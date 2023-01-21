Top 10 Best solar powered bird bath fountain Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Solution Description

Aimos photo voltaic h2o fountain comes with 4 spray head in different spray pattern, pick any a single spray water sample you like. Birds, butterflies and other smaller animals will be captivated to in this article, helps make your garden much more dynamic and beautiful.

Suitable for a number of places

This solar drinking water fountain is a excellent accent to your back garden or garden, particularly modest purposes like a bird tub or modest pond. Its compact dimensions is great for holding checking out aviary entertained.

The photo voltaic fountain pump floats on the drinking water and no will need electricity . Will run instantly when the daylight hit the photo voltaic panel.

Package Record

1x Solar Fountain Pump

1x Consumer Guide

4 x nozzles

Item specification:

Photo voltaic Panel: 7V / 1.4W

Solar Panel Diameter: 16cm (6.3 inches)

Brushless pump input: DC 4.5-10V

Greatest pump flow: 150 L / H

Most drinking water spray top: 70cm(27.55in)

Hold off: ≤3s

2020 Upgrade 1.4W Solar Powered: The solar birdbath fountain only wants 3 seconds to function mechanically in direct sun, with a spray top of 50-70cm. No energy or battery desired.

Security Protection: We have now included a new function ¡°water-shortage defense function¡±, this will enable the fountain to do various-water measurement tests about a 20 second period, if the exam detects a shortage of h2o, it will then routinely switch to safety operate immediately after 20 seconds.

SPRAYER FOR Different H2o Model: The deal will come with 4 nozzles, which makes it possible for you to choose unique water fountain designs simply, including much enjoyment into your yard.

Easy TO USE: Just set in the h2o, the pump will start off to function in 3s at the time exposed to ample daylight, best for bird bathtub, fish tank, compact pond, pool, backyard decoration, h2o circulation for oxygen.

Cash Again Assure AND Warranty: We supply 30- times cash back and 1-yr guarantee, if there is any challenge with the merchandise, be sure to sense no cost to speak to us.