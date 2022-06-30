Top 10 Best solar powered emergency radio Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Mesqool 2022 Upgraded LCD Weather Alert Radio



More Functions, More Practical, Smaller Size



Mesqool 2022 newest upgraded NOAA weather radio is a must-have accessory in your survival kit. This emergency weather radio can auto scan all 7 NOAA weather stations to always alerts you when there is a extreme weather coming in your area, such as rainstorm, snowstorm, tornado, Tsunami and so on. Additionally, it’s also a battery powered AM/FM/Shortwave radio, receiving signals of many channels. Whatever you are outdoor enthusiasts or indoor activities lovers, Mesqool rechargeable radio is your best choices.

Key Features:

7 Preset NOAA Weather Stations——More comprehensive weather alert improves your chances of survival in disasters.5-Way Powered——Solar, hand crank, AC/DC, built-in rechargeable battery and 3*AAA batteries makes it a best emergency weather radio when power outage.AM/FM/Shortwave Radio——In addition to the weather radio function, it’s also a battery powered AM/FM/Shortwave radio, meeting your various needs.2 Light Modes——Extra bright reading lamp and flashlight with all 2 brightness levels light up your night wherever you are outdoors or indoors when power failure.2 Alert Modes——Auto alert you when receiving a weather alert and you can also manually press the SOS alert button to ask for help when in danger.5000mAh Power Bank with USB Charger——The built-in rechargeable battery can not only power the weather radio but also be used as a power bank, keep you always in touch.Standby Mode——More power saving, more peace of mind.Lock Button Function——Friendly for families with children.

5-Way Powered Emergency Weather Radio-Never About out of Power



Solar, Hand Crank, AC/DC, Built-in Rechargeable Battery & 3*AAA Batteries/ Automatic Power Switch



Solar Powered

Expose the solar panel in clear sunlight to let it charge as efficiently as possible and when charging, the power indicator will be red.

Notice: it is difficult to fully charge with solar panel, which is mostly used for battery maintenance and life extension.

Hand Crank Powered

You can rotate the crank handle in any direction at the speed of 2 laps per second to get the weather radio restarted when completely out of power. When you rotate the hand crank, the power indicator will be red.

AC Powered

Connect the supplied Micro USB cable to the Micro USB input port on the right side of the weather radio to charge the lithium battery inside.

Notice: It is highly recommended to use 5V/2A AC power adapter(Not included)

Rechargeable & Replaceable Built-in 21700-Li-ion Battery Powered(Included)

Upgrade from 18650 battery to replaceable 21700 lithium-ion battery, with larger capacity, longer life and higher safety performance. You can also prepare some full-charged 21700 batteries for replacement.

3pcs Rechargeable AAA Batteries Powered(Not included)

You could insert 3*AAA batteries, which can be found in every family and can be easily purchased in the local market or Amazon store, into the battery compartment as a backup power source.

Notice:3*AAA batteries can only power this radio and can not charge external device such as cellphone. And if the Li-ion battery life is low, the radio will automatically switches to AAA batteries.

Auto Weather Alert & Manual SOS Alert



Always Help You to Earn more Chances for Survival



This is a must-have survival gear or equipment for camping or other outdoor activities.

It has 7 preset NOAA weather channels, always ready to receive emergency warnings for various life-threatening weather events such as cyclones, hurricanes, tsunamis, and other weather disasters. Once you turn on the the WX function, even you turn off the radio, the Weather Alert function will also keep effective. When the weather radio receives a weather alert, the radio will come out a siren, and the red alert light, the Alert icon as well as the backlight on the LCD display will flash to alert you. You could easily press the SOS button to ask for help in an emergency. The loud SOS siren and the flashing red light will make you more likely to be found by the rescue team.

Not Only a Weather Radio



Bright Flashlight with 2 Brightness Levels

The 3W LED flashlight is bright enough for lighting the night when you are outside. It has 2 dimming levels for your choices in different situations. It can work for 10 hours if fully charged.

