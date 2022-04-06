Top 10 Best solar power system Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

SOLPERK 100W 12V Solar Panel strictly adopted brand-known materials and aim to bring you an excellent outdoor solar charging experience. The sturdy frame and tempered glass can resist various extreme weather like rain, snow and hail. High-end mono-crystalline cells are used to trickle charge the battery continuously and keep it in top performance.

Just rest assured to hand over your battery to our solar panel, let it rejuvenate your battery once again!

Specification



Maximum Power: 100W

Maximum Power Current: 5.3A

Maximum Power Voltage:18.9V

Operating Voltage: 12V

Open Circuit Voltage: 22.5V

Short Circuit Current: 5.7A

Weight: 16.1lb

Dimensions: 41.7*21.3*1.2 inch

Solar Panel Type: Mono-crystalline

All technical data at Standard Test Condition.

STC：Irradiance 1000W/m².

Cell Temperature 77℉.

Air Mass AM=1.5

Packing list:



1 x Solar panel + 1 x Alligator clip + 1 x Waterproof controller + 1x SAE cable + 4 x Z-shaped solar panel aluminum alloy bracket + 8 x Long cap bolt with rubber washer + 4 x Short bolt + 4 x Nut + 4 x Spring washer + 4 x Flat washer

High Efficient Cells

Topping mono-crystalline solar cells with high transmission delivered high efficiency for modules. The conversion rate can reach up to 24% under Standard Test Condition.

Junction Box

High sealing junction box. It can effectively block water droplets and water vapor from outside. Even if soaked in water, the internal components will not be any damage.

Waterproof controller

Improved Waterproof Controller, higher charging efficiency, with enhanced reverse connection protection, load overload protection, temperature control and other functions.

Waterproof Structure

Great waterproof performance. Tempered glass brings excellent waterproof protection for the panel. Anodized aluminum frame of good insulation and corrosion resistance let you leave it outdoors for decades without worries.

Charger controller

✓

✓

✓

✓

Installation

Mounting pieces

Bracket

Mounting pieces

Bracket

Bracket

Dimension

41.7*21.3*1.2 in（2 packs））

41.7*21.3*1.2 in

21.3*21.3*1 in

21.3*13.6*0.7 in

14.6*13.2*0.7 in

【Outstanding Quality】100W solar panel adopts well-built monocrystalline cells with high conversion efficiency up to 24%. Using Tempered glass, weatherproof film and plus aluminum frame for excellent extended outdoor use.

【Easy Installation】There are 4 mounting holes on the back. The Z bracket mounts that come with the product can easily install the solar panel on the wall and the roof without any extra maintenance.

【Controller】Improved Waterproof Controller, higher charging efficiency, with enhanced reverse connection protection, load overload protection, temperature control and other functions.

【Multifunctional】When camping or traveling with family, it can be used in RV, car, boat, camper, jet ski, caravan, water pump, shed, etc.

【Warranty】25-year transferable power output; 5-year material and workmanship; 7*24h technical service support.