Top 10 Best solar power christmas lights Reviews

Product Description

Number of Lights

360LEDs

200LEDs

400LEDs

240LEDs

200LEDs

100LEDs

Power Source

AC

AC

AC

AC

Battery-Operated

Solar-Powered

Number of Sets

1 Set

1 Set

1 Set

1 Set

1 Set

2 Sets

Lighting Modes

8 Modes

8 Modes

8 Modes

One Normal Mode

8 Modes

8 Modes

Connectable

YES

YES

YES

YES

NO

NO

Joomer Solar Christmas Lights 72ft 200 LED 8 Modes Solar String Lights Waterproof Solar Fairy Lights for Garden, Patio, Fence, Balcony, Outdoors



Specifications



LED Quantity

200 LED

Solar Panel

2V/300mA

Built-in battery

Rechargeable 1200mAH NI-MH Battery

Switch

ON/OFF, MODE

Working Modes

8 Lighting Modes

Charging time

6-8 hours

Total length

72ft (22m)

Length between 2 bulbs

3.9in(0.1m)

Lead length

6.5ft (2m)

High Efficiency Solar Panel & Adjustable Design

Less charging time and more working time, full charge of 6 hours will work more than 8 hours. No extra electricity consumption occurredAdjustable design enables solar panel to absorb sunlight energy efficiently.

200 LED solar string lights



Solar powered led light strings, low voltage power, non plug-in, no utility energy costs. Energy saving outdoor solar lights, high energy conservation rate. Lighting sensor technology: the string lights will light up automatically at dusk and automatically turns off at dawn.Waterproof : The solar christmas lights can withstand all kind of weather(IP65), including heavy rain and snow, perfect for indoor and outdoor decorations.

What’s in the box?

2 x 200 LED Solar String Lights

2 x Solar Panel with Ground Stake

1 x User Manual

Solar Christmas Lights 72ft 200 LED 8 Modes for Christmas , Garden, Patio, Fence, Balcony, Outdoors Decorations



8 Modes & Memory Function

Just need to press mode button selects 8 different modes to satisfy your diverse needs. Super convenient.Build in Memory chip save your last modes setting and no need to reset mode every day.

Light up your event/festival

Ideal light for adding a fantastic atmosphere to your backyard, patio, gazebo, lawn or use as a festoon to celebrate your wedding, anniversary, graduation in style. Impress your bistro, cafe, or party guests with ambience.

Easy to install & Auto ON/OFF

Built-in Lighting sensor technology, the string lights will light up automatically at dusk and automatically turns off at dawn. All you need to do is set it up and lights will work automatically.Just hang the lights anywhere you like, set the panel somewhere it will get lots of sun, use the stake to position it.

NOTES



How to check the string lights work during Daytime?

A. Completely cover the solar panel ,the String Lights will light up.B. If not ,Leave the solar Panel in the sun for an hour and then completely cover the solar panel again and it should light up.

Make sure that the solar panel is NOT sheltered from the sun, because it needs to absorb enough energy from the sun.It is ONLY designed to be protected from the rain. Please do NOT immerse it in the water.The solar string lights has memory function. It will return to your previous setting when you turn it off and turn it on again.The solar panel is with light sensor feature ,so that the string lights can automatically turn off at dawn and turn up at dusk.

Solar Powered & Auto On/Off: Solar energy supply, no extra utility electric cost, and no need to replace the battery. Light sensor controls the solar string lights auto on at dark and auto off at daytime.

2 Switches & 8 Different Modes: This solar string lights have On/Off button and mode button, press mode button selects 8 different modes to satisfy your diverse needs.

Waterproof & Memory Function: The outdoor string lights can withstand all kind of weather(IP65), including heavy rain and snow, perfect for indoor and outdoor decorations. Build in Memory chip save your last modes setting and no need to reset mode every day.

Easy to Install: Solar panel with ground stake, 72ft long string is perfect for wrapping around a tree or wherever you like to light your gardens, patio, lawn, porch, gate, yard, etc. The wire between the first LED light and the solar panel (lead cable) is around 6 ft long, so you can put the panel in a suitable place.

Widely Application: The solar fairy lights is a great choice for Christmas, wedding, holiday, garden, yard, lawn, fence, porch, tree, roof, deck and so on.