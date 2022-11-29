Top 10 Best solar powered bird bath Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

WESTCHARM SOLAR BIRDBATH



Perfect decoration for your garden, terrace, deck, lawn, etc. Use it as

an elegant solar lighted birdbatha classic garden ornamenta small reflecting poolan exquisite outdoor sculpture

CHARMING DECOR FOR YOUR GARDEN



ANTIQUE BRUSHED BRONZE FINISH

[Stylish & Decorative] A refreshing oasis for the birds, a unique solar lighted garden décor for you! The birds will love “taking a dip”, and you get to enjoy the elegant styling and pleasant glow!

[Premium Quality] Constructed with durable poly resin in an antique brushed bronze finish, this unique solar birdbath will withstand all outdoor elements, and is a noticeable addition to your garden.

[Solar Powered] Integrated solar panel at the bottom of the basin charges the included battery during the day to illuminate your garden with amber glow at night, and guide your feathered visitors.

[Entertaining] Place outside and enjoy the fun watching a flurry of pretty birds through your window day and night. An educational experience for kids and a great way to care for wild birds.

[Easy to Use] Super easy to assemble with threaded connection between parts – no tools necessary. Clean by simply rinsing and wiping down.

UNIQUE SOLAR POWERED DESIGN



PRODUCT FEATURES



Wide Bowl

Broad decorative bowl with scallop-like engravings holds a built-in solar panel at the center.

LED Housing

Two (2) amber LEDs diffuse bright ambient glow for up to 8 hours after dark with a full charge.

Center Column

Hexagonal center column with exquisitely designed connector thread into base and bowl sections for easy no tool assembly.

Pedestal Base

Elegant pedestal base with Fleur-de-Lis open accent scroll allows grass or other surfaces to remain visible.

DIMENSIONS AND ASSEMBLY



DIMENSION & WEIGHT

Overall 20″ W. x 20″ D. x 33.5″ H.Water basin 20″ Dia. x 3″ D.Pedestal base 14.5″ Dia.Approximately 5 lbs.Hold about 1.5 gallon water.

ASSEMBLY STEPS

Simple threaded connection ensures easy and fast assembly.No tools necessary.Set up takes about 1 to 2 minutes in total.

AUTO ON / OFF

Auto ON at dusk.Auto OFF at dawn.

NO WOBBLING – WAYS TO INCREASE STABILITY



Option 1 – Ground Stakes

Anchor into the soft ground with three steel ground stakes included in the package.

Option 2 – Filling

Add weight for additional stability by filling in the hollow pedestal pole with sand, stone, rock, gravel or water.

Option 3 = Option 1 + Option 2

For maximum stability, use both option 1 and option 2 together.

Color

Bronze

Antique Brushed Bronze

Antique Copper

Pewter

Rustic Green / Gray

Antique Bronze

Height (main body)

33.5 inch

33.5 inch

9.5 inch

9.5 inch

13 inch

39.5 inch

Weight

4.5 lbs

5 lbs

1.75 lbs

1.75 lbs

3 lbs

6 lbs

Mounting Type

Free Standing

Free Standing

Free Standing / Hanging

Free Standing / Hanging

Free Standing / Hanging

Free Standing

Material

Poly Resin

Poly Resin

Metal

Metal

Metal

Poly Resin

Solar Powered

✓

✓

✓

