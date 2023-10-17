Top 10 Best solar power deck lights Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Specification:Item name: Solar LightsProtection level: IP65Led Bulbs: 140 LEDsSensor angle: 270degreeSensitivity distance: 10ft – 23ftIP Rating: IP65 (all weatherproof)Housing material: ABS, PCLight’s Color: Cool White(up to 6000-6500K)Sensor Mode: Motion detection + Light sensor

3 Working Modes



The upgraded solar lights has 3 working modes with wide lighting angle of 270° to meet your different needs:

Constant lighting.Strong light sensor mode- when people go through the sensor area, strong lighting last for 20 seconds. When people leave, light change to dim. Motion sensor mode- difference with the 2nd mode is that the light will turn off after person leave. More angle means much brighter light it is. Say goodbye to darkness in the evening

POINT: You need to choose the operation mode you want in advance, the solar lights will work perfectly for you.

IP65 Waterproof & Energy Efficient

The 140LEDs lamp is made of sturdy and heat-resistant materials, waterproof, high temperature and drop resistance, very suitable for outdoor use.

270°140LEDs Uitra Brightness

The solar lights outdoor built-in very sensitive PIR motion sensor which able sensing the motion within a range of 10-23ft and angle of 270°. When motion detected within this range, the motion light will light up automatically

Multifunctional use

Perfect for garden, wall, patio, yard, porch, lawn, deck, driveway, pathway, etc.Meeting your every day lighting needs, lighting up the outdoors for you at night.

Easy to install

No wires or adapters needed, simply find a place with sufficient sunshine and fix them with the supplied screws.Provide with Screws and hinges.About installation height: 6.5-13ft

Professional Tests

The solar lights outdoor have passed every certification of CE, FCC, ROHS and IP65 test. Please rest assured to use this reliable solar lights.

High Efficiency

The solar lights use the daylight to charge for 8H. Large solar panel with higher photoelectric conversion rate 25%. Provide you with 8-12 hours of lighting at night.

💡 Super Bright 140 LED Solar Lights: The upgraded Solar light equipped with Ultra-Bright 140 LED lamp beads, which can providing a super bright for a wide area with excellent illumination of up to 3000 lumens ( brightest among similar), This outdoor led lights is brighter than other similar solar lights on the market.

💡 270°Wide-Angle & 3 Lighting Modes: Solar motion sensor light outdoor has 3 various intelligent lighting modes with wide lighting angle of 270° to meet your different needs: ❶: Constant lighting. ❷: Strong light sensor mode- when people go through the sensor area, strong lighting last for 20 seconds. When people leave, light change to dim. ❸: Motion sensor mode- difference with the 2nd mode is that the light will turn off after person leave. More angle means much brighter light it is.

💡 High Efficiency & Easy to Install: High efficient solar panel absorbed more sunlight and make the energy conversion rate up to 20-25%. The rechargeable lithium-ion battery allows the solar motion lights to be continuously illuminated for longer periods of time to meet each day lighting needing. No wires or adapters needed, simply find a place with sufficient sunshine and fix them with the supplied screws (Screws included).

💡 Weather Resistance: Made of premium and high-impact ABS & PP material, IP65 waterproof function can fully protect circuit and rechargeable battery, and also withstand any types of terrible weather like a rainstorm, blizzard, frost or daily heat in a long time. Great outdoor solar lights for your front door, garden, backyard, aisle, porch, patio, fence and driveway.

💡 Professional Test & Warranty Policy: Austrobo IP65 Waterproof solar lights outdoor have obtained appearance patents and certifications issued by FCC, CE, ROSH. 180 Days Money-Back Guarantee, 12 Months Worry-free Warranty, 24 hours Friendly Customer Service. Any problems or concerns during the process, just contact us directly, we will try our best to help you solving your issues.

