Top 10 Best solar powered bank Reviews

- ★High Capacity: Built-in 20000mAh high capacity polymer battery equipped with a compact solar panel, which could recharge the battery itself under sunlight, eco-friendly and ideal for outdoor activity.
- ★Dual USB and Powerful LED Light: Makes it easy to charge two smartphones simultaneously or a tablet at full speed. 2 led lights can be used as flashlight with Steady-SOS-Strobe mode. Five pilot indicators show the status of battery charger timely. Green light on when charging by solar, blue light on when USB charging.
- ★Superior Portability Design: Easily hang it on your backpack with the carabiner, hands-free on the go. Build-in Lithium Polymer battery cells, anti-explosion, lightweight, compact and reliable. Long lifespan with more than 500 recharging times.
- ★Universal Device Compatibility/ Dual USB Port: Creative solar cell phone charger compatible iPhone 6 Plus 6 5S 5C 5 4S, iPad, iPod, Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge S5 S4 S3 Note 5 4 3, LG G4 G3, Nexus, HTC, Gopro Camera, GPS etc and charge 2 devices at the same time.
- ★Kindly Noted: External battery charger with solar panel can recharge by solar or outlet. But please do not take solar as main power source.It's subject to sunlight intensity and panel conversion rate, which may take long time to charge.
- Qi Wireless & Solar Power：10,000mAh wireless power bank with solar. Not just wireless power bank but wireless charger as well compatible with iPhone 13/13Pro/ XR/ XR MAX/ XS/ X/ 8/ 8plus, Samsung Galaxy S9/S9plus S8/S8plus and all qi-enabled mobile devices.
- Friendly Reminder on Solar：kindly know that solar charging is an additional feature, Taken the small panel size, large capacity and uncontrollable sunlight intensity into consideration, the solar charging option works as a backup solution while other sources of power is unavailable. Make sure the power bank is fully charged before your trips.
- Extensive Tested Charging Times：The charging times of the solar phone charger have been extensively tested. Itself can be fully recharged around 6hours with 5V/2A adapter, It can charge iphone7plus up to 2.2times, iPhone X up to 2.3times, iphone8 up to 3.5times.
- Sturdy Durable and Compact Size：the portable charger is made of premium ABS materials and lithium polymer battery, highly sturdy and durable. Its equipped with two USB, type C, dual flashlights and a compass kit. Light weight and compact size.
- Dual Flashlight & Compass Kit：The solar phone charger is built with dual bright flashlight, and comes with a portable compass kit, a handy tool for outdoor activities, like camping, cycling, fishing, traveling, hiking and beaches.
- Solar Charger Power Bank: The solar panel can collect solar energy all day under direct sunlight. Please kindly note that solar charging is an additional feature and please take the solar charging option as a backup solution while other power sources are not available. The solar charging function may be not efficient enough in cloudy days, rainy days and under weak sun day. Please make sure the solar charger power bank is fully charged before your trips.
- 50000mAh Big Capacity: The 50000mAh power bank provides 17.4 charges for iPhone 12, 12.2 charges for Samsung S21 and 8.8 charges for iPad mini 5.Please charge it for 24 hours after you receive it.
- 4 Output and 2 Input Ports: The solar powered charger is equipped with 4 output ports and 2 input ports, including 1 type C input port and 1 micro input port. The solar chargers for electronic devices can support charging 4 devices simultaneously. Compatible with most of smartphones, tablets, earphones, cameras and other devices.
- Bright Mode/ Low Light Mode/ Strobe Flashlight: The solar powered phone chargers is equipped with LED flashlight. 3 light modes. Double press the button to turn the bright mode on. Press the button once to switch to low light mode and then press once to strode mode. Double press the button to turn off the light on any modes. A must have for camping, hiking, long trips and home emergencies.
- Note: 1.Please charge it via outlet at least 20+ hours at first time.2. Please don’t charge it all day nor over voltage. 3. The best operating temperature for a solar charger is -14°F—140°F, for security reasons, please don't put it in a parked car or other high-temperature environments. 4. It is Not allow to be carry on airplane. 5.Please do not take solar as a primary charge source. Solar charging is for emergency use. In daily life, we highly recommend charge it via wall outlet.
- 36800mAh Solar Charger: High Capacity Solar Power Bank with 36800mAh large capacity, built-in lightning cable, micro cable and type C cable, total three cables for all mobile phone directly. This cable-free portable charger power bank with wireless output supports, you do not need take charging cable.
- 6 Outputs & Wireless Charging: The portable charger power bank equips with Micro USB & Type C input ports and 5V/3A USB Quick charge & Type C Output ports. It also has wireless charger which supports charging 6 devices simultaneously, and quick charge port provides fast power support for your devices.
- Dual Multifunctional Flashlight: Built-in 1.8W flashlight spotlights, with Strong-SOS-Flash modes, lead you through darkness and emergencies as lifesaver. 3 lighting modes: Strong light/Strobe/SOS, are awesome for outside activities such as camping, hiking and traveling.
