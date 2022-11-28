Top 10 Best solar power kit Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

1200W Complete Solar System



1200W Off-grid Solar power system, generating 5KWh per day depends on the 4 hours sunlight availability, which can be able to satisfy your daily household electricity consumption. This kit is a great choice for holiday homes, cabins, workshops, remote offices, stables, and other places where is lack of sufficient electricity.

This is a complete solar system includes inverter and lithium battery, no need to buy extra parts or accessories.

Enclosed the user manual on our page, helps you to install this system.

By the way, please note that the system will be shipped in several packages to prevent the items from getting damaged.

Package Include:

6pcs 195W Solar Panel

4pcs 50Ah Lithium Battery

3500W 24V solar Inverter

60A Solar Charge Controller

Accessories needed

3500W 24V Inverter

Input Voltage: 48VDCOutput Voltage: 120VACUSB Port: 5V/0.5AOutput Wave: Pure Sine WaveRated Power: 3500WSurge Power: 6000 WWorking Input: 48VDCWorking Temperature: -10 ℃ ~ + 50 ℃Dimensions: 18 “x12.5″ x10.5”Weight: 20 lbs

50Ah Lithium Battery

Battery Capacity: 50AHBattery Voltage: 12VContinuous Charge/Discharge Current: 50APeak Charge/Discharge Current: 60ABattery Size: 8.78*7*5.3 inchBattery Weight: 12.78 Ibs

195W Solar Panel

Output Power: 195 WattsNominal Voltage: 18 VoltsMaximum/Peak Voltage(Vmp): 21.2VMaximum/Peak Current(Imp): 8.89 AmpsSize: 58.3*26.3*1.4 inch (1480*668*35mm）Weight: 29.2 lbs (13.2kg)

60A Solar Charge Controller

Battery voltage: 12V/24VBattey Type: AGM,SLA,GEL,LiMax Charge current: 60ADischarge current: 60AMax Solar input Voltage: <55VMax Battery Voltage: <34VOver-dischage return voltage: 12.5V/25V(Adjustable)Size: 7.44*5*2.13 inchWeight: 1.43 lbs

Installation Guide

Step1: Connect the batteries in series to form a 24V pack

Step2: Connect the batteries with contoller

Step3: Make connection in series between every 2 solar panels

Step4: Connect the panels with controller

Step5: Connect the inverter with batteries

Step6: Turn on the connect and done

