Top 10 Best solar powered bank Reviews

Product Description

Package included

1 x 20000mah Solar Charger（with compass）

1 x Micro USB cable

1 x User Manual

1 x Hanger

About compass

Please put the compass flat on the floor for the accuracy, any tilt would affect its direction.

Kindly note

1.For the first time Use, Please recharge the

battery for about 5-6 hours with electronic so

that it can activate the battery.

2. Fully charging by outlet takes approximately

5-6 hours. Do not charge it all day nor over voltage.

3. For safety, DO NOT leave the power bank charging in car

charging method

USB Wall or Solar

Capacity

20000mah

Input:

Micro USB 5V/1A

Output

5V/2.1A(when charge one device, output max 2.1A), DC 5V/1A(when charge two devices at the same time, each output 1A)

Size

138 x 78.9 x 21 mm / 5.47 x 3.11 x 0.83inch

Item Weight

250g / 0.55 ib /8.8oz

Solar Charger

Max.5.5V = 260mAh

Compass

✓

SOS

✓

Solar power

1.5W

Two LED Flashlight with Steady-SOS-Strobe mode

About the flashlight 1. Long press the side button, two LED light will lit on. 2. Continue to shortly press the side button, it will enter into SOS mode. More once, it will enter into flashing or strobe.Next short press will turn off the charger.

3.SOS mode is specially designed for emergency use.So it is a perfect outdoor companion.

High Capacity Waterproof Solar Charger

Solar Power bank has 20000mAH Super huge capacity solar powered charger.

Dual USB make it easy to charge two smartphones simultaneously or a tablet at full speed.

Two Different Charging Methods

The portable solar charger can be recharged by sun or electricty，The energy transformation from solar to electricity is rather slow and the solar charging speed is subject to sunlight intensity and panel conversion rate. In daily life, we highly recommend charge it via wall outlet.

Dual USB and powerful LED Flashlight:Makes it easy to charge two smartphones simultaneously or a tablet at full speed.2led lights can be used as flashlight . Five pilot indicators show the status of battery charger timely. Green light on when charging by solar, blue light on when USB charging.

Multiple Solar Phone Charger Protection Design:The waterproof solar powered charger made of ABS + PC material，The waterproof portable solar charger shell was made Solid and Sturdy Rain-splash & Shockproof, Waterproof, dustproof, Compass, and metal hook for hands-free or hang it on backpack wherever you go with this solar power bank

Universal device compatibility/ Dual USB Port: Creative solar phone charger Compatible with all smartphone, Tablet, and other USB devices and charge 2 devices at the same time

About Solar Powered : Solar charging is supplemental,Solar energy is used for emergency charging, please do not rely on it for full charge.It’s subject to sunlight intensity and panel conversion rate, which may take long time to charge with this solar usb charger

