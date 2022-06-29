Top 10 Best solar power pest repeller Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Ultrasonic Solar Animal Repellent



Are you sick and tired of pesky animals sneaking into your backyard and causing mayhem? Using traps or poison to get rid of your pest problem is putting a bandage over the situation.

The Gold Label solar-powered pest control spikes ensure that unwanted animals know that your property is not their home and they’re not welcome.

Operated by solar power, these spikes boast robust construction and are durable enough to stand up to abrasive outdoor conditions. The pest solar repellent spikes are ideal for protecting your backyards against Groundhog, Gopher, Vole, Mole, Snake, Chipmunk, Racoon, Squirrel, Mice & Other Burrowing Rodents.

Solar Operated

This Repellent Garden Protector gets charged via solar power that makes it a perfect pick. It has Flashing LED lights, PIR sensor, and a buzzer motor. The long-lasting performance keeps your backyards and gardens protected.

High Functionality

Boasting a robust design, this solar pest repellant is all-weather resistant and water-proof. It promises to withstand the test of time, delivering a lasting and unsurpassed performance. Keep it 2-4 in. above the ground level for preventing waterlogging.

Superior Performance

The solar animal repellent emits a high-frequency ultrasonic pulse to keep your yard protected. It offers superior protection to your backyards – up to 5000 square feet. It is powered with solar energy that makes it a desirable choice.

Features

Water and Weather Resistant

Water and Weather Resistant

Water and Weather Resistant

Waterproof and Tough as Nails

Installation

No-Tool Installation

No-Tool Installation

No-Tool Installation

Some Installation Required

Protects Against

Groundhog, Gopher, Vole, Mole, Snake, Chipmunk, Racoon, Squirrel, Mice & Other Burrowing Rodents

Groundhog, Gopher, Vole, Mole, Snake, Chipmunk, Raccoon, Squirrel, Mice

Groundhog, Gopher, Vole, Mole, Snake, Chipmunk, Raccoon, Squirrel, Mice

Mole, Chipmunk, Gopher, Raccoon, Rabbit

Package

Pack of 10

Pack of 6

Pack of 2

Pack of 1

Safe Use

Safe for Pets and Humans

Safe for Pets and Humans

Safe for Pets and Humans

Safe for Pets and Humans

✔️ PROTECT YOUR LAWN WITHOUT HARMING ANIMALS: Quit using poison, traps, or mole killer to keep those pesky pests away from your lawn and garden. This simple, natural deterrent will keep moles, gophers, groundhogs, voles, rabbits, etc. safely away.

✔️ MANY FREQUENCIES & MODES TO SUIT YOUR NEEDS: This innovative pest remover comes equipped with five adjustable modes and a frequency range of 13.5KHz-28.5KHz /400HZ-1,000HZ. Different modes and frequencies work better on certain animals.

✔️ COVERS A WIDE AREA OF YOUR OUTDOOR SPACE: One ground stake has a detection distance of up 30-feet (depending on the size of the animal). If you have a large yard or farm, purchase multiple repellers to ensure you have adequate protection.

✔️ USES SOLAR POWER & RECHARGEABLE BATTERIES: Flashing LED lights, PIR sensor, and a buzzer motor… you might be thinking, “I’ll be changing the batteries all the time!” Not the case. It runs off solar power and batteries (if you choose).

✔️ WON’T STOP PROTECTING IN HARSH CONDITIONS: It’s waterproof and tough as nails. Annoying animals might think they have a leg up when the weather is not nice, but they couldn’t be more wrong. Your new security system will still be fully operational.

So you had known what is the best solar power pest repeller in 2022. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.