Reading Lamps with 6 LED Lights& 2 Brightness Levels

The reading light is 2.5W and has 6 LED lights, bright enough to fill a room or a tent. It has 2 dimming brightness for reading purpose or just common illumination.It can work for 37 hours if fully charged.

5000mAh Power Bank with USB Charger

The replaceable 21700 Li-ion battery can also work as a 5000mAh power bank which will provide enough emergency power to any mobile device in emergency situations.

Thoughtful Designs

Battery Indicator——Never worry about sudden out of power.

Clock——Be the last device that tells the time

Lock Button Function——Friendly for families with children.

Portable & Handheld

The portable weather radio is equipped with a wrist strap and a clip so you can hang the weather radio on your backpacks or just carry it in your hand.

Package Listing

1x Mesqool NOAA Weather Alert Radio(5000mAh Li-ion Battery Included）

1x Micro USB Cable

1x User Manual

1x Wrist Strap

1x Carabiner Clip

AM/FM/Shortwave Radio with Headphone Jack



Specifications



Item Dimentions

6.1 x 2.9 x 2.1 inches

Model

CR1009Pro

Weight

1.19LB

Weather Band

162.400MHz, 162.425MHz, 162.450MHz, 162.475MHz, 162.50MHz, 162.525MHz, 162.55MHz

AM Band

520KHz -1710 Khz

FM Band

87.00Mhz – 108MHz

Shortwave Band

2.3MHz – 22Mhz

USB Input

DC 5V/2A

USB Output

5V/1A

LED Flashlight

3W, 2 Brightness Levels, 10 Hours

Reading Lamp

2.5W, 2 Brightness Levels, 37 Hours

Radio Listening

25Hours(50% Volume)

IP Rating

IPX3

Power Source

DC Power, Solar Panel, Hand Crank, 5000mAh Li-ion Battery(included), 3pcs*AAA Battery(not included)

Headphone Jack

3.5mm

Weather Alert Mode

Flashing Red Light+Flashing Alert Icon+Loud Siren

【7 NOAA Weather Stations Available & AM/FM/Short Wave Radio】This 2022 newest upgraded NOAA weather radio captures a superior signal reception, automatically scan through 7 available NOAA weather band channels to alert you the hazard weathers in your area like thunderstorm ,rainstorm,hurricanes,tsunamis, etc., earns a critical time for you to get a full disaster preparation in advance. And this is also an AM/FM/short wave radio for indoors or outdoors usage like camping.

【5 Ways Powered Emergency Weather Radio with 5000mAh Li-ion Battery】The rechargeable weather radio supports powered by AC/DC power, solar, hand crank, 3* AAA batteries (not included) & 5000mAh replaceable Li-ion Battery(included). And there is a battery icon on the LCD display to inform you the battery level so you would never worry about a sudden power outage. The 5000mAh battery could also make it a power bank in a emergency to charge your phone or other devices to avoid lost contact.

【3 Mode Ultra Bright Flashlight, Reading Lamp& SOS Alert Light】 The flashlight on the left side and the foldable reading light on the top all have two adjustable brightness levels for your choices. You could take it for hiking, camping, fishing or other outdoor activities. Or if there is a power failure, you could also turn it on for emergency use, necessary for areas with frequent power outages. And the red SOS alert light can be also manually turned on in an emergency to ask for help.

【2 Weather Alert Modes with Auto Weather Alert & Manual SOS Alert】 This is a must-have radio for your emergency kit. Once the weather radio receives a weather alert, the radio will come out a siren,and the red alert light, the Alert icon as well as the backlight on the LCD display will flash to alert you. You could also easily press the SOS button to ask for help in an emergency. The loud SOS siren and the flashing red light will make you more likely to be found by the rescue team.

【A lot of User Friendly Details】The USB phone charger makes you always in touch. The 35mm earphone jack won’t let you be disturbed when listening to the radio. The hook and the wrist strap make it a portable radio for outdoor uses. The battery indicator could inform you keeping the radio working continuously. The lock button will prevent accidental press, great for families with babies. And the adjustable volume function will always satisfy your preference.

