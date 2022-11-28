Top 10 Best solar powered flashlight Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Emergency alert

The alarm function can play the role of asking for help, warning and focusing.If you do not open the lid, the alarm sound will be slightly smaller;Open the lid, the alarm sound will become louder. Choose to use according to specific scenarios

Supporting compass

If you lose your way in a strange place, the compass will bring you great help. Please remove the compass and use it to prevent the magnetic field of the alarm accessory from affecting the stability of the compass.

Non-slip handle

The clever non-slip design not only increases the texture, but also allows you to better hold the flashlight. Allows you to better use the flashlight and other survival features

Rechargeable function

The flashlight can be recharged and used, and it can be used for 4 to 7 hours after a full charge; at the same time, the flashlight can be used as a power bank to charge other devices, which is very convenient.

Safety cutter

This special knife can separate seat belts, branches and various tough ropes. It has a wide range of uses, whether in emergency situations, camping or in daily life, it is very useful.

Magnet flashlight

The equipped magnet can free your hands and let you work better.

Note: 1. When using a magnet, please select flat surface adsorption. 2. The adsorption object must contain more than 95% iron.

Light Source

H6 LED

S2000 LED

S2000 LED

21 Black LED

128 Black LED

Size

Medium

Compact

Compact

Compact

Large

【7 Modes Solar Flashlight】: Headlight (4-6hrs) -High, Medium and Flashing, Side White Lamp (4-7hrs) – High and Medium, Side Red Light (6-7hrs) – Flashing and Slow-flashing; Press the switch to change working mode and long press 3s to change working LED.Its beam can be focused that throws light up to an impressive 700 feet.

【Reliable and Necessary】:LED Flashlight is water resistant & shock resistant for use under the most rugged, emergency condition.It comes with a weather resistant anodized aluminum alloy body, easy to grip, tail with a compass for outdoors; Not just for auto emergencies, also great for working, camping, or hiking as it’s designed to withstand lots of abuse.

【Rechargeable Emergency Power Bank】: This solar patriot flashlight has a built-in 2000mAh 18650 battery, could be charged with included USB Cable (4-5hrs) or Solar Power (30hrs), using the USB cable to connect your phone with the flashlight and charge your phone for emergency.

【Car/Camping Emergency Survival Tools】: With the seat belt cutter and glass window breaker, it will be helpful to cut the jammed seat belt, break the stuck window and bring safe escape in emergencies.This is a powerful flashlight that integrates muil-survival tools, ready to respond to various unexpected situations.

【HANDS-FREE】: With a powerful magnet on the side of the flashlight head, you could attach it to the car or other metallic surface to use as a work light, camping lamp or emergency warning light.