged by wall AC Outlet, solar panel,car cigarette lighter port and gas generator ,Take this camping generator with you on-the-go and never worry about power outages

🌍【Configure Multiple Protection Mechanisms, Run More Safely】Built in BMS , ZeroKor power stations features short circuit protection, over-current protection, over-voltage protection, overload protection and overheating protection. The intelligent cooling system will automatically turn on when the unit is hotter to maintain the unit at the constant temperature without running the fan constantly. The low-noise and gas-free solar power generators design make it more environmentally friendly.

🌍【Ideal Gift, Good After-Sale】Beautifully made and packaged, this power generator is the perfect holiday gift for a friend or family member who loves traveling outdoors. We Offer Professional Customer Assistance to Our Honored Customer And 14-month Warranty,. Package includes 1*296Wh Portable Power Station, 1*AC power adapter, 1*Car Charging Cable and 1*user manual(Solar panel is not included).