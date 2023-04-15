Top 10 Best solar power lamp Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

AlpsWolf Camping Lantern Rechargeable



AlpsWolf Rechargeable Camping Lantern



Why Choose AlpsWolf Rechargable Camping Lanterns?

AlpsWolf makes painstaking effort to create perfect products and focus on perfect lighting experience.

Meanwhile AlpsWolf offers considerate service to our valued customers.

Do you even feel desperate in the dark?

Absolutely Yes! Just buy this AlpsWolf camping lanterns to make it possible to be bright as the day in the dark and keep yourselves away from potential dangers.

Color

Green

Orange

Camouflage

Green

Rechargeable

✓

✓

✓

✓

Battery Capacity

4000mAh

4000mAh

4000mAh

4000mAh*2

Lumen

800lm

800lm

800lm

800lm

Waterproof

IPX4

IPX4

IPX4

IPX4

Power Bank

✓

✓

✓

✓

Modes

6 Modes

6 Modes

6 Modes

6 Modes

AlpsWolf Camping Lantern Rechargeable



To bring light when in the dark.To be a stand-by power source when power outrage.To be the savior when you are in emergency situations.To be a power bank charging for your mobile service when it is powered off.To be a perfect gift to your important person when in the day of Gift-Giving.To bring enough sense of security when camping, hiking and other outdoor recreations.

Rechargeable Lantern Product Features



Portable Searching Flashlight

Its portable handle and light-weight designs are friendly for everyone even for kids.The flashlight is widely used in looking for things,especially matches for the exploration.

Water Resistant

IPX4 rating means can protect against splashing water from all angles.To make it much more safe and long use, you should better not to expose the charging interface to the water, just tighten the protection cover.

360 Degree Brightness

With 3 lighting modes of 360 degree brigtness to choose from, you can adjust the camp lamp to your desired brightness.

AlpsWolf Camping Lantern Rechargeable



PORTABLE & HANGING

The camp lamp with a comfortable carry handle as well as two hooks on the backside, making it perfect for outdoor activities like hiking, camping, hunting, exploring, walking dogs, cycling and so on

Prevent Falling and Breaking

The lamp head is made of military grade rubber, which is strong and durable, which can effectively prevent the damage caused by collision and falling caused by outdoor activities.

Red Warning & SOS

Well designed red light makes it to be essential equipment for your outdoor and indoor activities.It is a great survival tool when you’re lost in the wild or in fog.

Stand-by Power Bank

Powered by 2*18650 batteries and rechargeable with USB cable4000mAh power bank as a stand-by power source for indoor or outdoor use

Package Dimensions‏:‎7.09 x 3.9 x 3.86 inches; 15.2 Ounces

Date First Available‏:‎September 24, 2020

Manufacturer‏:‎AlpsWolf

ASIN‏:‎B08JYHKYB6

🔦[RECHARGEABLE AND 4000mAh POWER BANK] – Camping flashlight 2 built-in 18650 lithium-ion batteries, 4000mAh lantern flashlights rechargeable can be used as a power bank to charge Android, ios and other smart devices. There is no need to worry about missing important calls and information during the trip with camping flashlight lantern.

🔦[6 IN 1 DESIGN AND MULTI-FUNCTION] – Camping lantern has 6 differents modes: Low/high modes flashlight & lantern and two red light modes (steady and strobe red light), the 360° super-light lantern flashlight. It is a 800lm rechargeable flashlight, can bring you enough brightness to prepare for darkness, power outage,hurricane and emergency situation.

🔦[PORTABLE & HANGING] – LED camping lights has a handle and two-way hook, which can be held on foot trip or conveniently hang on a tree branch, roof of a car or top on the tent for lighting, also be hung high for help in case of emergency. Maximum lumen 800lm and max distance 350m is bright enough to be easily found around to get help.

🔦[WATERPROOF AND DROP-RESISTANT] – Lantern camping rechargeable IPX4 waterproof can withstand splashing rainwater in all directions, it can also hang outside and inside of tents to extend illumination dimension or scare wild animals out when you are camping, hiking, night riding and exploring etc.

So you had known what is the best solar power lamp in 2023. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.