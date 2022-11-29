Top 10 Best solar powered bird bath Reviews

Contents
- Top 10 Rated solar powered bird bath in 2022 Comparison Table
- Our Best Choice: Solar Powered Led Lighted Birdbath Bird Bath for Outdoors Yard Outside Outdoor Garden Decoration Pedestal Base Stand- Antique Brushed Bronze
Product Description
WESTCHARM SOLAR BIRDBATH
Perfect decoration for your garden, terrace, deck, lawn, etc. Use it as
an elegant solar lighted birdbatha classic garden ornamenta small reflecting poolan exquisite outdoor sculpture
CHARMING DECOR FOR YOUR GARDEN
ANTIQUE BRUSHED BRONZE FINISH
[Stylish & Decorative] A refreshing oasis for the birds, a unique solar lighted garden décor for you! The birds will love “taking a dip”, and you get to enjoy the elegant styling and pleasant glow!
[Premium Quality] Constructed with durable poly resin in an antique brushed bronze finish, this unique solar birdbath will withstand all outdoor elements, and is a noticeable addition to your garden.
[Solar Powered] Integrated solar panel at the bottom of the basin charges the included battery during the day to illuminate your garden with amber glow at night, and guide your feathered visitors.
[Entertaining] Place outside and enjoy the fun watching a flurry of pretty birds through your window day and night. An educational experience for kids and a great way to care for wild birds.
[Easy to Use] Super easy to assemble with threaded connection between parts – no tools necessary. Clean by simply rinsing and wiping down.
UNIQUE SOLAR POWERED DESIGN
PRODUCT FEATURES
Wide Bowl
Broad decorative bowl with scallop-like engravings holds a built-in solar panel at the center.
LED Housing
Two (2) amber LEDs diffuse bright ambient glow for up to 8 hours after dark with a full charge.
Center Column
Hexagonal center column with exquisitely designed connector thread into base and bowl sections for easy no tool assembly.
Pedestal Base
Elegant pedestal base with Fleur-de-Lis open accent scroll allows grass or other surfaces to remain visible.
DIMENSIONS AND ASSEMBLY
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
Overall 20″ W. x 20″ D. x 33.5″ H.Water basin 20″ Dia. x 3″ D.Pedestal base 14.5″ Dia.Approximately 5 lbs.Hold about 1.5 gallon water.
ASSEMBLY STEPS
Simple threaded connection ensures easy and fast assembly.No tools necessary.Set up takes about 1 to 2 minutes in total.
AUTO ON / OFF
Auto ON at dusk.Auto OFF at dawn.
NO WOBBLING – WAYS TO INCREASE STABILITY
Option 1 – Ground Stakes
Anchor into the soft ground with three steel ground stakes included in the package.
Option 2 – Filling
Add weight for additional stability by filling in the hollow pedestal pole with sand, stone, rock, gravel or water.
Option 3 = Option 1 + Option 2
For maximum stability, use both option 1 and option 2 together.
Color
Bronze
Antique Brushed Bronze
Antique Copper
Pewter
Rustic Green / Gray
Antique Bronze
Height (main body)
33.5 inch
33.5 inch
9.5 inch
9.5 inch
13 inch
39.5 inch
Weight
4.5 lbs
5 lbs
1.75 lbs
1.75 lbs
3 lbs
6 lbs
Mounting Type
Free Standing
Free Standing
Free Standing / Hanging
Free Standing / Hanging
Free Standing / Hanging
Free Standing
Material
Poly Resin
Poly Resin
Metal
Metal
Metal
Poly Resin
Solar Powered
✓
✓
✓
🐦A refreshing oasis for your feathered friends, an elegant solar lighted garden decoration for you! The birds will love “taking a dip”, and you get to enjoy the simply elegant styling and pleasant glow!
🐦Constucted in an exquisite classic style with durable polyresin in an antique brushed bronze finish, this unique solar lighted birdbath will withstand all outdoor elements, and is a noticeable addition to your landscaping.
🐦The elegant pedestal base is designed with Fleur-de-Lis accent scrolls, while the bowl is decorated with scallop-shaped engravings. Small cutouts along the edge of the bowl allow for birds of all sizes to perch easily.
🐦Integrated solar panel at the bottom of the water bowl charges the included battery during the day to light up the two built-in amber LEDs at night to illuminate your garden, and guide your feathered visitors.
🐦Measures 20″ W x 20″ D x 33.5″ H; water basin 20″ Dia; pedestal base 14.5″ Dia; weights about 5 lbs. The hollow center post and lightweight material make it easy to transport around. It is recommended to fill the post with sand, pebbles, water or gravel to increase overall stability as needed. Easy, no tool assembly required.