- Durable & Sturdy Design: The solar battery charger is made of premium ABS and PC Silicone material, equipped with solar panel which is a handy tool for camping, cycling, fishing, traveling, hiking and beaches. IP66 Waterproof, dust-proof and shockproof is suitable for various harsh environments.
- Warm Tips: Please kindly know that solar charging is an additional feature. Due to the small panel size, large capacity and uncontrollable sunlight intensity into consideration, the solar charging option works as a backup solution when other sources of power are unavailable. Make sure the power bank is fully charged before your trips.
- Power bank has a large battery capacity of 42800mAh, and uses high-density batteries to load a larger capacity without changing the volume and weight. The super battery life allows you to get rid of the anxiety and worries about the depletion of the device power anytime and anywhere.
- Solar power bank uses strong professional ABS material, Chemical resistant, heat-resistant, and has super surface hardness, high elasticity and toughness. IP67 waterproof,drop-proof and dust-proof, so you no longer worry about damage caused by water/drop, it can work in extreme environments. With more than 1600+ charging life cycles, it is very reliable and durable.
- Power bank is equipped with a super bright LED flashlight with a long range and four functional modes. It can work continuously for up to 100 hours. The ability to send SOS signal mode may be able to save your life at critical moments.
- Solar power bank is compatible with all USB devices such as smartphones and tablets. The product has 2 USB output ports, if the device is compatible, it can support the QC3.0 fast charge protocol.
- Friendly reminder:When the solar panel is being cared for, it will generate current to charge the battery, and the indicator light will flash.Solar charging is affected by the instability of sunshine intensity and duration. The battery capacity of the product is very large, so the charging will be very slow and should be used as an emergency function. For daily charging, please use a charger with a power above 5V2A to charge the device.
- 【30000mAh High Capacity Solar Power Bank】The solar charger built-in 30000mAh high capacity polymer battery, compatible with all of USB devices, it can charge multiple devices many times
- 【USB Input & Solar Charging】The solar charger power bank equipped with a compact solar panel, it can be recharged via USB as well as through the solar panels. But solar charging is slower, so it is for emergency purposes only. It is highly recommended that you fully charge solar bank via USB before traveling
- 【2 Inputs and 2 Outputs】The solar phone charger built-in two 5V/ 2.1A USB output ports, you can share it with your partners; two input ports: type c and micro usb, you can fully charge your solar battery charger in 8 hours
- 【Dual Led Emergency Flashlights】The solar powered charger made of premium ABS+PC+Silicone material, IP65 waterproof, dust-proof and shockproof. It featured with compass and 2 bright LED flashlights ( 3 modes: Normal, Strobe and SOS). It is a great choice for camping hiking and other outdoor activities
- 【Certified Safe & What You Get】The solar cell phone charger is CE, UL certified for safe and secure use. You will get: 1x solar portable charger, 1x carabiner, 1x leather sling, 1x USB cable and 1x manual. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us, we provide you with 24 hours online after-sales service
- ✅ Massive Capacity Portable Solar Powered Charger: Built-in 30000mAh battery, our power bank is a great choice for camping trips or other outdoor activities where outlets are scarce.
- ✅ Multi Device Compatibility: Our USB battery pack allows you to charge two devices simultaneously, And solar phone charger is compatible with iPhone, Android, Samsung, HTC, Nexus, Go-pro Camera, Tablets and other USB devices.
- ✅ Two charging options: (MAIN CHARGE) you can use the included micro USB cable and plug it in to your wall plug or (EMERGENCY) you can put the charger in direct sunlight to charge
- ✅ Solar Charging: Due to sunlight intensity and solar panel conversion rate, it may take a LONG TIME to fully charge the solar power bank . We suggest you fully recharge it VIA WALL OUTLET.
- ✅ Two extra cool features: a flashlight and a hook, on the back there is a flashlight (Great to have in a pinch!), with a power button on the side (Hold power button 3 sec. "GENTLY" to turn on high intensity flashlight, to cycle between modes CLICK ONE) ). With an included hook, you can hang the charger from a backpack
- 【36000mAh Super Large Capacity Solar Charger Power Bank 】- Built-in over-charging, over-voltage, over-current and over- heating protection to guarantee that you can use it to charge your devices without any safety worries. Can be more than 1200 times recharging. Can charge your phones 6-11 times or tablets 3-5 times for an average of 8 days of usage per charge. An ideal choice of battery backup for usage, especially for outdoor enthusiasts.
- 【Qi Wireless Portable Charger】- Solar power bank with wireless output supports all Qi-enabled cell phones for inductive charging. Compatible with iPhone 12/11 Pro Max / XS Max/XR / 8 plus/6S/7, Samsung Galaxy S20 / S10/S9/S8/ Note 10 Plus, etc, Almost all smart phones.
- 【3 High-Speed Outputs Ports & Dual Inputs Ports】 - Portable Solar Power Bank with 5V/3A High Speed Output and Dual Input. The highest charging speed is almost 2.5 times that of the ordinary mobile power supply. The power bank can automatically adjust the output to provide the appropriate current to provide the fastest charging speed.It can fully charge the iPhone 12 in 1.5 hours.
