Top 10 Best solar power outdoor lights Reviews

Solar-powered – Please remove the protective film on the solar panel surface before charging firstly, then press ON/OFF button to turn on the outdoor lights, finally find a good place where is enough sunshine to get the solar panel charged and enjoy the romantic ambiance at night.

USB-powered – Releasing you from hassle battery replacement and don’t worry about the winter or cloudy day is lack of sunlight. Just pluging in any USB device (power bank,computer,wall charger,car charger, PC,etc). It is perfect for indoor space decor.

Packing Box

1x White String Light

1x Solar Panel

1x 7.87in Spike

1x USB Connector for string lights

1x USB Cable for solar panel

1x Instruction manual

Specifications



Light Color: White

String Color: White

Number of Lights: 60

Charging Time: 4~8h

Working Time: 8-20h

Lighting Mode: 8 Modes

Bulb-diameter: 1 inch (similar a coin)

Built-in Battery: Rechargeable 1800mAh

Waterproof: Withstand rain, wind, snow, ice

Length: 19.4ft light-string with 6.6ft lead length.

NOTE: The light powered by USB is brighter than solar powered.

The solar garden light with 60 LED beads is very durable, long lasting and extremely energy-efficient. In addition, it will not overheat even after long-term use.

As an amazing gift for Christmas, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Valentine’s, Birthday, Mother’s Day, house warming, Anniversary and other holidays.

White Christmas lights, suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, such as backyard, deck, fences, garden, patio, porch.

【Multi-Function USB Plug】This design saves you the trouble of battery replacement. And no worry about the winter/cloudy day is lack of sunlight. Just connecting the power bank,computer,wall charger and car charger to supply the hanging lights.

【8 Lighting Styles】The light kit have 8 function modes, different occasions to meet your different needs. Just switching between steady-on and flashing with the press of the button.

【High-Quality Material】The solar patio lights made of high-quality plastic wire and crystal LED bulbs, which is Ip65 waterproof and works normally under all kinds of weather, no worry about rain, snow, frost, and sleet. This is perfect for outdoor use.

【Wide Usage】60 LEDs solar garden lights and 26 ft cable is easy to hang and enough to decor your window, bedroom, shows, walkway, restaurant, hotel, yard, balcony, fence, porch, etc. [24-month warranty]If there is any problem with the product quality, plz contact us.