Top 10 Best solar power string lights outdoor Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

About Us:

Specializing in light fixtures supply, VeRon aims to sale the high-quality lights and provide satisfactory services to customers. VeRon will bring excellent lighting products to all our customers with our professional standards.

About the Solar Outdoor Dusk to Dawn String Lights:

Are you worry about the high electricity bills that you’re charged every month?

Are you anxious about your kids may be hurt when they have fun near the outdoor strings？

Are you depressed about the inconvenience to turn your outdoor lights on and off manually?

In order to solve all these problems, we bring you our solar shatterproof outdoor string lights, powered by solar, made of high-quality shatterproof material, equipped with advanced dusk to dawn photocell, once purchasing, you will enjoy the pleasure to have such fashionable daylight white porch lights.

Upgraded Waterproof Technology

Our globe solar string lights are made of advanced commercial grade water-resistance material, prevent the lights strings from being affected by terrible weather so that you can apply these solar hanging lights outside even under such weather as heavy rain and snowstorm, to create the romantic atmosphere unexpected.

Shatterproof Globe Bulb Lights

With high impact resistance, solar string lights for fences are safe enough for you to use even there are kids running in and out around it, please feel free from the anxiety of bulbs will break or hurt your kids. What’s more, the kids will also love the fabulous ambience created by these amazing solar lights.

Color: Daylight White

Power Source: Solar-powered

Temperature Conditions: 15℃~45℃

Points for Attention



1. The solar powered string lights are not fully charged when you received them, please expose to direct sunlight at least 8Hs for charged before initial use.

2. The dusk to down string lights need to absorb enough solar power, please adjust the solar panels to directly face the sunlight for efficient sunlight.

3. The string lights can sensitively detect the light around them, please install the solar panels away from other light sources at night to ensure the light strings can normally work.

Material: Plastic

Charge Time: 6-8 Hours

Working Time: 10 Hours after full charged

Bulbs: 60 bubbled globes*4（240 globes in total）

Length: 32 FT*4 (128TF in total)

Detailed Information



Solar Powered

The energy of these 128FT outdoor waterproof string lights are from the sun instead of electric power, just put the solar panels outside for charging at daytime, auto adsorb the sunlight and convert into energy, then store in the build-in high-capacity battery to power the string lights at night.

90°Adjustable Panels

The solar panels of our solar charged light strings are flexible, there is an adjustable rotary switch for each spike connector, you can adjust the direction of the solar panels easily and conveniently to get right position for battery to adsorb the maximum sunlight.

8 Lighting Modes

8 Romantic lighting modes are available for our patio string lights, you can choose different modes to get various lighting effects in specific occasions-Christmas, Valentine’s Day, wedding, party and others.

Dusk to Dawn

Our solar patio lights crystal will auto turn on at dusk, can continuously work for 10-12 hours after full charged, but will turn off at dawn, perfectly saving hassle of turning on and off frequently, ideal for daily use.

Super Multiple Applications



Our exterior outdoor string lights with ultra-long light strings and fancy appearance are ideal for you to decorate your entryway, doorway, corridor, bedroom, living room, balcony, farmhouse. They can embellish your place with marvelous lighting effects, so that you can enjoy the excellent atmosphere at night.

【Solar Powered & No Need Energy-Consumption】: Equipped with high-efficient solar panels, these outdoor solar string lights are very eco-friendly, can auto convert sunlight into electrical energy at daytime. will be fully charged after 6 hours’ exposure to the strong sunlight, then gives off impressive lighting effects for 10-12 hours at night, no extra electric cost, can sharply cut down your electric bills.

【Commercial-grade Waterproof Design & Shatterproof Globe Lights】: With upgraded waterproof technology, our solar string lights outdoor garden can normally work even under extreme weather like heavy rain, snowstorm. What’s more, these crystal globe string lights are made of high-quality material which is shatterproof and durable, very safe for hanging on high places such as trees and eaves, no need to worry the bulb will break or hurt your kids when they play around it.

【8 Lighting Modes & Extra Long Working Time】: These solar balcony lights can create 8 romantic lighting effects via 8 lighting modes, you can choose your preferred modes to decorate your place for different occasions. Surprisingly, if you keep the power ON, these solar gazebo lights will auto turn on at dusk, keep working for an extra-long time up to 10-12 hours, but will auto turn off when sun rises, no need to control manually, quite convenient to free your hands.

【4-Pack 32FT & 60 LED Lights】: Our solar powered patio lights are longer than other products, each string is 32FT, 60 LED lights, 128FT in total, the distance between the bulbs is 5.5 inch, denser than others to create you a marvelous atmosphere. Besides, 2m wire are reserved from solar panel to the first bulb, long enough for you to install the panels to the places with direct sunlight.

【Super Easy to Install & Wide Applications】: Are you worry about complicated installation of lots of bulbs? Take it easy! Our waterproof globe string lights are assembled when you receive them, just mount the panels based on your demands, adjust the panels to face to the sunlight for charging. When night falls, the lights will auto turn on to provide you an enjoyable ambiance, ideal decor for your patio, porch, pathway, backyard, party, camping, barbecue, wedding, Christmas, balcony, trees.