- 【Super Bright LED Flashlight】 - The Solar panel has rubber throughout the structure to provide protection similar to the case. the light of the solar charger with three modes featuring steady mode, SOS mode and strobe mode is the best choice for outside activities such as camping, hiking or traveling. NOTE: Double tap the power button to turn the lights on or off.
- 【100% Satisfactory After-sales Service】: Thanks for Choosing us. You will get 1 x 36000mAh Solar power bank, 1 x charger cable, 1 x Carabiner, 1 x Lanyard, 1 x user manual. This portable charger Has passed professional certification. Sincerely hope that such shopping experience can give you a happy memory. For any question about our products, pls feel free to contact us at any time within 2 years of the purchase date.
- High Capacity Waterproof Solar Charger:Solar Power bank has 20000mAH Super huge capacity solar powered charger. The Solar Phone charger is ideal choice for hiking, camping trips or other outdoor activities as one of the portable solar chargers
- Dual USB and powerful LED Flashlight:Makes it easy to charge two smartphones simultaneously or a tablet at full speed.2led lights can be used as flashlight . Five pilot indicators show the status of battery charger timely. Green light on when charging by solar, blue light on when USB charging.
- Multiple Solar Phone Charger Protection Design:The waterproof solar powered charger made of ABS + PC material，The waterproof portable solar charger shell was made Solid and Sturdy Rain-splash & Shockproof, Waterproof, dustproof, Compass, and metal hook for hands-free or hang it on backpack wherever you go with this solar power bank
- Universal device compatibility/ Dual USB Port: Creative solar phone charger Compatible with all smartphone, Tablet, and other USB devices and charge 2 devices at the same time
- About Solar Powered : Solar charging is supplemental,Solar energy is used for emergency charging, please do not rely on it for full charge.It's subject to sunlight intensity and panel conversion rate, which may take long time to charge with this solar usb charger
- 25000mAh High Capacity: With its high capacity Lithium polymer battery, this solar charger has 8 charges for iPhone 11, around 6 charges for S20 and at least 2 charges for tablet, ideal for fishing hunting skiing.
- 4 Solar Panels: When its solar panels is unfolded, the solar power bank captures solar energy almost equivalent to an ordinary 5W wall charger. While when them is folded, it is small and compact to carry.
- Dual 2.1A USB: The solar phone charger can charge two devices simultaneously. A 2000mAh phone can be fully charged by our solar charger power bank in 1-1.3 hours and a tablets is about 2 to 3 hours.
- Rainproof and Practical: The solar panel charger has a waterproof silicone cover to protect the USB ports. And the built-in bright LED light has 3 modes (Steady-SOS-Strobe), perfect for camping, hiking and more outdoor activities.
- Multiple Protections: Our portable solar charger has multiple protection design; providing superior protection for itself and your devices against over-charging, over-voltage, over-current and short circuit, safe and reliable.
Our Best Choice for solar powered bank
Taoxiwave Solar Charger Solar Power Bank 20000mAh Waterproof Portable External Backup Outdoor Cell Phone Battery Charger with Dual LED Flashlights for Compatible with All Smartphone (Black & Green)
Product Description
Package included
1 x 20000mah Solar Charger（with compass）
1 x Micro USB cable
1 x User Manual
1 x Hanger
About compass
Please put the compass flat on the floor for the accuracy, any tilt would affect its direction.
Kindly note
1.For the first time Use, Please recharge the
battery for about 5-6 hours with electronic so
that it can activate the battery.
2. Fully charging by outlet takes approximately
5-6 hours. Do not charge it all day nor over voltage.
3. For safety, DO NOT leave the power bank charging in car
charging method
USB Wall or Solar
Capacity
20000mah
Input:
Micro USB 5V/1A
Output
5V/2.1A(when charge one device, output max 2.1A), DC 5V/1A(when charge two devices at the same time, each output 1A)
Size
138 x 78.9 x 21 mm / 5.47 x 3.11 x 0.83inch
Item Weight
250g / 0.55 ib /8.8oz
Solar Charger
Max.5.5V = 260mAh
Compass
✓
SOS
✓
Solar power
1.5W
Two LED Flashlight with Steady-SOS-Strobe mode
About the flashlight 1. Long press the side button, two LED light will lit on. 2. Continue to shortly press the side button, it will enter into SOS mode. More once, it will enter into flashing or strobe.Next short press will turn off the charger.
3.SOS mode is specially designed for emergency use.So it is a perfect outdoor companion.
High Capacity Waterproof Solar Charger
Solar Power bank has 20000mAH Super huge capacity solar powered charger.
Dual USB make it easy to charge two smartphones simultaneously or a tablet at full speed.
Two Different Charging Methods
The portable solar charger can be recharged by sun or electricty，The energy transformation from solar to electricity is rather slow and the solar charging speed is subject to sunlight intensity and panel conversion rate. In daily life, we highly recommend charge it via wall outlet.
