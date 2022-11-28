Top 10 Best solar power kit Reviews

Top 10 Best solar power kit in 2022 Comparison Table
Our Best Choice: ECO-WORTHY 1200 Watt 24V Solar Power System Kit with Li-Battery and Inverter for Shed/Home: 6pcs 195W Solar Panels+ 4pcs 50Ah Lithium Battery+ 3500W 24V Solar Inverter+ 60A Solar Charge Controller
Product Description
1200W Complete Solar System
1200W Off-grid Solar power system, generating 5KWh per day depends on the 4 hours sunlight availability, which can be able to satisfy your daily household electricity consumption. This kit is a great choice for holiday homes, cabins, workshops, remote offices, stables, and other places where is lack of sufficient electricity.
This is a complete solar system includes inverter and lithium battery, no need to buy extra parts or accessories.
Enclosed the user manual on our page, helps you to install this system.
By the way, please note that the system will be shipped in several packages to prevent the items from getting damaged.
Package Include:
6pcs 195W Solar Panel
4pcs 50Ah Lithium Battery
3500W 24V solar Inverter
60A Solar Charge Controller
Accessories needed
3500W 24V Inverter
Input Voltage: 48VDCOutput Voltage: 120VACUSB Port: 5V/0.5AOutput Wave: Pure Sine WaveRated Power: 3500WSurge Power: 6000 WWorking Input: 48VDCWorking Temperature: -10 ℃ ~ + 50 ℃Dimensions: 18 “x12.5″ x10.5”Weight: 20 lbs
50Ah Lithium Battery
Battery Capacity: 50AHBattery Voltage: 12VContinuous Charge/Discharge Current: 50APeak Charge/Discharge Current: 60ABattery Size: 8.78*7*5.3 inchBattery Weight: 12.78 Ibs
195W Solar Panel
Output Power: 195 WattsNominal Voltage: 18 VoltsMaximum/Peak Voltage(Vmp): 21.2VMaximum/Peak Current(Imp): 8.89 AmpsSize: 58.3*26.3*1.4 inch (1480*668*35mm）Weight: 29.2 lbs (13.2kg)
60A Solar Charge Controller
Battery voltage: 12V/24VBattey Type: AGM,SLA,GEL,LiMax Charge current: 60ADischarge current: 60AMax Solar input Voltage: <55VMax Battery Voltage: <34VOver-dischage return voltage: 12.5V/25V(Adjustable)Size: 7.44*5*2.13 inchWeight: 1.43 lbs
Installation Guide
Step1: Connect the batteries in series to form a 24V pack
Step2: Connect the batteries with contoller
Step3: Make connection in series between every 2 solar panels
Step4: Connect the panels with controller
Step5: Connect the inverter with batteries
Step6: Turn on the connect and done
[Ideally Output Power-5kWh/day]: The 1200W solar panel system can maximum generate 5KWh per day under 4 hours full sunshine, very suitable for home, shed, cabin, RV or other energy backpack, and it will provide enough power for air condition, TV, refrigerator, coffee maker, microwave and other AC 110V devices.
[Durable Mono Solar Panel]: Monocrystallin panel’s compact design with the size of 58.3″*26.2″*1.4″. Aluminum frame and tempered glass panel for extended outdoor use, allowing the panels to last for decades. The IP66 waterproof panel can also withstand high winds (2400Pa) and snow loads (5400Pa).
[3500W Pure Sine Wave Inverter]: The 7000W peak power of solar inverter can fulfill the need of high power applicances when started. With the inverter, DC 24V can be transformed into AC 110V and prevents from overload,overcurrent etc.
[High Capacity Li-Battery Packs]: With 2560Wh of 4pcs 50Ah lithium batteries, which have higher charging/discharging efficiency and more than 3000 times deep cycles than lead acid batteries. Built-in BMS(battery management system), the updated 60A solar charge controller can also prevent the lithium battery from getting damaged and provide double protections.
[Warm After-Sales Service]: The ready-to-use solar power system includes 6pcs 195W solar panel, 1pc 60A solar controller, 1pc solar inverter, 4pcs 50Ah Li-batteries, as well as accessories needed. These items will be sent in seperate packages and 1 year WARRANTY is provided. Any other problems, please feel free to contact us.